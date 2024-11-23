« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

zero zero

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 09:53:10 am
Quote from: farawayred on November 23, 2024, 10:19:13 pm
I think they will make top four before points deduction...
There's no chance of a mid-season points deduction. The commission will report in the spring and then there's apparently another session to present for the sentence (if found guilty). And then City can appeal the decision.
Tobez

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10321 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 am
alonsoisared

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10322 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 am
Little bit like United through to the late 2000s and the first few years of the post fergie era though in that, no matter how bad they appear to look, you'd be a bit scared to totally write them off. They've been at a ridiculous level for so long and they (and their manager) have always thrived on a feeling of them against the world. Regardless of our result today they'll be relishing coming to Anfield. Arsenal have been a distraction for them in the last couple of years, while not actually being able to land a proper punch, but it's us that have been their real rivals. I strongly get the impression that there is plenty of respect from their manager and players but also a lot of active dislike towards us. It's a bit of a free hit for them and I've got no doubt we'll be seeing a more "proper" version of city, certainly not the feeble shite we've seen from them in recent weeks.

Whether they've got enough in them to go on one of their mad runs post Christmas again is up for debate. We don't even know if they'll need to- its still such early days for Slot that it wouldn't be a huge shock if we lost a couple of games and brought everyone closer.

They have an ageing squad but it's a squad full of winners and I would still absolutely see them as our main threat. One game at a time and all that but what gives me confidence is the likes of Virgil and Salah as leaders in the dressing room, who have been in this position before and know what it takes to keep plugging away and winning matches, even if it's not always pretty.
Nick110581

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10323 on: Yesterday at 11:07:16 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 11:00:17 am
Little bit like United through to the late 2000s and the first few years of the post fergie era though in that, no matter how bad they appear to look, you'd be a bit scared to totally write them off. They've been at a ridiculous level for so long and they (and their manager) have always thrived on a feeling of them against the world. Regardless of our result today they'll be relishing coming to Anfield. Arsenal have been a distraction for them in the last couple of years, while not actually being able to land a proper punch, but it's us that have been their real rivals. I strongly get the impression that there is plenty of respect from their manager and players but also a lot of active dislike towards us. It's a bit of a free hit for them and I've got no doubt we'll be seeing a more "proper" version of city, certainly not the feeble shite we've seen from them in recent weeks.

Whether they've got enough in them to go on one of their mad runs post Christmas again is up for debate. We don't even know if they'll need to- its still such early days for Slot that it wouldn't be a huge shock if we lost a couple of games and brought everyone closer.

They have an ageing squad but it's a squad full of winners and I would still absolutely see them as our main threat. One game at a time and all that but what gives me confidence is the likes of Virgil and Salah as leaders in the dressing room, who have been in this position before and know what it takes to keep plugging away and winning matches, even if it's not always pretty.

Agree with all this.

You cant write them off but they are clearly wobbling.

They should have been out of sight in both the Brighton and Spurs match but somehow allowed both back into it. They collapsed in both games once they conceded.

Their squad is quite thin with Rodri and Dias out. Their team is older too and its sometimes so hard to keep that intensity for so long.
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10324 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 am
If Haaland gets injured now, these will end up in that Euro conference league next season.
GinKop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10325 on: Yesterday at 11:26:14 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:08:22 am
If Haaland gets injured now, these will end up in that Euro conference league next season.

That would be the dream scenario for this season but that cyborg will get injured and be back in two weeks.
TepidT2O

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10326 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 23, 2024, 10:56:27 pm
They had loads of chances today.

All for Haaland
They did. And thats why they will be back again before we know it.  They need to sort out the issue of conceding big chances though, they are giving  them away like sheets.

Thought Gaurdiola spoke well after the game though. 
Bobinhood

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10327 on: Yesterday at 11:43:23 am
Quote from: Peabee on November 23, 2024, 11:24:09 pm
Grealish's pass for the 4th for Spurs was so lazy.

