Thought with the articles on BBC that Haaland's volley would be a thunderbastard from 30 yards, something like Rooney v Newcastle. Just watched it and it's absolutely nothing like it and can't understand why kids would be doing it on a playground. They'd most likely end up smashing their face on the ground instead. Seems just another media attempt to praise anything and everything regardless of how shit it is.
Thought the same. It's more of a scrappy finish than anything. Just throwing himself at it in hope.
I expect any punishment will be 'suspended' and proving any second offence in the future almost impossible. Man City's PR machine would spin such an outcome as being a vindication that they didn't cheat despite the guilty verdict.We can live in hope though.
50,000 fans at the emptyhad yesterday. How they have the gall to get away with it
.then again!
Personally, and I know that this isn`t fair on the players, I want them simply not awarded and left blank to emphasise the cheating. Simple as that.
Just seen some videos of their pre match music and light show.Fecking embarrassing but the tourists will love it.These need flushing quickly. Stain on the game.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Wenger you disgrace 🗣️ Arsene Wenger on Manchester Citys 115 charges:The Premier Leagues FFP rules have to be changed. You cant have a club like Man City facing 115 charges. ❌A clever club, well managed, well run.
Ahh that's really disappointing.
Did he really say that? Very disappointing if he did.
