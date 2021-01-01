« previous next »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 03:16:20 am
According to the BBC there were boos at full time.

How unbelievably entitled can they be to boo

And that was mostly just from Guardiola
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Wow, that picture. I'd be asking questions of the back of that.  :o
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Took off Gundogan, Mad-Cat Foden and Ake after after the 70 minutes.. puts on De Bruyne and Simpson-Pusey... all hell breaks lose.
Where have we seen this before? Hello... Brighton!

Even before the change, you could see Gundogan and Ake(who's also 29 these days- jeez everyone's over, at or pushing 30) needed substitution, so there's that. They're in shambles atm.
Pleaseeee, play Gvardiol at the weekend! Basically directly resposnble for 4 goals in the last 2 games. That is crazy!
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:13:42 am
So he got in a scrap with Foden?
;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

As someone with (a lot) of experience of self-harm, it is concerning. You start small and then the self-loathing increases and before you know it, you're in real trouble. As someone with experience of Guardiola, I'm torn as to whether it is indicative of an actual loss of self-control - entirely possible given his renowned propensity for 'perfectionism' bordering on OCD, think Sterling with the cones on the wing etc - or if he's pulling a stunt to explain why his aura of being a 'genius' is evaporating. These things aren't mutually exclusive, by the way.

I do think he's a despicable cheat and that he knows where the bodies are buried vis-à-vis the charges (which might in and of itself be a factor in this seeming breakdown) but nonetheless he is a human being in clear distress and that shouldn't be ignored.

Tl;dr he's a twat but have compassion.
Is he actually ok?
Dont like them and seeing them drop points is always good but on a human level there are a huge number of things that are bigger than football and I cant take enjoyment in seeing something like that.

I hope its just something that happened in a moment of intense frustration and ends there, its amusing when your competitors drop points but self harm really isnt a joke
Wouldnt surprise me that its for the cameras hes a certified narcissist.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 07:19:10 am
Is he actually ok?
Haven't seen any news mate, but whether it's Self-Harm or what is alleged, "deeply concerning" is not even the word.

I do think it may be a tendency to Self-Harm. Ped is brilliant, but I know the signs- the incessant nervous leg bouncing, having a go at ones nails like a dog on a bone..
As others have said- he's not been in this situation before, and he clearly doesn't care to even keep the Harm(if it is that) under wraps.
If it gets to this stage... Hope he's getting the support he needs.

He's clearly on something there in that post-match- could be medication(they can be "strong" for conditions such as these) or worse...
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Absolutely delighted. Maybe one the club owners whipped Pep after full time in the dressing room  :lmao :lmao
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Let's deliver the knock out blow to them on Sunday.

And when they're down and out, the Premier League can come along and wheel them away to League 2.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Watching the post match presser, you can see he's obviously been scratching his head a bit, but the photos people are resting to have been massively colour- adjusted. Not sure a nervous tic should be considered self harm and if his remark was supposed to humorous then he's a bell (moreso). I don't see why anyone should ease off the schadenfreude unless concrete evidence emerges. It's like with Coote, people playing mental health cards to get people to back off is a disservice to genuinely mentally ill people.
Lead legs. Hopefully we do an Slot special and keep the ball first half, no rush just tire them out. Then strike in the second half and rattle in three.
He left the pitch perfectly fine, spends a couple of minutes with the squad and comes out with what looks like a fat lip, scratches to his nose and some scratches on his head. No idea what happened but rumours of a dressing room bust up and a rather enigmatic comment from him which could just as likely be interpreted as 'I mouthed of to a pro athlete'.

I think the let's be worried about poor self harming Pep line is about as valid as the let's be worried about poor junkie Coote take.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:38:46 am
Watching the post match presser, you can see he's obviously been scratching his head a bit, but the photos people are resting to have been massively colour- adjusted. Not sure a nervous tic should be considered self harm and if his remark was supposed to humorous then he's a bell (moreso). I don't see why anyone should ease off the schadenfreude unless concrete evidence emerges. It's like with Coote, people playing mental health cards to get people to back off is a disservice to genuinely mentally ill people.

