I really do hope they are relegated. They absolutely deserved to be. But I have no idea how that works. I mean what other league would want these horrendous cheats dumped on them? What have other leagues done to deserve the insult of having to accommodate them? Wherever they go, they'll still be a parasitic cuckoo in the nest.



Of course, the real answer to this appalling mess is to never let it happen in the first place. But here we are. They were invited in and are now trying to rip up the rulebook to suit themselves and to the detriment of the entire game.



They are an abomination in the Premier League and should be kicked out, but why should anyone else be forced to make room for them?



I'm not sure there's an automatic way into the EFL if a team is kicked out of the EPL. The formal ways in are relegation and promotion. In theory the EFL could state that they have to enter through promotion and that means that City might have to join the National League but what if this league refuses them?So unless there is a clause that states what happens if a club gets kicked out of the EPL then this is new ground and all leagues could refuse City to enter; in which case a lot of brown envelops would be passed around. In which case City would probably pay their way in to the Championship. If they have their head screwed on then the EPL would have a ban of X years on City and keep them out for this period of time.Having said all of that, is there a clause in the EPL that a team can get booted out? I think the only option is points deduction, which may be possible to do for multiple years thus forcing City to yoyo for several years (assuming they get promoted).It could get interesting.