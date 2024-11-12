« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 710834 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9880 on: November 12, 2024, 02:45:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 11, 2024, 12:55:05 pm
Haaland has been suspiciously injury-free. He missed quite a few games at Dortmund

Not really suspicious. I took a look and he missed 32 games spread over three seasons at Dortmund through injury and has missed 20 games in less than one and a third seasons at City. Personally, given the nature of how he plays and the number of muscle injuries he's had, I think that he's got a decent chance of being perma-crocked by his late 20s.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9881 on: November 12, 2024, 10:45:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 12, 2024, 09:38:10 am
They draw with Spurs and lose to us, all of a sudden it's a 10-point gap
They lose to Spurs, then us- all of a sudden it's 6 losses in a row. Oh yes, I'm not worried about us. Our players are winners and this is an old enemy. They will strike while the iron's hot and while Slot will want them to conserve energy and play a patient game, I don't think they'd care. (Same with Madrid)

Worst time to face any Liverpool side, is when you're down on your luck.
They know what's at stake and will know that now is the time to pulverize them.

Spurs.. the bellends just need to realize the same- just avoid doing a Spurs, ya knobheads!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9882 on: Yesterday at 04:37:24 pm »
Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United have lodged legal notices reserving the right to seek a payout if the champions are found guilty of serious breaches

Quote
Four of Manchester Citys main rivals have lodged legal notices reserving the right to seek compensation if the club are found guilty of serious charges among the 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have taken the step of formally registering possible compensation claims via arbitration before a potential statute of limitations deadline last week, sources have told The Times. The clubs involved all declined to comment.

The charges against City are still being heard by an independent regulatory commission, with the outcome not expected until the new year. The commission can make an order for compensation to be paid but it is understood that, because of laws around time limits to register such claims, there was concern among the clubs that it would be too late to wait until the case had been resolved.

Chelsea are not believed to have lodged a legal notice relating to compensation. They have their own Premier League investigation to contend with after they self-reported alleged irregular payments during the Roman Abramovich era. That could also lead to compensation claims from rivals but there is no looming deadline for the case.

The compensation notices were served after the four clubs were advised by lawyers there was a potential six-year statute of limitations period dating from November 5, 2018, when the German website Der Spiegel first published the Football Leaks documents.

Although Citys alleged rule breaches date from 2009, the 1980 Limitation Acts six-year period for legal claims for breaches of contract in the UK allows an exception where that breach has been concealed. That would allow the six-year period to begin when details of the alleged breaches were made public.

If the charges against City are proven, clubs could claim for loss of income for missing out on the league title, qualification for the Champions League or other European competitions over the course of several seasons, which could total hundreds of millions of pounds.

Clubs cannot sue each other through the courts under Premier League rules but they can do so through arbitration under Rule X. Five clubs applied for compensation when Everton were sanctioned for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules last season  Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Southampton  but those claims have since been withdrawn or are still unresolved.

In the City case, lawyers are understood to have advised clubs that if they waited until the outcome of the hearing into the 115 alleged rule breaches then there was a risk any compensation claim could be deemed to be out of time.
-Martyn Ziegler, The Times
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9883 on: Yesterday at 04:57:17 pm »
Spurs, what is you doing here you clowns?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9884 on: Yesterday at 05:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:57:17 pm
Spurs, what is you doing here you clowns?

They missed out on qualification for the Champions League numerous times due to Abu Dhabi cheating.

Every team in the league should be doing what those 4 clubs are doing. There are many others, Everton for example, that finished 5th and potentially missed out on millions. They're too busy worrying about us being done over though.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9885 on: Yesterday at 05:32:39 pm »
To be clear, the payouts sought would come from the PL, or from Abu Dhabi?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9886 on: Yesterday at 05:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:23:30 pm
They missed out on qualification for the Champions League numerous times due to Abu Dhabi cheating.

Every team in the league should be doing what those 4 clubs are doing. There are many others, Everton for example, that finished 5th and potentially missed out on millions. They're too busy worrying about us being done over though.

