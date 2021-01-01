Since the 115 charges are (mostly) related to the period before Pep, it will be very interesting to see what happens if they are found guilty and punished hard including removal of those older titles. I guess they cant (yet) strip them of their more recent titles under Pep?

So what happens? A sort of limbo regarding their more recent titles, until more recent seasons are investigated? That would be quite a mess, especially if another case takes years to complete.

Whatever happens, they will have created a shitshow around the Premier League as a perceived premium football brand.

Begs the question - Will the Premier League have the balls to face up to all that? This is worrisome (regarding likely proper outcomes), but the truth is, this whole thing needs cleaned up now with integrity and consequences.