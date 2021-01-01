« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 705885 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 10:30:32 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:54:55 am
They have 3 first team players out injured? Rodri, Dias and Stones. 4 if you count Grealishes 10 minute swan diving cameos as being a first team player. Only one of them is long term. An injury crisis? Fuckinghell, what is it with these and Arsenal when crying about injuries?

A cynical person might think theyve all had to stop drinking Peds magic juice, so can longer run through brick walls.

Exactly we had all of our CBs out and got no respect for that either Klopp corrected it later by putting Williams and Phillips at CB as we lost our midfield too because if those injuries.

In Pep first season didnt they finish 3rd/4th until he went on his £200m full back rampage the following summer.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 10:35:34 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:27:54 am
"Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, maybe one year another team deserve it."

Guardiola has such thin skin.

Maybe he knows they should be sat on zero too 😂
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:35:34 am
Maybe he knows they should be sat on zero too 😂
Maybe he knows they WILL be on zero titles soon
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,953
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 am »
Since the 115 charges are (mostly) related to the period before Pep, it will be very interesting to see what happens if they are found guilty and punished hard including removal of those older titles. I guess they cant (yet) strip them of their more recent titles under Pep?
So what happens?  A sort of limbo regarding their more recent titles, until more recent seasons are investigated?  That would be quite a mess, especially if another case takes years to complete.
Whatever happens, they will have created a shitshow around the Premier League as a perceived premium football brand.
Begs the question - Will the Premier League have the balls to face up to all that?  This is worrisome (regarding likely proper outcomes), but the truth is, this whole thing needs cleaned up now with integrity and consequences. 
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 11:53:54 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:27:54 am
"Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, maybe one year another team deserve it."

Guardiola has such thin skin.

He comes across as very insecure about their 'achievements' and constantly needs to remind people of them, because deep down he knows they're illegitimate, and it gnaws at his ego.

Meanwhile, their 'injury crisis' doesn't exist besides Rodri, any more than we have an injury crisis with Alisson and Jota out - in their line-up yesterday, only Simpson-Pusey and Nunes aren't regular starters for them even with a fully fit squad. And when you have a £1bn+ squad, you really should be able to cope with losing one top player.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 12:15:40 pm »
What the fucking shite song are the Boss lads on with singing about these pile of twats??

That's shitty Manc behaviour!!   Sort it the fuck out lads, they don't deserve a second of your thought process, time, nor breath 😡
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,780
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9846 on: Yesterday at 12:21:28 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:27:54 am
"Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, maybe one year another team deserve it."

Guardiola has such thin skin.

Those titles are getting taken away with any luck.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,341
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9847 on: Yesterday at 12:52:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:54:55 am
They have 3 first team players out injured? Rodri, Dias and Stones. 4 if you count Grealishes 10 minute swan diving cameos as being a first team player. Only one of them is long term. An injury crisis? Fuckinghell, what is it with these and Arsenal when crying about injuries?

A cynical person might think theyve all had to stop drinking Peds magic juice, so can longer run through brick walls.

Thats ridiculous.

they don't hit the juice till Christmas.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9848 on: Yesterday at 01:01:09 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 01:47:01 am
5 points at this stage is potentially nothing.

I do think considering that they are going for 5 in a row,  losing a player like Rodri is such a big one. Not only how important he is but just for their motivation and that little bit extra. But you never know, we could have bad injuries that fuck us up

The idea this is the end seems a little ludicrous to me. I wouldn't be surprised if their league form is patchy this year but let's not forget they had an off year in the face of our unstoppable form in 19/20 and then won 4 in a row. Be interesting to see what happens to Guardiola considering his contract like
ludicrous and a bit childish imo. the 200million in Jan shout makes sense.

thinking they'll pull back from flouting the cash because they're under scrutiny - laughable.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,410
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9849 on: Yesterday at 03:15:06 pm »


They know something

The truth
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9850 on: Yesterday at 03:17:56 pm »
I was wondering whether something has been leaked internally. They have enough great players to win the games they've lost recently.  It's not like they're playing loads of kids in a final like us last season.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,568
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9851 on: Yesterday at 03:46:11 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on November  9, 2024, 11:29:15 pm
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/the-title-race-2024-25.365685/page-107
they've apparently missed out on another CL because of the bus attack. What have we and other teams missed out on, on account of their cheating. Deluded doesn't describe it. Fucking morons.
....if it hadn't have been for that bottle of kopparberg.... :)
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,299
  • ...All the best
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9852 on: Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm »
When you see Brighton bulldozing right through their middle it's easy to see how much they are missing their best player.

