Well we know if City are allowed to retain their current squad, relegation would be little more than an inconvenience for them. We complain how City have deprived teams in the PL of European places, but they would literally be robbing an EFL team the chance of promotion if they're sent down with even a handful of their current first team.
Firstly, RB, I'm really happy to see you posting again. I know I'm not alone in that.
As far as punishments go, relegation is not in the remit unless it's through a significant points deduction. What is possible is expulsion by, as I understand it, getting the required number of members (other clubs) to expel AD. It might be in the commissions power to expect them outright.
After that, it's no longer the PL problem and over to AD and the EFL to negotiate as to where AD can join the EFL. I'd like to believe there are far too many clubs that have seen their fortunes wane and had to work themselves back to the Championship following the rules and good management to just hand a spot in the Championship to the current AD squad.
At least James Milner has a legit title winners medal.
True. Legend.