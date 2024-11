The other 3 clubs have very rich owers. Why's Forest in cahoots?



I think it's as simple Marinakis being a contrarian and a libertarian that has fallen out with the Premier League. He doesn't want anyone imposing any rules that might potentially inhibit his next whim, like sponsoring Forest with his shipping company.The funny thing is that Forest got hammered by FFP because they were spending money far beyond their income. Man City didn't get hammered despite spending money far beyond their income because they self-sponsored at vastly inflated rates. Marinakis apparently wants that inconsistency to remain.