115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm
Well that sounds pretty emphatic.

What do you think will happen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:22:47 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:54:01 pm
Hes signed a new 2 year deal. How wonderful.

He might not actually stay. It's a gimmick to try and turn their season around as the uncertainty wasn't helping.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:41:36 am
I think the chance of there being any sort of leak is slim. The only people involved are all very senior lawyers. Both sides will present their cases. The commission will ask for evidence and City's lawyers will have to provide it.

After all the evidence has been submitted the commission will make it judgement and outline their thinking and relevant parts of the evidence in their report.

There's no journalists present and there's no chance someone on Talksport of anywhere else has heard "murmurings" or has any idea about the proceedings.

Either party can appeal the decision, which will be heard by another commission. After that there can be no appeal to CAS or anyone else. Taking this to the High Court might be an option, but I suspect it would get short shrift; there rules of membership of the PL are clear, no one has to be involved if they don't want to. It'll go the same way as the time Bill Hicks tried to sue NESV & Broughton over the sale off LFC which found that the a Texas court has no jurisdiction over the UK.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:03:50 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:41:36 am
I think the chance of there being any sort of leak is slim. The only people involved are all very senior lawyers. Both sides will present their cases. The commission will ask for evidence and City's lawyers will have to provide it.

After all the evidence has been submitted the commission will make it judgement and outline their thinking and relevant parts of the evidence in their report.

There's no journalists present and there's no chance someone on Talksport of anywhere else has heard "murmurings" or has any idea about the proceedings.

Either party can appeal the decision, which will be heard by another commission. After that there can be no appeal to CAS or anyone else. Taking this to the High Court might be an option, but I suspect it would get short shrift; there rules of membership of the PL are clear, no one has to be involved if they don't want to. It'll go the same way as the time Bill Hicks tried to sue NESV & Broughton over the sale off LFC which found that the a Texas court has no jurisdiction over the UK.

Exactly. As far as I'm aware, neither Everton nor Forest knew anything before the verdict was made when they had their cases, and all rumours prior to this turned out to be false.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:06:45 am
Let me see if Ive got this right? They signed up to take part in the PL. They agreed to every rule in the book. Now, because they dont like the rules as it stops them pumping even more state-funds into the club via sponsorships ,they want to change them?

They really are a shit stain on the league. Get them the fuck out.


Also, are people really taking what Andy Goldstein says seriously?
Wow. Probably the least reliable source in the country.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:13:02 am
You just wish the FA/PL/UEFA whoever, had an ounce of integrity and booted these cheats out of the league.

Instead, they have the backbone of a jelly fish and simply roll over allowing Manchester City to tickle their bellies!

Talk about an even playing field......  :no
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:39:50 am
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
What do you think will happen
Haven't got a clue.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:45:41 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:13:02 am
You just wish the FA/PL/UEFA whoever, had an ounce of integrity and booted these cheats out of the league.

Instead, they have the backbone of a jelly fish and simply roll over allowing Manchester City to tickle their bellies!

Talk about an even playing field......  :no
I think those two organisations have tried, albeit UEFA seem less keen since Nasser Al-Khelaifi increased his influence.

Manchester City are willing to spend obscene amounts of money on lawyers.  Just as a million monkeys with a million typewriters will eventually type the entire works of Shakespeare, an army of lawyers being paid millions of pounds will eventually find a technicality.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:58:19 am
No technicality can get them off if other PL teams stick together. The only way they can carry on is by conquer and divide, using useful idiots like Everton and Villa, adding more to their ranks. Let's say they are found 'innocent' in this case. Very next day they should be a vote to expel them until the investigation and document are provided for 2018- onwards period. Other clubs can do that. Fuck Manchester City, they are a nothing club. You may have money, but without fans - you are just unlikeable twats taking the ball home every time someone points out you cheat.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:19:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:06:45 am
Let me see if Ive got this right? They signed up to take part in the PL. They agreed to every rule in the book. Now, because they dont like the rules as it stops them pumping even more state-funds into the club via sponsorships ,they want to change them?

That's not the issue. As has been pointed out, this is a Members' Club in which they have a vote and if they can get 13 other members onside then it is perfectly open for them to propose and pass a change in the rules (within reason and subject to superior laws and rules).