I get your point, but as someone who is genuinely mentally ill - and I'm not sure I love that phrasing - there is a lot to be said for compassion in all forms. If somebody is starting out with some incessant scratching on the head and face, it's not a big stretch for them to move on to worse things. I do agree that there should be some accountability; having a crisis does not absolve Guardiola from the fact that he has spent years as a cheat, much as the extremely fraught position that Coote is in right now in no way excuses his highly unprofessional conduct. For me though, it's a question of being able to separate the action from the actor and realise that even though they might be a proper dickhead, they're still human.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:53:42 am
He left the pitch perfectly fine, spends a couple of minutes with the squad and comes out with what looks like a fat lip, scratches to his nose and some scratches on his head. No idea what happened but rumours of a dressing room bust up and a rather enigmatic comment from him which could just as likely be interpreted as 'I mouthed of to a pro athlete'.

I think the let's be worried about poor self harming Pep line is about as valid as the let's be worried about poor junkie Coote take.

He had the scratch on his nose before the match.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Yesterday at 10:24:14 pm
It's a bit like when we lost 6 in a row at home under Klopp though. There was never any talk of sacking him, would have been madness.

Except the media was full of bullshit stories about him being under pressure,from FSG, the fans were turning on him, and he was unable to build more than one team at any of his clubs.
No one in the media would dare libel the great Bald one like that
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:53:42 am
He left the pitch perfectly fine, spends a couple of minutes with the squad and comes out with what looks like a fat lip, scratches to his nose and some scratches on his head. No idea what happened but rumours of a dressing room bust up and a rather enigmatic comment from him which could just as likely be interpreted as 'I mouthed of to a pro athlete'.

I think the let's be worried about poor self harming Pep line is about as valid as the let's be worried about poor junkie Coote take.

Wait, David Coote is a junkie now?
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 08:07:32 am
Wait, David Coote is a junkie now?

No. That's sort of my point.
Its almost as if hes doing it on purpose
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Another stat from last night: they have conceded two or more in six consecutive matches for the first time since 1963.

Pretty amazing considering this club only existed since 2008.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

For City, the big problem for them is now teams won't be afraid to have a go. What they had going for them was a lot of the time the opposition thought the game was over before a ball had been kicked.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:24:11 am
For City, the big problem for them is now teams won't be afraid to have a go. What they had going for them was a lot of the time the opposition thought the game was over before a ball had been kicked.

It has been hard to do that when they keep the ball so well but recent results suggest there is a vulnerability to them.

It cant all be on Rodri either.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:53:42 am

I think the let's be worried about poor self harming Pep line is about as valid as the let's be worried about poor junkie Coote take.

Not long until he goes rogue and establishes a cult of personality over a crack group of footballers in the jungles outside Manchester.

Tiki Taka with a hollowed out coconut. Some sort of demonic messi totem.
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
imagine saying that when there people with actual problems what a c*nt

My thoughts exactly. Self harm is a serious issue that someone like that cosseted fuckwit wouldnt know about. Dont joke about this sort of thing.

It is great though to see him imploding!
Quote from: The Test on Today at 08:30:45 am
Not long until he goes rogue and establishes a cult of personality over a crack group of footballers in the jungles outside Manchester.

Tiki Taka with a hollowed out coconut. Some sort of demonic messi totem.

Abu Dhabi send Stuart Pearce down the ship canal on a Patrol Boat to take him out?  Martin Samuel meets him outside the camp and goes off on one about what a genius Guardiola is.
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 08:44:11 am
My thoughts exactly. Self harm is a serious issue that someone like that cosseted fuckwit wouldnt know about. Dont joke about this sort of thing.

It is great though to see him imploding!

The marks on his forehead are hardly normal though are they?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Don't think I can remember a time since they've been sport washed where they've looked this vulnerable.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

One more week of absolute shiteness and I am all ok with whatever solution they come up with.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:44:47 am
Abu Dhabi send Stuart Pearce down the ship canal on a Patrol Boat to take him out?  Martin Samuel meets him outside the camp and goes off on one about what a genius Guardiola is.

Along the way Pearce meets Amorim and his team surfing on the canal

I love the smell of pyro in the morning etc etc
Needs to stop getting half time head massages from this ogre

There was definitely a dressing room bust-up. I hope they implode all the way to League 2.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:01:59 am
Needs to stop getting half time head massages from this ogre



:lmao

Like Lennie trying to pet a puppy.
