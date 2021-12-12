« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
Anyone who wins medals or trophies in any sport by doping still has to work insanely hard and be great at what they do, but at the end of the day it doesn't make their achievements any less tainted.

Think Guardiola is undeniably a great manager for what he achieved at Barcelona, and one of the most influential, but assessing him beyond that (i.e. is he in the top 3 best ever) is essentially impossible to judge because after an on-par stint at Bayern he then chose to continue his career on an systematically uneven playing field that has tilted everything in his favour for almost a decade.

We can never know how he'd have done had he not benefitted from financial doping every single year. Sure, he's done better than a couple of managers did in the same situation (but few would argue Mancini and Pellegrini are even close to being in the conversation around the greats), but equally there are other managers like Klopp who might have done even better than him. We can't tell because other managers don't get to cheat every season.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:40:44 pm
I see this bollocks spouted all the time, mainly from Ped fanboys.
They're facts, not bollocks.
Quote
That doesn't change the fact we spent pennies under Klopp compared to Abu Dhabi under Ped.
This is not a fact either. It's bollocks, no matter how much it gets repeated.

Jurgen had to sell his most saleable asset (Coutinho) to buy the other two. That's the difference between the two; Guardiola at City could buy a new £50m FB every window till he found one he liked without worrying about re-sale value.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm
They're facts, not bollocks.

I never said it wasn't a factual statement.

I said it's bollocks that gets spouted all the time, mainly from Ped fanboys.

Seemingly quite a lot of them on here.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:39:20 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
Anyone who wins medals or trophies in any sport by doping still has to work insanely hard and be great at what they do, but at the end of the day it doesn't make their achievements any less tainted.

Think Guardiola is undeniably a great manager for what he achieved at Barcelona, and one of the most influential, but assessing him beyond that (i.e. is he in the top 3 best ever) is essentially impossible to judge because after an on-par stint at Bayern he then chose to continue his career on an systematically uneven playing field that has tilted everything in his favour for almost a decade.

We can never know how he'd have done had he not benefitted from financial doping every single year. Sure, he's done better than a couple of managers did in the same situation (but few would argue Mancini and Pellegrini are even close to being in the conversation around the greats), but equally there are other managers like Klopp who might have done even better than him. We can't tell because other managers don't get to cheat every season.


He is a great tactician, he's an incredible manager in a lot of ways, who has changed the way the game is played, he's also a coward who would never want to be at a club where he doesn't have every advantage over his rivals.  He complains constantly when things don't go his way, he can't take criticism at all. 

You also have to say that he has had an incredibly easy time of it with injuries, very rarely has he truly had an injury crisis (despite what he would want you think), and nothing compared to what Klopp has had to endure during his time, we see now what happens when he doesn't have a fit squad.  Liverpool has consistently had more injuries than City and it shows over the years.  The one year we didn't have substantial injuries we won the damn league at a canter. 

I believe the other thing that has been apparent is that the smaller clubs don't get up for playing City like they do Liverpool, United, or Arsenal.  Nobody hate City like they hate the clubs with actual history of winning, if you ask supporter from say Forest or Fulham who they would like to beat more Liverpool or City, it's Liverpool every day of the week, Liverpool go into more grounds with the target on their back compared to City, if City wins teams just shrug their shoulders and just are happy if they don't get humiliate.  Once again every advantage possible goes to Guardiola, great manager but he has it easiest out all the managers in the league and it's just the way he likes it.

The biggest difference between Klopp and Pep is that I know Klopp could manage pretty much any club in the world and he would make better or at the very least maintain their level.  Pep would not know what to do with average players, he would throw a hissy fit and quit, at least Klopp worked his way up much like other managers who are at the top of their field, Pep has never had to compromise.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:43:35 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
Anyone who wins medals or trophies in any sport by doping still has to work insanely hard and be great at what they do, but at the end of the day it doesn't make their achievements any less tainted.

Think Guardiola is undeniably a great manager for what he achieved at Barcelona, and one of the most influential, but assessing him beyond that (i.e. is he in the top 3 best ever) is essentially impossible to judge because after an on-par stint at Bayern he then chose to continue his career on an systematically uneven playing field that has tilted everything in his favour for almost a decade.

