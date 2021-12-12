There are multiple issues with the cheats.



The spine of the team (Ederson, Kdb, Silva, Harland, Rodri, Foden, Walker) are out of form, injured, wrong side of 30.



Reliance on Haaland which wasn't the issue before he arrived as goals came from everywhere.



Poor transfer windows with a failure on like for like replacements



The mechanical nature of Pep's way of playing becoming stale.



Most of the team have won everything and might want some dollar in Saudi.



Highline being exposed every game - a bit like Spurs.



No plan B from Pep.



All we need now is 115 guilty verdict.



It's glorious to watch them gradually unravel, and seeing Guardiola get increasingly agitated on the touchline or in press conferences.You can add Gundogan to the list of players, as he's 33 and miles away from the level he was before re-signing, and Stones/Kovacic are both 30 and not exactly in stellar form. Rodri will also be 29 next summer, and is no guarantee to return as the player he was.They've also made so many screw ups - letting Gundogan and Mahrez leave a year too early, letting Alvarez go, and changing to a system where all the focus is on getting it to the big number 9 to score. It feels like they've been found out, and don't have the physicality or tactical flexibility to address it. They can't spend their way out of trouble due to the scrutiny on their finances, and if they can't get out of this rut there are plenty more decent teams in the league who'll smell blood and put them to the sword.I find it too much of a coincidence that so many player's form has fallen off a cliff in the same season the investigation is expected to be concluded. I think they all know the game is up, their time is up, and it's all going to come crashing down. Some of them look like they've downed tools already, and Guardiola looks on the verge of a breakdown.Let's hammer another nail in the coffin of these oil cheats on Sunday, and see how Guardiola navigates an 11-point gap with a squad that seem to have given up.