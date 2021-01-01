Yeah a team can be kicked out for a serious breach of the rules
Ok looks like they can be kicked out of the EPL.
If a club is found to be in breach of the Rules (for PSR), the Commission has discretion to impose sanctions, including:
An unlimited fine.
Suspending the club from playing in matches, for such a period as it thinks fit.
Deducting points scored.
Recommend that the Premier League orders a match be replayed.
Recommend that the Premier League expels the club from membership [3]; and/or
Make such other order as it thinks fit.
(Note this isn't from the handbook but hopefully it is a correct summary).