We can never know how he'd have done had he not benefitted from financial doping every single year. Sure, he's done better than a couple of managers did in the same situation (but few would argue Mancini and Pellegrini are even close to being in the conversation around the greats), but equally there are other managers like Klopp who might have done even better than him. We can't tell because other managers don't get to cheat every season.

City has never been a team of galacticos under Pep. His Barca team was more talented. Possibly Bayern as well. Our team under Klopp's peak was no worse in terms of pure talent. His skill as a manager simply cannot be in doubt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:53:46 am
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 12:39:20 am

He is a great tactician, he's an incredible manager in a lot of ways, who has changed the way the game is played, he's also a coward who would never want to be at a club where he doesn't have every advantage over his rivals.  He complains constantly when things don't go his way, he can't take criticism at all. 

You also have to say that he has had an incredibly easy time of it with injuries, very rarely has he truly had an injury crisis (despite what he would want you think), and nothing compared to what Klopp has had to endure during his time, we see now what happens when he doesn't have a fit squad.  Liverpool has consistently had more injuries than City and it shows over the years.  The one year we didn't have substantial injuries we won the damn league at a canter. 

I believe the other thing that has been apparent is that the smaller clubs don't get up for playing City like they do Liverpool, United, or Arsenal.  Nobody hate City like they hate the clubs with actual history of winning, if you ask supporter from say Forest or Fulham who they would like to beat more Liverpool or City, it's Liverpool every day of the week, Liverpool go into more grounds with the target on their back compared to City, if City wins teams just shrug their shoulders and just are happy if they don't get humiliate.  Once again every advantage possible goes to Guardiola, great manager but he has it easiest out all the managers in the league and it's just the way he likes it.

The biggest difference between Klopp and Pep is that I know Klopp could manage pretty much any club in the world and he would make better or at the very least maintain their level.  Pep would not know what to do with average players, he would throw a hissy fit and quit, at least Klopp worked his way up much like other managers who are at the top of their field, Pep has never had to compromise.

The difference in styles cannot be ignored here. City don't run around the whole pitch guns blazing the way we did under Klopp. Controlling the ball and dominating possession = less wear and tear on your players. Luck plays a part certainly, but there's a cost to playing Klopp ball over time.

I do think there is some merit to Klopp being better at managing average teams but again that is because of style, not skill. A well drilled, physically fit and athletic team can go far under Klopp even without elite players. But how would he do with a team of technical and skilled but small and slow players? Probably not as well, but because of style, not managerial skill. The same is true for Pep.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:24:26 am
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm

Jurgen had to sell his most saleable asset (Coutinho) to buy the other two. That's the difference between the two; Guardiola at City could buy a new £50m FB every window till he found one he liked without worrying about re-sale value.

And that's exactly why they're struggling now - in the wake of the charges there's been a half-assed attempt at saying "look, we follow the rules and operate like all the others", and they've actually sold a few players in recent years. Sterling, Jesus, Ferran Torres, Palmer and Alvarez have all gone for decent fees.

But the flip side of that, as they're finding now, is that the squad is thin and simply not as good. They've spent money to bolster the squad too of course - Haaland is obviously a massive success, but Doku I'd argue is a failure and not City level, same with Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, and Savinho the jury is out on.

I'd argue that as soon as they had to do the same things as their rivals, - selling good players to offset enormous spending - they've not looked as strong, and one injury has massively affected them.

Guardiola is obviously a brilliant coach, pointless denying it I think. But he's never done it facing real adversity or a more level playing field. They've been playing the game on cheat mode in the transfer market for most of his reign, and able to retain players (DeBruyne, Bernardo) by absolutely stuffing off-the-books gold in their mouths until they stop agitating for moves.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:32:22 am
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 09:36:05 pm
Man City have woefully underperformed in Europe considering they are the self proclaimed biggest club in the world. Guardiola has out thought himself repeatedly. And considering their financial doping, their European rewards are very thin.

