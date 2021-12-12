« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

disgraced cake

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10360 on: Today at 11:55:22 am
'Van Dijk walked off the pitch so it can't be an ACL' is still seared into my brain for that entire day before they confirmed it was an ACL  :lmao

I think in 2021/22 Van Dijk was really good considering he'd had that injury. He wasn't the same as he had been but he didn't make any mistakes that I can recall. The season after he was poor in relation to what he had been previously, but the whole team was really. Last season really good until the end, again mirrored much of the team. This season he looks as good as he has since about 2020 though, long may it continue. Hope he ends it well on a personal level as I feel he'll leave at the end of the season ... conversation for another thread maybe ...
zero zero

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10361 on: Today at 12:05:54 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:22:50 am
Well we know if City are allowed to retain their current squad, relegation would be little more than an inconvenience for them. We complain how City have deprived teams in the PL of European places, but they would literally be robbing an EFL team the chance of promotion if they're sent down with even a handful of their current first team.
Firstly, RB, I'm really happy to see you posting again. I know I'm not alone in that.

As far as punishments go, relegation is not in the remit unless it's through a significant points deduction. What is possible is expulsion by, as I understand it, getting the required number of members (other clubs) to expel AD. It might be in the commissions power to expect them outright.

After that, it's no longer the PL problem and over to AD and the EFL to negotiate as to where AD can join the EFL. I'd like to believe there are far too many clubs that have seen their fortunes wane and had to work themselves back to the Championship following the rules and good management to just hand a spot in the Championship to the current AD squad. 

Quote
At least James Milner has a legit title winners medal.
True. Legend.
Gili Gulu

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10362 on: Today at 12:19:49 pm
The PL clubs do have the power to expel City by a 15+ vote.
The PL can also cancel City's player registrations.

I'd also add a proviso that City are banned from the PL until a 15+ club vote for re-admitting them.
Let them go to League Two, and stay in the EFL until they've settled their compensation cases and cleaned house.

Personally I feel this should have been under serious consideration solely for City not co-operating, never mind the other charges.

Strange also that we've heard absolutely nothing from the Government about City overstating their profits by recording capital investments as income. City ended up paying more tax, but fiddling your profit and loss statement is a criminal offence, doesn't matter if it's increasing profits or hiding them to avoid tax. The responsible corporate officers should be prosecuted. And this is an offence that they've already admitted to when settling their case with UEFA.

emitime

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10363 on: Today at 12:29:16 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:44:08 am
The dream scenario would be that they have to enter the EFL in Division 2. I don't think it will happen but the level and depth of cheating they have been at deserves something like this to happen.

I think specifically league 2 is very unlikely. They obviously could stay in the Premier league. Or they're kicked out and either the football league accepts them and they'll go into the championship or they reject them entirely and they go to the national league.

And it's probably in the EFL's best interest to reject them so they get 4 seasons of the freakshow going back up. Just saying..
Gili Gulu

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10364 on: Today at 12:32:26 pm
Quote from: emitime on Today at 12:29:16 pm
I think specifically league 2 is very unlikely. They obviously could stay in the Premier league. Or they're kicked out and either the football league accepts them and they'll go into the championship or they reject them entirely and they go to the national league.

And it's probably in the EFL's best interest to reject them so they get 4 seasons of the freakshow going back up. Just saying..

I think City going into League Two will get more votes from EFL clubs. There's two more teams getting promoted a division to make space, plus also the EFL clubs get a season of City away fans giving them attendance boosts.
Walshy nMe®

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10365 on: Today at 12:37:22 pm
They just going to increase the division by one place, or stop a team going up/down into it?
AndyMuller

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10366 on: Today at 12:41:29 pm
I'd take a draw next Sunday.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10367 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:37:22 pm
They just going to increase the division by one place, or stop a team going up/down into it?

It isn't going to happen, but in the event of them getting demoted to League 2, I'd expect it to be at the expense of a National League team.

For this to happen there would need to be significant compensation to that club given they will most likely have legitimately fought for multiple years and all for nothing.
Zlen

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10368 on: Today at 12:46:43 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:41:29 pm
I'd take a draw next Sunday.

Id take it but very reluctantly.
Not because it would be a bad point. It wouldnt. But because any win, even more so a convinving one - would effectively have us take over their invincibility shield of we might as well not bother against these in one single match. We would be seen as very hard to stop, they would be seen as a scalp to go for.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10369 on: Today at 12:51:21 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:45:25 pm
It isn't going to happen, but in the event of them getting demoted to League 2, I'd expect it to be at the expense of a National League team.

For this to happen there would need to be significant compensation to that club given they will most likely have legitimately fought for multiple years and all for nothing.

Only relegate 2 from the prem and if they go onto L2 then relegate one less from L1
