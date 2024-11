I've got no problem with him getting a new contract.



As a coach he is at best mediocre. There is not a single player in the entirety of his career at City that he has coached into a better player than he started out with. There is no one there that improves in a way where you go 'Well that is because of the coaching'.



He is at his very best a guy playing Football Manager with cheat codes.



You can respect the trophy haul (no matter the number of asterisks you put next to their 115) . But I just pity him, his players and their fans. It will be meaningless