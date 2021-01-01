« previous next »
Offline JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9640 on: Yesterday at 01:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:55:03 pm
Neville will read it in reverse in Arabic as a soundtrack to the beheadings.
With plenty of oooooohhhhhhhhhhhhs thrown in.


Its bizarre theyve got away with it for so long. I know the government dont want to lose Abu Dhabi investment but losing the national game is far worse.
Offline wampa1

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9641 on: Yesterday at 01:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:45:00 pm
With Martin Tyler making a comeback?

"And it's live, and they're dead"
Neville - "Ooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh"
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 10:52:09 am »
Exclusive: emails reveal senior Government ministers & British embassy in Dubai asked for updates on Premier League charges against Man City

I remember this was just a rumour. I remember when political interference in football was crushed by UEFA/FIFA.
Offline Original

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 11:10:11 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:15:01 pm
I've studied it quite a bit and my sense is it'll end with all the CEOs of the other PL clubs getting beheaded - live on Sky.

"Drink it in"
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 11:12:17 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:52:09 am
Exclusive: emails reveal senior Government ministers & British embassy in Dubai asked for updates on Premier League charges against Man City

I remember this was just a rumour. I remember when political interference in football was crushed by UEFA/FIFA.

Worth noting this was under the Tories rather than a more recent development
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 11:13:26 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:52:09 am
Exclusive: emails reveal senior Government ministers & British embassy in Dubai asked for updates on Premier League charges against Man City

I remember this was just a rumour. I remember when political interference in football was crushed by UEFA/FIFA.

Source or a further rumour?
Online Terry de Niro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 12:23:23 pm »
The poor bastards are having an injury crisis.
We should cancel this season, right now.    :(

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c2e7rvwg3vvo
Online FiSh77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 12:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:23:23 pm
The poor bastards are having an injury crisis.
We should cancel this season, right now.    :(

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c2e7rvwg3vvo

Hopefully theirs get's cancelled soon
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 01:09:44 pm »
It's the media trying to inject some semblence of competition into a League everyone knows was sold down the river a decade ago. Poor old City are just going to have to fall back on their £1 billlion squad.
Offline JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 01:17:47 pm »
Only 13 fit players, and most of those are playing through the pain barrier apparently.
Time to challenge the PL rule on how many players a club can have in a squad methinks.

Edit: Panic over. ADFC have managed to cobble together a team of expensive internationals and KDB and Savinho arent really injured after all.
Offline farawayred

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 02:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:52:09 am
Exclusive: emails reveal senior Government ministers & British embassy in Dubai asked for updates on Premier League charges against Man City

I remember this was just a rumour. I remember when political interference in football was crushed by UEFA/FIFA.
Two separate letters shall be sent one to the Government, one to Dubai.
To Dubai: "We will inform you in due course"
To the Government: "None of your business"

One can dream, huh? Never gonna happen.

Plus, FIFA should warn the Government on not interfering and threaten sanctions. But would they climb up from sportswashers pockets to to that?
Online RedSince86

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 05:03:23 pm »
I reckon Guardiola is definitely off and the Players know it.

He looked like he didn't care midweek in the Cup loss and they have been well below it this season.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 05:14:58 pm »
One thing that is noticeable compared to last year is the amount of times they've been made to work despite not having a difficult start. 

Conceded first against Ipswich, Brentford, Fulham, Wolves and Bournemouth. Struggled to beat Southampton at home. Had to get a late comeback against Arsenal to garner a point.

The next 7 or so fixtures for them will tell us a lot about their season.
Online Garlic Red

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9653 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm »
Offline Dim Glas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9654 on: Today at 05:27:14 pm »
So Guardiola just puts De Bruyne on the bench for show?

Anyway, this City team is miles off the team its been. So yep, this is the chance to beat the cheats again.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9655 on: Today at 05:30:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:14:58 pm
One thing that is noticeable compared to last year is the amount of times they've been made to work despite not having a difficult start. 

Conceded first against Ipswich, Brentford, Fulham, Wolves and Bournemouth. Struggled to beat Southampton at home. Had to get a late comeback against Arsenal to garner a point.

