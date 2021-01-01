« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 734713 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,465
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10240 on: Today at 02:59:22 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:53:32 pm
Yeah a team can be kicked out for a serious breach of the rules

Ok looks like they can be kicked out of the EPL.


If a club is found to be in breach of the Rules (for PSR), the Commission has discretion to impose sanctions, including:

An unlimited fine.
Suspending the club from playing in matches, for such a period as it thinks fit.
Deducting points scored.
Recommend that the Premier League orders a match be replayed.
Recommend that the Premier League expels the club from membership [3]; and/or
Make such other order as it thinks fit.

(Note this isn't from the handbook but hopefully it is a correct summary).
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:03 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,599
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10241 on: Today at 04:21:55 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:59:22 pm
Ok looks like they can be kicked out of the EPL.


If a club is found to be in breach of the Rules (for PSR), the Commission has discretion to impose sanctions, including:

An unlimited fine.
Suspending the club from playing in matches, for such a period as it thinks fit.
Deducting points scored.
Recommend that the Premier League orders a match be replayed.
Recommend that the Premier League expels the club from membership [3]; and/or
Make such other order as it thinks fit.

(Note this isn't from the handbook but hopefully it is a correct summary).
The government won't allow it. They will stop at the first line - slap them on the wrist with a fine. Maybe they'll deduct a few points so that they won't be champions this year. But the government will not allow a club owned by a biig arms customer to be dealth harshly with. Should the government interfere, normall FIFA should step in and bar England from participating in international tournaments. But we all know they are in their pockets too.

I'm sckeptical.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 