They were head down at that point, literally given up. See it a lot in my rec league over the years, a decent game one team finally gets up 3 and 4 5 6 7 follow quickly. Drives me mad if its my team, i can handle losing with grace but giving up is unforgivable. i consider it very poor form. Down 3 game over is exactly when you should redouble your efforts imo. Try and go out on a high note, on your shield as it were. Losing is ok. giving up is not ok. The syndrome is the worst with teams that usually or expected to win. They usually start kicking people or screaming at each other or the ref.  Couldn't be any happier to see this team in that place i promise you.

Even poor old Uses a Walker looked at that shit no effort pass and just shrugged. He didn't even move. He got a very late start and now everyone's writing him off because a totally fresh and motivated somewhat crap but lightning fast werner got a free run on him based on his walking and weeping. In fact once he finally got going walker was catching him up. No doubt hes finally on the wane but uses is still fast af dont kid yourselves. Less stamina than before though. 
Anthony

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10328 on: Yesterday at 11:46:37 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:08:22 am
If Haaland gets injured now, these will end up in that Euro Vauxhall conference league next season.

Better...
Only Me

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10329 on: Yesterday at 12:02:59 pm
Something that defo makes a difference with these cheating twats is when teams actually have a go at them. For years, they had runs of physically very easy games because most opponents would camp on the edge of their own box and let them pass it about.

More and more are having a proper go at them now, and their ageing squad are defo finding it tougher. Their midfield yesterday was shite, and a ball over the top or down the sides to a quick forward player catches them out more often than it should, given their elite manager, and the obscene amount that the cheating c*nt has spent for almost a full decade.

And the more teams that benefit from that approach, the more will be encouraged to try it.

They clearly still have enough talent to put an obscenely good run together, but I honestly think the days of them winning 15 games on the bounce at a canter are over.

Long may it continue. c*nts.
slaphead

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10330 on: Yesterday at 12:05:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 23, 2024, 11:50:48 pm
Relying on Haaland IS one of their problems.

I really don't think that's a big problem for them. When you have someone as good as Haaland, he's always going to get the majority of the goals. He's ridiculously good, but they have a good record when he does and doesn't play, they've always scored goals. People would say the same thing for us and Salah, for Arsenal and Saka (who I dont rate that highly myself), for Bayern and Kane.
It's great to see like, great to see teams having a lash at them when they can see where their problems are. They'll come back, probably by spenind a clean fortune but kick them when they're down all day long
Anthony

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10331 on: Yesterday at 12:12:11 pm
It'll be interesting if Feyenoord pick up the message of City being weak if they have a go at them (what they could do with is, say, an ex-manager who's working in the PL and seeing it first hand...).

We are going to have the more difficult game midweek for sure but City have the greater jeopardy in both competitions.
Nick110581

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10332 on: Yesterday at 12:37:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:37:29 am
They did. And thats why they will be back again before we know it.  They need to sort out the issue of conceding big chances though, they are giving  them away like sheets.

Thought Gaurdiola spoke well after the game though. 

They have less control at the moment but they arguably could have scored 4 yesterday.
Red Beret

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10333 on: Yesterday at 01:08:00 pm
I think the current situation involving Abu Dhabi FC only serves to emphasise what a menace they are to the league. The PL is only competitive when ADFC have a bad season, or are going through a transition phase. Well run clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool are left fighting for scraps.

For all the money spent, City have been exposed as a one or two man team. Ped has them drilled like robots, and counts on the other team already being beaten in their heads before a ball has been kicked. There's no imagination in there, no intuition. It's finally catching up to them.

Just hoping the rest of the league smells blood and go for the kill.
TepidT2O

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10334 on: Yesterday at 01:54:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:37:12 pm
They have less control at the moment but they arguably could have scored 4 yesterday.
That day we lost 7-2 to Villa. We werent that bad (until our heads dropped), but every bit of luck went their way.


