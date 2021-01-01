« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 749234 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10440 on: Today at 04:23:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:21:58 pm
Maybe PGMOL  are going all out to stop Citys run of defeats?
By building a brick wall in front of their 18 yeard line? They'd have only 15 min to move it at half time...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10441 on: Today at 06:11:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:23:20 pm
By building a brick wall in front of their 18 yeard line? They'd have only 15 min to move it at half time...
Weve all seen what PGMOL are capable of
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10442 on: Today at 07:20:11 pm »
I wonder if these c*nts will be crying about the koppaburg bottle again.
Would be good if someone posted that YouTube video of city fans attacking an opposition coach and throwing , erm, bottles at it, on blueloon. Doubt theyd allow it on there tho.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10443 on: Today at 07:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:45:50 am
Liverpool v Manchester City
Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

Nice job Abu Dhabi.

Thats fucking ridiculous the amount of times Manc based refs are involved when we play the Manchester clubs. Its almost as if its being done on purpose.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10444 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm »
Can the BBC suck up to them any further?

Quote
After years of almost flawless planning to maintain domestic domination and finally claim the Champions League crown in 2023, the golden hand that guided City in the transfer market does not seem quite so assured.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c05z4zem3l0o

How may 50m full backs did they try before they got some that worked?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10445 on: Today at 07:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 07:56:21 pm
Can the BBC suck up to them any further?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c05z4zem3l0o

How may 50m full backs did they try before they got some that worked?
They spent more on defence than most countries.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10446 on: Today at 08:02:46 pm »
Love the way they use ETV from some site as values for players they could get. Great example being Diomande from Sporting, likely to go for £50m+, but an ETV of  £7.9m.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10447 on: Today at 09:55:43 pm »
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10448 on: Today at 09:55:50 pm »
Good result for 115*, they broke their 5 game losing streak.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10449 on: Today at 09:56:42 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10450 on: Today at 09:57:21 pm »
Need to end these scruffy sportswashing cnuts on Sunday
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10451 on: Today at 09:58:57 pm »
Guardiola could get sacked at this rate.

After 8 long years, he seems to have lost that grip.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10452 on: Today at 10:00:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:58:57 pm
Guardiola could get sacked at this rate.

After 8 long years, he seems to have lost that grip.

That would be daft, no way they would sack him.
« Reply #10453 on: Today at 10:01:02 pm »
Take that right in the fucking chuff you bunch of cheats.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10454 on: Today at 10:02:00 pm »
Theres something not quite right about this Abu Dhabi team
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10455 on: Today at 10:04:00 pm »
Woah just seen their result ;D ;D ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10456 on: Today at 10:04:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:02:00 pm
Theres something not quite right about this Abu Dhabi team

Lost their legs, like we did a few years ago. They sold Alvarez too which was a surprise and replaced him with Savinho.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10457 on: Today at 10:04:51 pm »
The 2 extra games if they fail to finish top 8 will be very helpful to us.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10458 on: Today at 10:06:57 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:31:02 pm
Thats fucking ridiculous the amount of times Manc based refs are involved when we play the Manchester clubs. Its almost as if its being done on purpose.

Its obviously being done on purpose to prove the refs are completely unbiased.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10459 on: Today at 10:07:25 pm »
Has Ped run out of his magic juice?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10460 on: Today at 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:07:25 pm
Has Ped run out of his magic juice?
It would seem so
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10461 on: Today at 10:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:04:51 pm
The 2 extra games if they fail to finish top 8 will be very helpful to us.
Wont make any difference to us. They will be about 20 pts behind us by then.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10462 on: Today at 10:08:00 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 10:00:38 pm
That would be daft, no way they would sack him.
It's beyond poor form now. If it continues, I see him walking him/them sacking him.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10463 on: Today at 10:08:41 pm »
Feyenoords fans were fantastic. YNWA :lmao
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10464 on: Today at 10:09:01 pm »
Guardiola isnt going to be sacked but this is not a team reaching 85+ points this season. Theyre not going to be relevant in the title race unless something significant changes, quickly.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10465 on: Today at 10:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:09:01 pm
Guardiola isnt going to be sacked but this is not a team reaching 85+ points this season. Theyre not going to be relevant in the title race unless something significant changes, quickly.
Definitely between us Arse and Chelsea now.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10466 on: Today at 10:10:39 pm »
Ederson haha, what the actual fuck on all 3 goals.

Mind you he looks like a player who's doesn't want to be there as he didn't get his golden retirement move to the Saudi League, looks like he's had the bottom lip because the Cheats wouldn't sanction the move.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10467 on: Today at 10:11:15 pm »
I stopped following the scores when they and Arse were three goals ahead, pisses me off when European scrubs play struggling rivals back into form. Next minute... :lmao:
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10468 on: Today at 10:12:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:57:22 pm
They spent more on defence than most countries.

I think the stat was, at City Guardilola has spent more than 81 countries have on defence.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10469 on: Today at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 07:56:21 pm
Can the BBC suck up to them any further?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c05z4zem3l0o

How may 50m full backs did they try before they got some that worked?
I knew straight away which bellend wrote the article.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10470 on: Today at 10:17:18 pm »
Oh wow, stopped even checking the scores once they were comfortably ahead - delighted seeing the final result! Thought this would be a banker for them to stop the rot a bit, like when Man Utd had those two home Leicester matches.

Seems like Guardiola subbed a few of their players at 3-0 to rest them for the weekend, which backfired spectacularly. He was spitting all over the place after the second goal too, and was he sarcastically applauding his own players when they conceded?

Hopefully he's coming apart at the seams and tries some wild tactical 'innovation' against us, like playing Foden at LB instead of their current world record fee defender.

Won't be an easy game on Sunday no matter their current form, but what an opportunity to keep them down on the floor.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10471 on: Today at 10:17:39 pm »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10472 on: Today at 10:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:04:51 pm
The 2 extra games if they fail to finish top 8 will be very helpful to us.

Win on Sunday and they're no longer any of our business. Couldn't give a fuck how many games they play if we beat them. At this rate, they'd lose the playoff round too.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10473 on: Today at 10:24:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:08:00 pm
It's beyond poor form now. If it continues, I see him walking him/them sacking him.

It's a bit like when we lost 6 in a row at home under Klopp though. There was never any talk of sacking him, would have been madness.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10474 on: Today at 10:24:58 pm »
Guardiola breaking more records. First time since 1989 that City haven't won from a 3 goal lead.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10475 on: Today at 10:25:37 pm »
What a result, this lot really cant defend. Juventus away and PSG away are their next two CL games before finishing home to Brugge. At best they get the play offs and the two extra games.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10476 on: Today at 10:26:04 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 10:24:14 pm
It's a bit like when we lost 6 in a row at home under Klopp though. There was never any talk of sacking him, would have been madness.
difference is, Klopp is not a massive cheating c*nt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10477 on: Today at 10:26:12 pm »
:lmao

Shambles, more of this on Sunday please
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10478 on: Today at 10:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:07:25 pm
Has Ped run out of his magic juice?
AD has decided to try for the sympathy vote. plucky Man City, out of their depth!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10479 on: Today at 10:29:11 pm »
Please just be shit for one more game I beg.
