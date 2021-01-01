« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 248 249 250 251 252 [253]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 724482 times)

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10080 on: Today at 10:26:05 pm »
Anyone who wins medals or trophies in any sport by doping still has to work insanely hard and be great at what they do, but at the end of the day it doesn't make their achievements any less tainted.

Think Guardiola is undeniably a great manager for what he achieved at Barcelona, and one of the most influential, but assessing him beyond that (i.e. is he in the top 3 best ever) is essentially impossible to judge because after an on-par stint at Bayern he then chose to continue his career on an systematically uneven playing field that has tilted everything in his favour for almost a decade.

We can never know how he'd have done had he not benefitted from financial doping every single year. Sure, he's done better than a couple of managers did in the same situation (but few would argue Mancini and Pellegrini are even close to being in the conversation around the greats), but equally there are other managers like Klopp who might have done even better than him. We can't tell because other managers don't get to cheat every season.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10081 on: Today at 10:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:40:44 pm
I see this bollocks spouted all the time, mainly from Ped fanboys.
They're facts, not bollocks.
Quote
That doesn't change the fact we spent pennies under Klopp compared to Abu Dhabi under Ped.
This is not a fact either. It's bollocks, no matter how much it gets repeated.

Jurgen had to sell his most saleable asset (Coutinho) to buy the other two. That's the difference between the two; Guardiola at City could buy a new £50m FB every window till he found one he liked without worrying about re-sale value.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 248 249 250 251 252 [253]   Go Up
« previous next »
 