That's the thing, every club potentially in the country has been affected by Abu Dhabi, they have cheated the system in ways that can't be properly analyzed.  All the league positions that have been messed up, the valuation of players, there is such a butterfly effect that I don't think it can be quantified, especially since this has taken place over such a long time. 

If it was simply a season or two where they cheated you could probably figure out who should be compensated, but since this is basically over a decade of cheating everyone and screwing up the economics of the game, no one can really know what football would look like without them, it would probably be in a much better place. 
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9887 on: Yesterday at 06:46:23 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:32:39 pm
To be clear, the payouts sought would come from the PL, or from Abu Dhabi?
From Abu Dhabi, surely, as the PL and Abu Dhabi are adversaries in the case.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9888 on: Yesterday at 08:39:16 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 06:46:23 pm
From Abu Dhabi, surely, as the PL and Abu Dhabi are adversaries in the case.

Right, just wanted to make certain I understood...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9889 on: Yesterday at 08:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:57:17 pm
Spurs, what is you doing here you clowns?

Reimbursement for all their feather dusters.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9890 on: Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm »
Surprised Leicester are not in these group of Clubs, they finished 5th 2 seasons in a row then went down the following season.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9891 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
Didn't Everton finish 5th in 17/18?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9892 on: Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm
Didn't Everton finish 5th in 17/18?

Yes but theyre on citys side the thick c*nts
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9893 on: Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm »
you just know that if City have to pay out to the 4 clubs, the others will be suing for "their share" in a heartbeat.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9894 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm
Surprised Leicester are not in these group of Clubs, they finished 5th 2 seasons in a row then went down the following season.

Not sure Leicester would want to put their head above the parapet when it comes to FFP

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2016/apr/11/leicester-city-finances-football-league-financial-fair-play-investigation
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9895 on: Today at 12:01:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm
you just know that if City have to pay out to the 4 clubs, the others will be suing for "their share" in a heartbeat.
In the City case, lawyers are understood to have advised clubs that if they waited until the outcome of the hearing into the 115 alleged rule breaches then there was a risk any compensation claim could be deemed to be out of time.

Sounds like it was now or never. The deadline passed last week.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9896 on: Today at 12:26:03 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:37:24 pm
Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United have lodged legal notices reserving the right to seek a payout if the champions are found guilty of serious breaches
-Martyn Ziegler, The Times

Could this have an impact on not only if they are found guilty but what punishment they may receive?

There's the worry that this could steer towards a 'not guilty' decision as the follow-up by these clubs would be further embarrassment to the PL/FA. They wouldn't want clubs suing clubs.

Or the punishment is tokenistic as these clubs winning compensation would be the total punishment dished out.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9897 on: Today at 12:51:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:26:03 am
Could this have an impact on not only if they are found guilty but what punishment they may receive?
The commission will be the ones to judge and decide on punishment, so I wouldn't think so.
Quote
There's the worry that this could steer towards a 'not guilty' decision as the follow-up by these clubs would be further embarrassment to the PL/FA.
Quote
They wouldn't want clubs suing clubs.
The PL would have won (or partly won) the case. They brought the charges. Why should the PL or the FA feel embarrassed?
Quote
Or the punishment is tokenistic as these clubs winning compensation would be the total punishment dished out.
What if the punishment is so tokenistic that the three most storied clubs in English football (and Spurs) decided they didn't want to be part of the PL anymore? Seems to me you can see exactly who the "cartel" clubs are here.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9898 on: Today at 09:13:01 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm
you just know that if City have to pay out to the 4 clubs, the others will be suing for "their share" in a heartbeat.

might be. use the 4 clubs as the guinea pigs on how the sentencing will work out.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9899 on: Today at 09:34:27 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:26:03 am
Could this have an impact on not only if they are found guilty but what punishment they may receive?

There's the worry that this could steer towards a 'not guilty' decision as the follow-up by these clubs would be further embarrassment to the PL/FA. They wouldn't want clubs suing clubs.

Or the punishment is tokenistic as these clubs winning compensation would be the total punishment dished out.

