Oh wow, stopped even checking the scores once they were comfortably ahead - delighted seeing the final result! Thought this would be a banker for them to stop the rot a bit, like when Man Utd had those two home Leicester matches.



Seems like Guardiola subbed a few of their players at 3-0 to rest them for the weekend, which backfired spectacularly. He was spitting all over the place after the second goal too, and was he sarcastically applauding his own players when they conceded?



Hopefully he's coming apart at the seams and tries some wild tactical 'innovation' against us, like playing Foden at LB instead of their current world record fee defender.



Won't be an easy game on Sunday no matter their current form, but what an opportunity to keep them down on the floor.