What would have happened if city had scored first?  Weakened, but their demise is not close.
Wabaloolah

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10335 on: Yesterday at 01:59:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:08:00 pm
I think the current situation involving Abu Dhabi FC only serves to emphasise what a menace they are to the league. The PL is only competitive when ADFC have a bad season, or are going through a transition phase. Well run clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool are left fighting for scraps.

For all the money spent, City have been exposed as a one or two man team. Ped has them drilled like robots, and counts on the other team already being beaten in their heads before a ball has been kicked. There's no imagination in there, no intuition. It's finally catching up to them.

Just hoping the rest of the league smells blood and go for the kill.
fingers crossed, this is the last season they will be in the league, the EFL refuse to admit them and they have to start again right at the very bottom of the pyramid, then Saudi pull out of Newcastle and we can go back to a proper competitive competition.

That's the dream anyway
rscanderlech

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10336 on: Yesterday at 02:00:42 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:27:01 am
I dont think it will be so easy for them to get a top DM in January. Rodri is only 28, and when he's back he will start every important game.
Top players want to play.
There is a bigger issue: the 130 charges. Which top player will sign for them while that is all pending?
Anthony

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10337 on: Yesterday at 04:33:25 pm
City could quite feasibly be in 6th and just 2 points ahead of United by Sunday Afternoon...
ScouserAtHeart

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10338 on: Yesterday at 05:02:28 pm
They're currently closer to 12th place than 1st
lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10339 on: Yesterday at 05:22:59 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:02:28 pm
They're currently closer to 12th place than 1st

They really are rolling back the years with that
Anthony

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10340 on: Yesterday at 06:28:25 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 04:33:25 pm
City could quite feasibly be in 6th and just 2 4 points ahead of United by Sunday Afternoon...
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10341 on: Yesterday at 06:46:59 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 05:22:59 pm
They really are rolling back the years with that
Think weve got the Gallagher brothers to thank for that, taking Manchestoh back to the 90s
Nick110581

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10342 on: Yesterday at 07:05:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:54:42 pm
That day we lost 7-2 to Villa. We werent that bad (until our heads dropped), but every bit of luck went their way.


What would have happened if city had scored first?  Weakened, but their demise is not close.

They arent the team they were but can easily string a few results together
swoopy

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10343 on: Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm

Most commercially successfully club of all time forced to advertise money off kits on Facebook today.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10344 on: Yesterday at 07:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:05:49 pm
They arent the team they were but can easily string a few results together

Wont matter if we get about 18 points in front of them again . They like being in charge and they arent now. We beat them next week well finish above them .
Online BarryCrocker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10345 on: Yesterday at 07:49:21 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm

Most commercially successfully club of all time forced to advertise money off kits on Facebook today.

Looks like they're in allsorts.  ::)
Offline Tobelius

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10346 on: Yesterday at 08:04:17 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm

Most commercially successfully club of all time forced to advertise money off kits on Facebook today.

The frugal AD fan buys them after next weekend when they'll be 70% off.
Offline semit5

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10347 on: Yesterday at 08:57:11 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 02:00:42 pm
There is a bigger issue: the 130 charges. Which top player will sign for them while that is all pending?

Youd like to think that would have an impact on them signing players, but money talks and they will still go there if they get paid enough, and theyll know itll be easy enough to leave in the event they drop down leagues
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10348 on: Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm »
Online jepovic

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10349 on: Yesterday at 09:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 12:02:59 pm
Something that defo makes a difference with these cheating twats is when teams actually have a go at them. For years, they had runs of physically very easy games because most opponents would camp on the edge of their own box and let them pass it about.

More and more are having a proper go at them now, and their ageing squad are defo finding it tougher. Their midfield yesterday was shite, and a ball over the top or down the sides to a quick forward player catches them out more often than it should, given their elite manager, and the obscene amount that the cheating c*nt has spent for almost a full decade.

And the more teams that benefit from that approach, the more will be encouraged to try it.

They clearly still have enough talent to put an obscenely good run together, but I honestly think the days of them winning 15 games on the bounce at a canter are over.

