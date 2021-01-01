Anyone who wins medals or trophies in any sport by doping still has to work insanely hard and be great at what they do, but at the end of the day it doesn't make their achievements any less tainted.



Think Guardiola is undeniably a great manager for what he achieved at Barcelona, and one of the most influential, but assessing him beyond that (i.e. is he in the top 3 best ever) is essentially impossible to judge because after an on-par stint at Bayern he then chose to continue his career on an systematically uneven playing field that has tilted everything in his favour for almost a decade.



We can never know how he'd have done had he not benefitted from financial doping every single year. Sure, he's done better than a couple of managers did in the same situation (but few would argue Mancini and Pellegrini are even close to being in the conversation around the greats), but equally there are other managers like Klopp who might have done even better than him. We can't tell because other managers don't get to cheat every season.