Absolutely and that's the biggest mark against him his lack of success in Europe often losing to teams who have nothing like the same wealth but were more like proper teams than his own.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:01:55 am
Regardless of how good he is, he (rightfully) will never receive the full credit he feels he deserves because he's a serial fucking cheat.

Fuck him.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:41:58 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:01:55 am
Regardless of how good he is, he (rightfully) will never receive the full credit he feels he deserves because he's a serial fucking cheat.

Fuck him.
..and the horse that rode into United..
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:15:05 am
He always seems to have had every conceivable legitimate advantage and yet that was never enough. That makes him a twat in my book no matter how good he is. He is also a detestable, spoilt, precocious child.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:17:24 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:39:14 pm
How many other managers have had the opportunity to work at the most corrupt club the sport has ever seen, spend £200m on a new defence every couple of seasons and discard £40-£50m signings on a whim?

If Abu Dhabi played by the books, Ped wouldn't have half the medals he has accrued there.

That's on the suits, not the manager.

Exactly. Literally can't think of a single bargain basement signing Ped has turned into a world class player.

EDIT: Saw a reporter on Sly talking about this new deal, and he says 'you know, they got 100 points, the most anyone has ever got. No other team has ever come CLOSE to that' ... we finished on 99 points.

If you ever wonder who Sly Sports suck off behind the scenes, look no further.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:28:48 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:17:24 pm
Exactly. Literally can't think of a single bargain basement signing Ped has turned into a world class player.

EDIT: Saw a reporter on Sly talking about this new deal, and he says 'you know, they got 100 points, the most anyone has ever got. No other team has ever come CLOSE to that' ... we finished on 99 points.

If you ever wonder who Sly Sports suck off behind the scenes, look no further.

Having basically stopped playing with 8 games to go.
We would've obliterated their record if covid and the league being over hadn't blown our rhythm.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:31:45 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:17:24 pm
Exactly. Literally can't think of a single bargain basement signing Ped has turned into a world class player.

His transfer business throughout his career is average at best, but didn't he buy Pique for really cheap when he was struggling to make an impact at Utd?  Went on to become one of the best centre halves in history.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:31:57 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on November 19, 2024, 09:02:43 pm
When is that prick going to fuck off??

When they stop paying him and his family
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:33:00 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:28:48 pm
Having basically stopped playing with 8 games to go.
We would've obliterated their record if covid and the league being over hadn't blown our rhythm.

It's just more fuel to show how biased the media are, and how much they whitewash everything, to futher his achievements.
How anyone can say 'no-one has ever come CLOSE to 100 points' with a straight face and unchallenged is evidence of how much he's fawned over (and they pay for this kind of shite to be spread too).
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:33:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:31:45 pm
His transfer business throughout his career is average at best, but didn't he buy Pique for really cheap when he was struggling to make an impact at Utd?  Went on to become one of the best centre halves in history.

True I guess.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:38:38 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:33:22 pm
True I guess.

He also brought through Pedro and Busquets from the youth team.  If Klopp gets credit for the progress Trent and Curtis have made, then he should for those two as well.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:51:42 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:38:38 pm
He also brought through Pedro and Busquets from the youth team.  If Klopp gets credit for the progress Trent and Curtis have made, then he should for those two as well.

I didn't say academy players and I didn't compare him to Klopp. I'm talking about turning £8m signings into £80m players.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:52:35 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:51:42 pm
I didn't say academy players and I didn't compare him to Klopp. I'm talking about turning £8m signings into £80m players.

Sure, but the crux of the argument in the thread was that he doesn't improve players, he just buys finished articles.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:10:57 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:52:35 pm
Sure, but the crux of the argument in the thread was that he doesn't improve players, he just buys finished articles.

The crux for me is that the amount of talent he has at his disposal means he only really improves nailed on certanties. Having talent like Foden and Palmer meant he could develop Foden and bomb out Palmer. The same at Barca he had an embarrassment of riches and only really dipped into the youth ranks for absolutely elite young talent.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:12:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:10:57 pm
The crux for me is that the amount of talent he has at his disposal means he only really improves nailed on certanties.