It is in ignoring the rules, hiding their actions in breach of other rules and looking to litigate the resolve out of the organisation that is trying to enforce the rules that they are
Quote
a shit stain on the league. Get them the fuck out.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:31:13 am
Rob Harris
@RobHarris
·
3m
Breaking: Premier League clubs approve changes to the Leagues Associated Party Transaction rules after Man City ruling

PL: The new rules seek to ensure that there is appropriate parity between the treatment of shareholder loans and other APTs going forward, with transitional rules clarifying the treatment of existing shareholder loans within that framework

https://xcancel.com/RobHarris/status/1859891376697340128
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:41:40 am
16-4 vote, not even close
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:43:08 am
Fantastic news
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:43:40 am
If i had to bet i'd say newcastle, city, villa and chelsea were the no votes
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:44:31 am
Who were the 4? 115, saudi, Everton, Chelsea?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:45:47 am
Great news. The beginning of the end for City with a bit of luck.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:46:04 am
Quote from: End Product on Today at 09:44:31 am
Who were the 4? 115, saudi, Everton, Chelsea?

Villa are their biggest worshippers so probably them. What a sad time for them as they're actually a bigger club.

Good news on the brutal defeat anyway.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:46:20 am
Interesting read on why this could be significant: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1858894182821056669.html
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:46:20 am
Quote from: End Product on Today at 09:44:31 am
Who were the 4? 115, saudi, Everton, Chelsea?
villa said beforehand they were voting against
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:46:49 am
Swivel you cheating c*nts  :wave
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:48:32 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:45:47 am
Great news. The beginning of the end for City with a bit of luck.
they are in a position where they don't need to cheat really now, bigger impact will be on newcastle i'd say
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:49:32 am
Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest were the only clubs to vote against the proposed alterations.

Forest hahaha
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:50:02 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:27:08 pm
https://xcancel.com/martynziegler/status/1859600186865062289?s=19

Everton have joined the Red Cartel again it seems.
PL likely to win the vote on APT rules tomorrow

Thought this might happen, do they have their new owner yet?

This basically means that cheaty did lose their case as the PRemership have now made and had approved the only amendments recommended during it.

So fuck off cheaty.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:54:48 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:48:32 am
they are in a position where they don't need to cheat really now, bigger impact will be on newcastle i'd say

Their gang has cracked and the 'good guys' have the majority they need to go after City. Also most of City's revenue still comes from questionable sources and at questionable levels. I'm hopeful.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:00:46 am
What a pity
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:01:59 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:48:32 am
they are in a position where they don't need to cheat really now, bigger impact will be on newcastle i'd say

As Jason posted;

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1858894182821056669.html

This explains that the Premership winning this vote puts them in a much stronger position to punish cheaty for the 130.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10146 on: Today at 10:10:14 am »
Oof. 5 defeats in a row for Man City
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:16:54 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 09:46:20 am
Interesting read on why this could be significant: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1858894182821056669.html
Thanks. Still working my way through it. I din't know this:

The hearing on these 130 charges started in mid-September and the first part (deciding on liability/guilt should now be finished). A decision may not be known for several months though.
 
If the decision is guilty/liable (which I very much expect it to be for the majority, if not all, of the charges) then I understand that there will be a second part to the hearing where applicable sanctions are argued for and against.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:19:41 am
New manager bounce deflated straight away. Shame.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:43:55 am
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cj6kg09ee84o
Premier League clubs approve changes to APT rules

Premier League clubs have voted to approve changes to rules governing commercial deals, despite opposition from Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Clubs voted 16 in favour and four against. Manchester City and Aston Villa had both written to rival clubs before the meeting to seek support.

For changes to be approved, a minimum of 14 Premier League clubs needed to vote in favour.
As it played out neither the vote of Everton or Wolves were needed to reach the required 14 but I'm still pleased they backed the rule change.  I was nervous about those two and potentially Leicester all siding with Man City.

Newcastle are a write off now and possibly forever.  We can thank the involvement from the Tory government for letting that particular vampire in.

Forest and Villa have made themselves look stupid for no gain to either club.  As mentioned earlier in this thread the Villa owner is very cosy with Abu Dhabi and Marinakis at Forest is just a gobshite contrarian.  Both show how easily the balance could be tipped though so the Premier League need to get their house in order now.

Edit: I'd have thought Chelsea were nailed on to side with Man City again.  I didn't see that one coming.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:46:44 am
Apparently the Cheats have a new Etihad and Abu Dhabi Bank commercial deals lined up, hopefully the Tribunal in a few weeks decides in favour of the PL blocking those overpaid owners deals.

Saudi FC are fucked. ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:47:39 am
How can any reasonable club be against this?

Etihad sponsorship to City should be declared.
ABUG donation to Etihad need not be declared.

Meanwhile, if I am buying a car, I need to provide IT returns and 6 months salary sheet.

Seriously fuck off City, Newcastle, Forest and Villa.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:54:34 am
Good to see Chelsea have joined the tyranny of the majority
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:21:06 am
20 clubs in the EPL and the media outlets mostly run with the story that 3 clubs backed City. How about "3/4 of clubs vote for the new rules against City".

Not even trying to cover their bias.
