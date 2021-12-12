« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 763857 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 01:47:18 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:44:14 pm
Guardiola says they don't have a squad and need a rebuild.

Ah, poor little lamb.
Won't someone think of our poor little Pep.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 01:48:04 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:44:14 pm
Guardiola says they don't have a squad and need a rebuild.
damn right. 

like I said earlier: plucky City, poor Ped.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 01:49:14 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 01:46:39 pm
Joleon Lescott

and here we go with the media narrative.  how can they possibly be expected to get a result against big bad us??
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 01:50:12 pm »
Just wait now, the Gary Neville's and Jamie Carraghers. They have spent years saying City have the best squad they have ever seen. Unbelievable squad. Now Guardiola is saying they don't have a squad, watch them change their tune and start talking about how they dont
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 01:56:26 pm »
on the bbc site I can't see him mentioning his squad needing a rebuild.

anyone have the quote?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 01:57:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:56:26 pm
on the bbc site I can't see him mentioning his squad needing a rebuild.

anyone have the quote?

Quote
"My squad is needing a rebuild."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 02:00:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:57:47 pm
Quote
"My squad is needing a rebuild."



 ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:57:47 pm
Quote
"My squad is needing a rebuild."
ah, now I see it.  :)  thanks.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10728 on: Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm »
"The squad is really good but we don't have a squad. It's not just Rodri, it's many players. After that, I say we need to rebuild, yeah. We don't have players. We play six weeks without four centre-backs and two holding midfielders. Its not sustainable"

What an incredible job he's done there having no squad. Proper Dodgeball
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10729 on: Yesterday at 03:12:37 pm »
Maybe all the bed wetting Pep lovers on here will now realise that he's not that good without some more billions being plowed into his rotten, dirty cheating so-called football club.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10730 on: Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm »
Arrogant, deluded  cheating c*nt.

Guardiola is asked if his club is in crisis. Spoiler: he doesnt seem to think so.

[We are in crisis] when you [journalists] write about it. We will be back, I know that. I dont know when. That is the truth. We are second in the Premier League table, we are not in a good moment in terms of results, but I have the feeling in general that we played more than decent, but not enough to win games. But in life it is about when you stand up again. You are stable when you are 10, 11, 12 games winning but [if we win one game at Anfield] it does not mean we are stable. If we do not have the players [who are injured] we are probably going to fall down again. You have to accept when you are in a bad moment and you challenge it. I want an opportunity to challenge [the bad form]. I dont want to run away. I asked for this challenge and opportunity. I feel it. I know what we have to do. Its no excuse to say Rodris not there. What am I going to do? Cry every day. We not have consistency at the moment but tell me which sport team in the past decade has had the consistency of us? No one.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10731 on: Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
Arrogant, deluded  cheating c*nt.

Guardiola is asked if his club is in crisis. Spoiler: he doesnt seem to think so.

[We are in crisis] when you [journalists] write about it. We will be back, I know that. I dont know when. That is the truth. We are second in the Premier League table, we are not in a good moment in terms of results, but I have the feeling in general that we played more than decent, but not enough to win games. But in life it is about when you stand up again. You are stable when you are 10, 11, 12 games winning but [if we win one game at Anfield] it does not mean we are stable. If we do not have the players [who are injured] we are probably going to fall down again. You have to accept when you are in a bad moment and you challenge it. I want an opportunity to challenge [the bad form]. I dont want to run away. I asked for this challenge and opportunity. I feel it. I know what we have to do. Its no excuse to say Rodris not there. What am I going to do? Cry every day. We not have consistency at the moment but tell me which sport team in the past decade has had the consistency of us? No one.
Seems like Ped doesnt know how to turn around their form without spending another billion.
It certainly is a head-scratcher.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10732 on: Yesterday at 04:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on November 27, 2024, 10:51:45 am
There are multiple issues with the cheats.

The spine of the team (Ederson, Kdb, Silva, Harland, Rodri, Foden, Walker) are out of form, injured, wrong side of 30.

Reliance on Haaland which wasn't the issue before he arrived as goals came from everywhere.