Long may it continue. c*nts.
With a fit midfield, Rodri and KdB find solutions against almost any press, and "having a go" just results in getting exhausted and getting exposed.
But now they have players that arent that good, and then the press suddenly bites.
Online decosabute

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10350 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:54:42 pm
That day we lost 7-2 to Villa. We werent that bad (until our heads dropped), but every bit of luck went their way.


What would have happened if city had scored first?  Weakened, but their demise is not close.

It might have been a different game if City scored first, but they scored first against Brighton and still collapsed. They look physically and mentally fucked to me. They seem to be deliberately trying to start games fast and get ahead in order to get some kind of control, but they appear to have no energy in reserve if that doesn't work.

And yeah, it's not their demise, because next year (charges outcome notwithstanding) they'll have Rodri back and it'll be a huge difference. But for now, unless they win at Anfield, I simply can't see them coming back this season. They basically have to go at 100 point pace the rest of the season to have any hope. Absolutely no chance they do that without Rodri. Personally, I think it would take us having an enormous collapse for City to have any hope of the title.
Offline SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10351 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm »
they need to get Arteta back to give them a presentation on positive mentality.
Offline stockdam

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10352 on: Today at 10:44:08 am »
The dream scenario would be that they have to enter the EFL in Division 2. I don't think it will happen but the level and depth of cheating they have been at deserves something like this to happen.

I don't think that the EFL have thought about the scenario when a club found cheating is expelled from the EPL. Maybe it's time they did a review of their rules in order to prevent City having a completely unfair advantage. All existing sponsorship deals should be null and void to force them to start from ground zero again. Any sponsorship should then be at fair market rates for the respective divisions. City should have to sell their squad and replace them with much lower earners in order to meet PSR. Hopefully there are no loopholes that they can use. Their financial advantages would suddenly disappear and they might find it harder than expected to climb back up. They would have much less revenue coming in and that would have a big impact on their squad. In effect if City entered Division 2 then they should do so with no legacy advantages gained through cheating. It would be a very interesting scenario even though the chances of it happening are very low.
Online FiSh77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10353 on: Today at 10:50:38 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
they need to get Arteta back to give them a presentation on positive mentality.

The pickpocket will have a field day with all the brown envelopes
Online zero zero

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10354 on: Today at 10:55:52 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:44:08 am
The dream scenario would be that they have to enter the EFL in Division 2. I don't think it will happen but the level and depth of cheating they have been at deserves something like this to happen.

I don't think that the EFL have thought about the scenario when a club found cheating is expelled from the EPL. Maybe it's time they did a review of their rules in order to prevent City having a completely unfair advantage. All existing sponsorship deals should be null and void to force them to start from ground zero again. Any sponsorship should then be at fair market rates for the respective divisions. City should have to sell their squad and replace them with much lower earners in order to meet PSR. Hopefully there are no loopholes that they can use. Their financial advantages would suddenly disappear and they might find it harder than expected to climb back up. They would have much less revenue coming in and that would have a big impact on their squad. In effect if City entered Division 2 then they should do so with no legacy advantages gained through cheating. It would be a very interesting scenario even though the chances of it happening are very low.
If Abu Dhabi were allowed to sell their current players, it would be akin to profiting from fraud. Handily, the commission have the power to cancel player registrations as the players are registered with the PL.
Online taylorb1991

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10355 on: Today at 11:05:03 am »
https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3832/stages/19262/amendments/10015901

Anyone seen this? Needs to be passed at all costs, I'll definitely be writing to my local MP about it. Bet you Mr Burnham stays quiet though
Online So Howard Philips

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10356 on: Today at 11:15:56 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 11:05:03 am
https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3832/stages/19262/amendments/10015901

Anyone seen this? Needs to be passed at all costs, I'll definitely be writing to my local MP about it. Bet you Mr Burnham stays quiet though

Thats interesting. Wonder who suggested it to Lord Bassam?