I cant wait to play them soon. If they change their fundamental approach in order to cover their deficiency better they'll lose a lot of their natural game, if they don't they'll probably get smashed again. Catch 22.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9853 on: Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:17:56 pm
I was wondering whether something has been leaked internally. They have enough great players to win the games they've lost recently.  It's not like they're playing loads of kids in a final like us last season.
I might just be an accumulation of factors. From the coach's point of view, one might wonder how motivated he is to win yet another consecutive title through cheating while key players are injured and there is a case ongoing which may well lead to the cancellation of titles. He has kind of done everything there was to do at Man City.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9854 on: Yesterday at 04:41:24 pm »
Winning by cheating for so long must eventually get to even the most despicable of people. Maybe there is some of that starting to creep in.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9855 on: Yesterday at 04:41:26 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm
I might just be an accumulation of factors. From the coach's point of view, one might wonder how motivated he is to win yet another consecutive title through cheating while key players are injured and there is a case ongoing which may well lead to the cancellation of titles. He has kind of done everything there was to do at Man City.

Motivation might be it.

I once played Football Manager with the cheat codes on and got bored a few seasons in.

Didn't feel any sense of achievement either so I can sympathise with Pip.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9856 on: Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:17:56 pm
I was wondering whether something has been leaked internally. They have enough great players to win the games they've lost recently.  It's not like they're playing loads of kids in a final like us last season.
LOL not in a million years.  would you trust a bunch of footballers to keep a secret like that?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9857 on: Yesterday at 06:16:13 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 04:41:26 pm
Motivation might be it.

I once played Football Manager with the cheat codes on and got bored a few seasons in.

Didn't feel any sense of achievement either so I can sympathise with Pip.
but he might be getting paid more than you were.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,378
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9858 on: Yesterday at 06:35:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:16:13 pm
but he might be getting paid more than you were.
Dont know. You get pretty good contract offers on FM
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9859 on: Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:16:13 pm
but he might be getting paid more than you were.
I'm not sure a PL coach gets enough free time that they can feel the material difference between being worth £100m versus being worth £150m, if such a difference even exists. (He might actually already be worth more than £200m by the way.) At some point, surely the money doesn't cut it anymore?
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,592
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9860 on: Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm »
I want to win the league before theyve had a deduction.

I then want them in league 3.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9861 on: Today at 09:16:46 am »
I have been saying for ages, something has gone on within that club, something which has affected them on the pitch. Take no notice of the supposed injury crisis, apart from Rodri its no more a crisis than any other team.

My gut instinct is something has been leaked internally about what will happen punishment wise, either that or slap head has told them he's off.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9862 on: Today at 09:24:39 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:16:46 am
I have been saying for ages, something has gone on within that club, something which has affected them on the pitch. Take no notice of the supposed injury crisis, apart from Rodri its no more a crisis than any other team.

My gut instinct is something has been leaked internally about what will happen punishment wise, either that or slap head has told them he's off.

Ive justy posted similar in the match thread, I think they are not what they have been. I can sere Guardiola leaving
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,471
  • Legend
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9863 on: Today at 09:25:15 am »
I just think the players aren't silly, they all KNOW how they are getting paid, know the club is bang to rights and know it's all about to come crashing down.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,951
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9864 on: Today at 09:36:50 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on November  9, 2024, 11:29:15 pm
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/the-title-race-2024-25.365685/page-107

 :lmao they've apparently missed out on another CL because of the bus attack. What have we and other teams missed out on, on account of their cheating. Deluded doesn't describe it. Fucking morons.

Have they ever offered an excuse for why they lost the home leg as well? 2-1 wasnt it?

Did someone in the crowd yell something mean at them?

Losing the first leg 3-0 away from home is no barrier to not winning the tie, Im sure someones done that in the latter stages of the Champions League in recent years
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 