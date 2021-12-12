Anyone who wins medals or trophies in any sport by doping still has to work insanely hard and be great at what they do, but at the end of the day it doesn't make their achievements any less tainted.



Think Guardiola is undeniably a great manager for what he achieved at Barcelona, and one of the most influential, but assessing him beyond that (i.e. is he in the top 3 best ever) is essentially impossible to judge because after an on-par stint at Bayern he then chose to continue his career on an systematically uneven playing field that has tilted everything in his favour for almost a decade.



We can never know how he'd have done had he not benefitted from financial doping every single year. Sure, he's done better than a couple of managers did in the same situation (but few would argue Mancini and Pellegrini are even close to being in the conversation around the greats), but equally there are other managers like Klopp who might have done even better than him. We can't tell because other managers don't get to cheat every season.



He is a great tactician, he's an incredible manager in a lot of ways, who has changed the way the game is played, he's also a coward who would never want to be at a club where he doesn't have every advantage over his rivals. He complains constantly when things don't go his way, he can't take criticism at all.You also have to say that he has had an incredibly easy time of it with injuries, very rarely has he truly had an injury crisis (despite what he would want you think), and nothing compared to what Klopp has had to endure during his time, we see now what happens when he doesn't have a fit squad. Liverpool has consistently had more injuries than City and it shows over the years. The one year we didn't have substantial injuries we won the damn league at a canter.I believe the other thing that has been apparent is that the smaller clubs don't get up for playing City like they do Liverpool, United, or Arsenal. Nobody hate City like they hate the clubs with actual history of winning, if you ask supporter from say Forest or Fulham who they would like to beat more Liverpool or City, it's Liverpool every day of the week, Liverpool go into more grounds with the target on their back compared to City, if City wins teams just shrug their shoulders and just are happy if they don't get humiliate. Once again every advantage possible goes to Guardiola, great manager but he has it easiest out all the managers in the league and it's just the way he likes it.The biggest difference between Klopp and Pep is that I know Klopp could manage pretty much any club in the world and he would make better or at the very least maintain their level. Pep would not know what to do with average players, he would throw a hissy fit and quit, at least Klopp worked his way up much like other managers who are at the top of their field, Pep has never had to compromise.