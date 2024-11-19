The villa owner has construction contracts worth billions with the Abu Dhabi government, so it's not surprising. He's doing what's good for him financially, not the club. Quote Aston Villa back Man City in crucial APT vote and say Premier League critically weakened

Exclusive: Villa rally behind Manchester City in the intensifying row over associated-party transactions

Tom Morgan, 19 November 2024 2:21pm GMT, The Telegraph



Aston Villa have rallied behind Manchester City in the intensifying associated-party transaction row and said the Premier Leagues ongoing civil war is critically weakening English footballs top division.

Not "critically weakened" after all, ya twats!And.. concerned about the "ongoing civil war"... but backs the very source of this "war", ensuring it just escalates.Make it make sense?