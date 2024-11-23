Little bit like United through to the late 2000s and the first few years of the post fergie era though in that, no matter how bad they appear to look, you'd be a bit scared to totally write them off. They've been at a ridiculous level for so long and they (and their manager) have always thrived on a feeling of them against the world. Regardless of our result today they'll be relishing coming to Anfield. Arsenal have been a distraction for them in the last couple of years, while not actually being able to land a proper punch, but it's us that have been their real rivals. I strongly get the impression that there is plenty of respect from their manager and players but also a lot of active dislike towards us. It's a bit of a free hit for them and I've got no doubt we'll be seeing a more "proper" version of city, certainly not the feeble shite we've seen from them in recent weeks.



Whether they've got enough in them to go on one of their mad runs post Christmas again is up for debate. We don't even know if they'll need to- its still such early days for Slot that it wouldn't be a huge shock if we lost a couple of games and brought everyone closer.



They have an ageing squad but it's a squad full of winners and I would still absolutely see them as our main threat. One game at a time and all that but what gives me confidence is the likes of Virgil and Salah as leaders in the dressing room, who have been in this position before and know what it takes to keep plugging away and winning matches, even if it's not always pretty.