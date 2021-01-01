As someone with (a lot) of experience of self-harm, it is concerning. You start small and then the self-loathing increases and before you know it, you're in real trouble. As someone with experience of Guardiola, I'm torn as to whether it is indicative of an actual loss of self-control - entirely possible given his renowned propensity for 'perfectionism' bordering on OCD, think Sterling with the cones on the wing etc - or if he's pulling a stunt to explain why his aura of being a 'genius' is evaporating. These things aren't mutually exclusive, by the way.



I do think he's a despicable cheat and that he knows where the bodies are buried vis-à-vis the charges (which might in and of itself be a factor in this seeming breakdown) but nonetheless he is a human being in clear distress and that shouldn't be ignored.



Tl;dr he's a twat but have compassion.