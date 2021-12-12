'Van Dijk walked off the pitch so it can't be an ACL' is still seared into my brain for that entire day before they confirmed it was an ACLI think in 2021/22 Van Dijk was really good considering he'd had that injury. He wasn't the same as he had been but he didn't make any mistakes that I can recall. The season after he was poor in relation to what he had been previously, but the whole team was really. Last season really good until the end, again mirrored much of the team. This season he looks as good as he has since about 2020 though, long may it continue. Hope he ends it well on a personal level as I feel he'll leave at the end of the season ... conversation for another thread maybe ...