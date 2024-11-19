I just find it sad that all football fans talk about now is money. Whether you are a fan of a top club or one of the smaller clubs. This league was born out of greed and has it really improved football. It's no wonder everyone is so at odds with everyone else.
Couldn't agree more Jill. It's one of the worst things about modern football - transfers, wages, owners, ticket prices - it's all got out of control. It finds it's way onto many threads on here and is a big distraction from the enjoyment of the sport.
Although Slot's arrival and City's (hopefully) impending punishment has softened the blow of Jurgen leaving, it still makes me sad that City's cheating was highly likely to have been a key factor in him deciding to go 2 years early - after 9 years of pushing himself and his squad to the absolute limits to reach 90+ points totals. For me, City are complicit in his departure, and without them, Jurgen would've had us dominating the PL (and possibly CL). We were miles ahead of everyone else domestically, and I'm convinced we'd have had less injurues and done better in the cups without such a tired/depleted squad as we had so often.
We'll never get the bus parades we deserved, but to see City properly punished would be a big step forward for the game. I'd love to see salary caps, tighter rules on ownership, and much tougher spending restrictions, as it then becomes more about scouting, coaching, academy players, and a more competitive league. But I think that ship had sailed, and things have been going downhill ever since billionaire oligarchs and nation states got involved and we saw the likes of Neymar going for £200m.