I support a League 2 team with a 5k capacity stadium, I want asterisk city to hopefully be demoted further than L2 as I don't their lot coming to us especially as the bar welcomes away fans pre match. Couldn't stand the east Manchester rats coming in



I really do hope they are relegated. They absolutely deserved to be. But I have no idea how that works. I mean what other league would want these horrendous cheats dumped on them? What have other leagues done to deserve the insult of having to accommodate them? Wherever they go, they'll still be a parasitic cuckoo in the nest.Of course, the real answer to this appalling mess is to never let it happen in the first place. But here we are. They were invited in and are now trying to rip up the rulebook to suit themselves and to the detriment of the entire game.They are an abomination in the Premier League and should be kicked out, but why should anyone else be forced to make room for them?