The next 7 or so fixtures for them will tell us a lot about their season.

For sure. Teams are actually trying to go at them, which hasn't happened in ages.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9656 on: Today at 05:30:45 pm »
Can't wait to see city's team sheet full of kids
Offline Claire.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9657 on: Today at 05:32:02 pm »
Quote
"Ruben Dias and John Stones are ruled out for little bit of long time."

What does that even mean? The echo are taking the opinion hes saying theyre out long term, I think theyll be back next weekend, latest after internationals.
Online SK8 Red

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 05:40:23 pm »
Away at Sporting and Brighton next. Hopefully Brighton have a go like today.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 05:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:32:02 pm
What does that even mean? The echo are taking the opinion hes saying theyre out long term, I think theyll be back next weekend, latest after internationals.

And yet they still have Ake, Akanji and Gvardiol. Three CBs who would start for most clubs in the league.  Also didn't he say a few days ago that Kyle Walker would not be able to play against Bournemouth and yet he started.
Online the_red_pill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9660 on: Today at 05:41:55 pm »
Offline ToneLa

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9661 on: Today at 05:42:18 pm »
I'll call it for what it is

Funny

Cause they still can't get it done

Wishful thinking from me surely here but they seem done in some sort of narrative sense

A sunset of a sort is surely coming for this club
Offline DelTrotter

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9662 on: Today at 05:44:48 pm »
They are in a bit of bother, some parts washed up, some parts not good enough, some not performing and some terrible signings. Theyll still get enough from some quality players to be good over a season but Id be gutted if we didnt finish above them. (Ignoring the case)
Online the_red_pill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9663 on: Today at 05:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:52:09 am
Exclusive: emails reveal senior Government ministers & British embassy in Dubai asked for updates on Premier League charges against Man City

I remember this was just a rumour. I remember when political interference in football was crushed by UEFA/FIFA.
Luckily(in this instance), the league's heavy hitters are multi-nationally owned these days.
I can't see the Americans, especially, being happy with any sort of favoritism where governments are involved.

FIFA's quick to ban associations when there's gov intereference, but somehow I doubt they'd bat an eyelid here.
Online the_red_pill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9664 on: Today at 05:54:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:42:18 pm
I'll call it for what it is

Funny

Cause they still can't get it done

Wishful thinking from me surely here but they seem done in some sort of narrative sense

A sunset of a sort is surely coming for this club
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:44:48 pm
They are in a bit of bother, some parts washed up, some parts not good enough, some not performing and some terrible signings. Theyll still get enough from some quality players to be good over a season but Id be gutted if we didnt finish above them. (Ignoring the case)
Yeah, there's an aire of "resignation" and complacency setting in.

No more press releases either. Nothing really in the press from them. Guardiola isn't even his petulant self anymore after these last few matches.
Gagged? And "bracing" themselves?
Offline JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9665 on: Today at 05:56:50 pm »
Maybe Ped and his gang of mercenaries have heard bad news from the lawyers and they know its all pointless now
Online the_red_pill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9666 on: Today at 05:58:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:56:50 pm
Maybe Ped and his gang of mercenaries have heard bad news from the lawyers and they know its all pointless now
There's something in the air.. and it's the smell of Napalm!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9667 on: Today at 06:01:33 pm »
I just had a look at their highlights and Bournemouth should have won by quite a margin. Let's hope Brighton give them a thorough examination next week too.
Offline elsewhere

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9668 on: Today at 06:13:44 pm »
Safe to say they miss Rodri?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9669 on: Today at 07:03:44 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:58:59 pm
There's something in the air.. and it's the smell of Napalm!

Curry last night was a touch too spicy...
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9670 on: Today at 08:10:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:56:50 pm
Maybe Ped and his gang of mercenaries have heard bad news from the lawyers and they know its all pointless now

I thought about this as well but I don't think so.

I think it really is the losses of Rodri and KDB.

Add that to Foden obviously struggling for fitness and they rely on Haaland to a ridiculous level.

I still expect them to win the title though - I hate that thats the case but City have had these little blips in the past and always find a mad winning run from March onwards.

A lot will hinge on whether they sign players in January though.
