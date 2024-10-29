« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 29, 2024, 05:19:40 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 28, 2024, 03:02:23 pm
Would he be the first Manchester City  player to win the Ballon DOr since Danny Tiatto?

Not a player but Martin Bluto Samuels has won the Balloon D'hors d'oeuvre as a city shill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:19:19 pm
Really might be barking up the wrong tree but Pep seems way to jovial on the touchline there with a few minutes before defeat. Probably reading into it too much but can't remember him being so relaxed before a loss, didn't seem arsed. Hopefully he's gotten wind that the lawyers have said they are getting a pasting for all the cheating, that's the hope anyway  ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
I thought he was trying a little bit too hard to look as though he wasn't arsed.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:01:13 am
Yeah could have been that, seen him do that before but usually when theres been a couple goals in it not just one. Subs were laughing on the bench also at the end, just all a bit weird, but thats city for you.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:41:58 am
Get the violin

Theyve only got 13 fit players
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:42:06 am
I dont think hes heard anything from the lawyers, but if he had, I dont think hed be relaxed on the touch line if it was bad news for them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:05:30 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:19:19 pm
Really might be barking up the wrong tree but Pep seems way to jovial on the touchline there with a few minutes before defeat. Probably reading into it too much but can't remember him being so relaxed before a loss, didn't seem arsed. Hopefully he's gotten wind that the lawyers have said they are getting a pasting for all the cheating, that's the hope anyway  ;D

He is just generally 100% weird.

In his head he came up with a match-winning plan and his players have let him down. He is just laughing because his players have let him down.