Poor transfer windows with a failure on like for like replacements

The mechanical nature of Pep's way of playing becoming stale.

Most of the team have won everything and might want some dollar in Saudi.

Highline being exposed every game - a bit like Spurs.

No plan B from Pep.

All we need now is 115 guilty verdict.
It's glorious to watch them gradually unravel, and seeing Guardiola get increasingly agitated on the touchline or in press conferences.

You can add Gundogan to the list of players, as he's 33 and miles away from the level he was before re-signing, and Stones/Kovacic are both 30 and not exactly in stellar form. Rodri will also be 29 next summer, and is no guarantee to return as the player he was.

They've also made so many screw ups - letting Gundogan and Mahrez leave a year too early, letting Alvarez go, and changing to a system where all the focus is on getting it to the big number 9 to score. It feels like they've been found out, and don't have the physicality or tactical flexibility to address it. They can't spend their way out of trouble due to the scrutiny on their finances, and if they can't get out of this rut there are plenty more decent teams in the league who'll smell blood and put them to the sword. 

I find it too much of a coincidence that so many player's form has fallen off a cliff in the same season the investigation is expected to be concluded. I think they all know the game is up, their time is up, and it's all going to come crashing down. Some of them look like they've downed tools already, and Guardiola looks on the verge of a breakdown.

Let's hammer another nail in the coffin of these oil cheats on Sunday, and see how Guardiola navigates an 11-point gap with a squad that seem to have given up.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10733 on: Yesterday at 04:32:47 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:57:47 pm
Quote
"My squad is needing a rebuild."
Bastard! ;D
I thought there would be a real quote.
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm
"The squad is really good but we don't have a squad. It's not just Rodri, it's many players. After that, I say we need to rebuild, yeah. We don't have players. We play six weeks without four centre-backs and two holding midfielders. Its not sustainable"

What an incredible job he's done there having no squad. Proper Dodgeball
Thanks mate.
Awww poor Peppie...  :-[ :'(

Then why didn't they recruit better? Sounds to me like he wanted to do a Fergie, but they said- "Hold on a minute. Not so fast! 2 Years extension! You're gunna clean up this mess!"
Wanted to dodge when the shat hit the fan...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10734 on: Yesterday at 04:34:52 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:57:47 pm
Quote
"My squad is needing a rebuild."

 ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10735 on: Yesterday at 04:53:15 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:38:03 am
So who's definitely missing for the cheats this Sunday?

Antony Taylor, Paul Tierney and Chris Kavanagh have been declared fit and raring to go for the Champions.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10736 on: Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm
Seems like Ped doesnt know how to turn around their form without spending another billion.
It certainly is a head-scratcher.


On the nose, that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10737 on: Yesterday at 04:54:19 pm »
You'll never see a scratch on Slot's perfect shiny dome.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10738 on: Yesterday at 04:59:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm
Seems like Ped doesnt know how to turn around their form without spending another billion.
It certainly is a head-scratcher.
;D ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10739 on: Yesterday at 05:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:53:15 pm
Antony Taylor, Paul Tierney and Chris Kavanagh have been declared fit and raring to go for the Champions.
but Coote's still out.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10740 on: Yesterday at 05:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:54:19 pm
You'll never see a scratch on Slot's perfect shiny dome.
Our future does indeed look bright.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10741 on: Yesterday at 05:28:47 pm »
I wonder if the ADFC players will be wearing rainbow laces this weekend?
I cant see it as Im sure theyre not hypocritical c*nts.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10742 on: Yesterday at 06:44:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 28, 2024, 10:35:55 pm
Not sure you can look at City in isolation here without going back a bit further than 20 years to Roman Abramovich to be honest, he was the original sports washer, City just took his blueprint and took it to another level.



I fully agree, should've been stopped in 2004. Look at how bad things have got in the last 20 years with the amount of rule breaking at Chelsea and then City.

City fans are either ignorant or stupid when it comes to what's happened at their club. Now with the proposed bill coming in banning state ownership they're either crying about not being state owned or about how the country can't afford to annoy the UAE.....totally ignoring the fact that state subsidy is not permitted in other industries because it distorts the market and destroys competition......which of course we all know is exactly what has happened in football
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10743 on: Yesterday at 06:47:43 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 06:44:24 pm



I fully agree, should've been stopped in 2004. Look at how bad things have got in the last 20 years with the amount of rule breaking at Chelsea and then City.

