115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on November 19, 2024, 04:21:17 pm
The villa owner has construction contracts worth billions with the Abu Dhabi government, so it's not surprising. He's doing what's good for him financially, not the club.
Quote
Aston Villa back Man City in crucial APT vote and say Premier League critically weakened
Exclusive: Villa rally behind Manchester City in the intensifying row over associated-party transactions
Tom Morgan, 19 November 2024 2:21pm GMT, The Telegraph

Aston Villa have rallied behind Manchester City in the intensifying associated-party transaction row and said the Premier Leagues ongoing civil war is critically weakening English footballs top division.
..

Not "critically weakened" after all, ya twats! ;D
And.. concerned about the "ongoing civil war"... but backs the very source of this "war", ensuring it just escalates.
Make it make sense?
