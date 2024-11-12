They draw with Spurs and lose to us, all of a sudden it's a 10-point gap
They lose to Spurs, then us- all of a sudden it's 6 losses in a row. Oh yes, I'm not worried about us. Our players are winners and this is an old enemy. They will strike while the iron's hot and while Slot will want them to conserve energy and play a patient game, I don't think they'd care. (Same with Madrid)
Worst time to face any Liverpool side, is when you're down on your luck.
They know what's at stake and will know that now is the time to pulverize them.
Spurs.. the bellends just need to realize the same- just avoid doing a Spurs, ya knobheads!