Yep. His secret is going into the pitch at full time and 'coaching' them as they come off the pitch after a MOTM performance... then media go 'look, he still wants improvement despite them having such a good game'... *swoon*

If he knows something, it's how to build his own rep as a coach and make it all about him.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:05:54 pm
I saw something earlier reported that Andy Goldstein (some annoying manc off talk sport) had said hed heard mumblings that they were getting off on all charges. I dont even know where to start with everything thats wrong with that, but if someone involved in the process thinks its ok to leak that, then that probably tells you all you need to know about how its been carried out.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:08:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:43:32 pm
I don't remember him spending crazy money there, especially in comparison to clubs like Real, Chelsea and Utd.
He inherited a great team though
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:20:32 pm
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 06:05:54 pm
I saw something earlier reported that Andy Goldstein (some annoying manc off talk sport) had said hed heard mumblings that they were getting off on all charges. I dont even know where to start with everything thats wrong with that, but if someone involved in the process thinks its ok to leak that, then that probably tells you all you need to know about how its been carried out.
It's literally impossible. At minimum they're going to get done with not complying with the investigation. There's ample stuff out there to show they've broken the rules.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:27:08 pm
https://xcancel.com/martynziegler/status/1859600186865062289?s=19

Everton have joined the Red Cartel again it seems.
PL likely to win the vote on APT rules tomorrow
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:02:09 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:20:32 pm
It's literally impossible. At minimum they're going to get done with not complying with the investigation. There's ample stuff out there to show they've broken the rules.

In my mind it is, but can we really rule that out? Why is he confident enough to say it, on radio?

That being said, if thats all they get done for, I can see the punishment being pretty minor. And thats what I think we are being teed up for unfortunately.

I reckon the announcement of Guardiola signing a new deal is no co-incidence, nor is the fact the PL is likely to win this thing over the rules they were arguing about. A middle ground, with neither side totally embarrassed, suits many of the people in power in football.

Just my cynical take, hopefully Im wrong.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:22:36 pm
Anyone heard any new rumours on this?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:28:40 pm
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 08:02:09 pm
In my mind it is, but can we really rule that out? Why is he confident enough to say it, on radio?

Because Andy Goldstein is a c*nt and presents on a c*nt radio station.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:54:01 pm
Hes signed a new 2 year deal. How wonderful.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:03:09 pm
Id say they have word that they are more or less home free on the charges. Can't see myself bothering with the sport anymore if that rings true.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:05:19 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:03:09 pm
Id say they have word that they are more or less home free on the charges. Can't see myself bothering with the sport anymore if that rings true.

Or that the appeals through the courts are going to take a couple of years.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:27:40 pm
Guardiola confirming he's a bellend with no morals.  Whether or not Man City get off on a technicality or manage to bog the process down through appeals, it's very apparent that they've been cheating.  I'm sure Guardiola, like Howe, is "only interested in the football" but surely he can read.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:30:10 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:27:40 pm
Guardiola confirming he's a bellend with no morals.  Whether or not Man City get off on a technicality or manage to bog the process down through appeals, it's very apparent that they've been cheating.  I'm sure Guardiola, like Howe, is "only interested in the football" but surely he can read.

If he's reading in bed, Arteta's got a light bulb he can borrow...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:41:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:05:19 pm
Or that the appeals through the courts are going to take a couple of years.

Courts?
Everton and Forest got their punishment immediately. Why would this be different? Sure they can take everyone to court - but they can do so from lower leagues and after being publicly tarred and feathered for being cheats.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:53:07 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 08:54:01 pm
Hes signed a new 2 year deal. How wonderful.

So honestly I think myself, my staff and friends, I think we deserve to be here."

He's got that right, but not in the way the bald prick means.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:15:52 pm
I for one can't wait to watch him manage in the National League.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:45:33 pm
Remember he said he'd resign if city were found guilty. I never believed it for a minute.  Undoubtedly a great coach but he's a habitual cheat who has no morals and doesn't like a challenge.  He'll never have it better than he has with city.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:03:55 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:41:00 pm
but they can do so from lower leagues and after being publicly tarred and feathered for being cheats.

Sure i read somewhere recently that the relegation thing is quite unlikely
