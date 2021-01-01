I think the chance of there being any sort of leak is slim. The only people involved are all very senior lawyers. Both sides will present their cases. The commission will ask for evidence and City's lawyers will have to provide it.



After all the evidence has been submitted the commission will make it judgement and outline their thinking and relevant parts of the evidence in their report.



There's no journalists present and there's no chance someone on Talksport of anywhere else has heard "murmurings" or has any idea about the proceedings.



Either party can appeal the decision, which will be heard by another commission. After that there can be no appeal to CAS or anyone else. Taking this to the High Court might be an option, but I suspect it would get short shrift; there rules of membership of the PL are clear, no one has to be involved if they don't want to. It'll go the same way as the time Bill Hicks tried to sue NESV & Broughton over the sale off LFC which found that the a Texas court has no jurisdiction over the UK.