Thought that myself, a guilty verdict becomes too much hassle
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9900 on: Today at 10:19:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:34:27 am
Thought that myself, a guilty verdict becomes too much hassle

But a not guilty verdict is very embarrassing after years and millions of pounds spent on the case by the PL. Head will have to roll.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9901 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:34:27 am
Thought that myself, a guilty verdict becomes too much hassle
::)

So, the PL start investigating Abu Dhabi in 2018. They to win in the court of appeal in 2021 to be able to continue investigating their case:

Manchester City have lost a ruling by the court of appeal, which confirms that the Premier League is continuing to investigate the champions for alleged breaches of financial fair play, with one of the judges stating part of the clubs argument was entirely fanciful.

Citys legal team did not want it reported that it was challenging the jurisdiction of arbitrators to investigate the case and that it was also fighting a request to disclose documents and information to the panel.

Then in February 2023 the PL charged and referred Abu Dhabi to an independent commission. In Sept 2024 the hearing started...

And it's only now that the PL thinks "a guilty verdict becomes too much hassle".

Ok.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9902 on: Today at 02:23:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm
you just know that if City have to pay out to the 4 clubs, the others will be suing for "their share" in a heartbeat.

They can't, that's the point about us having to put this in now due to the time it's taken.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9903 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:01:53 am
In the City case, lawyers are understood to have advised clubs that if they waited until the outcome of the hearing into the 115 alleged rule breaches then there was a risk any compensation claim could be deemed to be out of time.

Sounds like it was now or never. The deadline passed last week.
it was, I know.  wouldn't stop the fuckers though - worth paying a law firm some money just on the off chance.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9904 on: Today at 02:52:57 pm »
Got this weird feeling that as the Coote situation escalates and that becomes the focus, The PL / The FA might see it as a good opportunity to bury some bad news about these cheats.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9905 on: Today at 03:20:39 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:52:57 pm
Got this weird feeling that as the Coote situation escalates and that becomes the focus, The PL / The FA might see it as a good opportunity to bury some bad news about these cheats.
I think the opposite.  The outcome from this will reduce Coote to a non-story.  I actually think that unless there's another video to be leaked that the England game tonight and discussion of it tomorrow will take over the back pages anyway.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9906 on: Today at 03:24:05 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:52:57 pm
Got this weird feeling that as the Coote situation escalates and that becomes the focus, The PL / The FA might see it as a good opportunity to bury some bad news about these cheats.

It can't distract anyone from the City story if Coote had a 24h livestream where together with Tierney, Kavanagh, Oliver and others they snorted five kg of pure white off of autographed poster of Mr. Ferguson while wiping their asses with Klopp's pictures.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9907 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:24:05 pm
It can't distract anyone from the City story if Coote had a 24h livestream where together with Tierney, Kavanagh, Oliver and others they snorted five kg of pure white off of autographed poster of Mr. Ferguson while wiping their asses with Klopp's pictures.

Ahh, so you've seen the next video too.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9908 on: Today at 03:26:51 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:25:56 pm
Ahh, so you've seen the next video too.

 ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9909 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:52:57 pm
Got this weird feeling that as the Coote situation escalates and that becomes the focus, The PL / The FA might see it as a good opportunity to bury some bad news about these cheats.
When this eventually comes out it will be headline news across all the media in the UK. There'll be no burying this story.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9910 on: Today at 03:41:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm
Surprised Leicester are not in these group of Clubs, they finished 5th 2 seasons in a row then went down the following season.

Both of those seasons are after the period the 115 charges relate to - up to 2018. If there are subsequent charges brought about post 2018, that would be the time for them to sue.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9911 on: Today at 03:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:29:05 pm
When this eventually comes out it will be headline news across all the media in the UK. There'll be no burying this story.

It wont just be the UK, I suspect it will be big news across Europe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9912 on: Today at 04:44:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:56:44 pm
It wont just be the UK, I suspect it will be big news across Europe.


Especially in Germany, where they seem particularly annoyed about the sportwashing cheats. I suspect the initial exposes by Der Speigel, coupled with their fiercely-defended principle of the '50+1' ownership model, concentrates opinion over there.