City fans are either ignorant or stupid when it comes to what's happened at their club. Now with the proposed bill coming in banning state ownership they're either crying about not being state owned or about how the country can't afford to annoy the UAE.....totally ignoring the fact that state subsidy is not permitted in other industries because it distorts the market and destroys competition......which of course we all know is exactly what has happened in football
One minute theyre saying theyre not state-owned, the next they are saying the UK government would never allow city to be punished and upset the state that owns them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10744 on: Yesterday at 06:52:33 pm »
They've bought poorly in recent years.

Matheus Nunes in particular is a laughable signing.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10745 on: Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
Arrogant, deluded  cheating c*nt.

Guardiola is asked if his club is in crisis. Spoiler: he doesnt seem to think so.

[We are in crisis] when you [journalists] write about it. We will be back, I know that. I dont know when. That is the truth. We are second in the Premier League table, we are not in a good moment in terms of results, but I have the feeling in general that we played more than decent, but not enough to win games. But in life it is about when you stand up again. You are stable when you are 10, 11, 12 games winning but [if we win one game at Anfield] it does not mean we are stable. If we do not have the players [who are injured] we are probably going to fall down again. You have to accept when you are in a bad moment and you challenge it. I want an opportunity to challenge [the bad form]. I dont want to run away. I asked for this challenge and opportunity. I feel it. I know what we have to do. Its no excuse to say Rodris not there. What am I going to do? Cry every day. We not have consistency at the moment but tell me which sport team in the past decade has had the consistency of us? No one.

That was the inoffensive little bald feller off BBC NorthWest news who asked the question. Pep saw his arse to the extent that Annabelle Tiffin, his Co presenter made a comment about how he reacted.  He was really spiky. Thin skinned and insecure.
He knows his achievements are all asterisk marked.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10746 on: Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm
That was the inoffensive little bald feller off BBC NorthWest news who asked the question. Pep saw his arse to the extent that Annabelle Tiffin, his Co presenter made a comment about how he reacted.  He was really spiky. Thin skinned and insecure.
He knows his achievements are all asterisk marked.
Saw that.
He asked Ped if he thought they were in a crisis, or words to that effect, and Ped saw his arse and accused him of saying they have already been in a crisis. 
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10747 on: Today at 12:17:32 am »
Not a fan of guardiola but hes no more thin skinned than Klopp. He just doesnt put up with shite from dickheads just like Klopp didnt. These are the same people asking the same questions Klopp was asked in the same way. These people are fucking dickheads

Id see my arse getting asked inane shite by absolute fucking plantpots ten times a day by the same silly c*nts looking for some dramatic shite

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10748 on: Today at 12:24:07 am »
Ped knows how to coach great players, but he doesn't know how to create great players. Never has. He knows a great player when he sees one as a rule, but when you have unlimited funds, you can fall foul of the vanity purchase trap.

Klopp always knew how to grow a player. He knew how to harness raw material and craft it into something better. That's why Bayern kept nicking his players when he managed Dortmund. Slot likely has that same ability, but can also make the best of what he already has, which is likely why LFC moved on him.

LFC has deep, strong roots that Slot can make use of. ADFC has only ever had shallow roots, and now it's being choked by circumstances. Sooner the game is rid of their pestilence the better.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10749 on: Today at 12:45:32 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:17:32 am
Not a fan of guardiola but hes no more thin skinned than Klopp. He just doesnt put up with shite from dickheads just like Klopp didnt. These are the same people asking the same questions Klopp was asked in the same way. These people are fucking dickheads

Id see my arse getting asked inane shite by absolute fucking plantpots ten times a day by the same silly c*nts looking for some dramatic shite

Agreed mate, and if Slot is here longer than 3 years, I'm sure by then he'll be fed up with their repetitive inflammatory questions.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10750 on: Today at 05:05:46 am »
Ped: give me another blank cheque book, I will be back....
