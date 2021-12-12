« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 673591 times)

Offline MJD-L4

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,167
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9520 on: Yesterday at 03:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm
Thought with the articles on BBC that Haaland's volley would be a thunderbastard from 30 yards, something like Rooney v Newcastle.

Just watched it and it's absolutely nothing like it and can't understand why kids would be doing it on a playground. They'd most likely end up smashing their face on the ground instead.

Seems just another media attempt to praise anything and everything regardless of how shit it is.

Thought the same. It's more of a scrappy finish than anything. Just throwing himself at it in hope.
Offline 88_RED

  • Not a real bookie though.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9521 on: Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:12:39 pm
Thought the same. It's more of a scrappy finish than anything. Just throwing himself at it in hope.

But it was Physics defying don't you know..

They'll be focusing the James Webb telescope on him now..
Offline Oldmanmick

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9522 on: Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:46:33 am
I expect any punishment will be 'suspended' and proving any second offence in the future almost impossible.  Man City's PR machine would spin such an outcome as being a vindication that they didn't cheat despite the guilty verdict.

We can live in hope though.

Nah, City have already benefited enormously through their constant cheating over the years. It would be like giving a suspended sentence to someone who's robbed a dozen banks & kept all the money.
Offline Cafe De Paris

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • Up the Red Men
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9523 on: Yesterday at 04:52:58 pm »
50,000 fans at the emptyhad yesterday. How they have the gall to get away with it.then again!
Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,135
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9524 on: Yesterday at 05:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 04:52:58 pm
50,000 fans at the emptyhad yesterday. How they have the gall to get away with it.then again!

Tickets were on general sale at 4 per person too.

World's most commercially successful club though don't forget
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,203
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9525 on: Yesterday at 05:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:16:46 am
Personally, and I know that this isn`t fair on the players, I want them simply not awarded and left blank to emphasise the cheating. Simple as that.
*️⃣ Null and Void.
Offline SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9526 on: Yesterday at 06:30:09 pm »
Just seen some videos of their pre match music and light show.

Fecking embarrassing but the tourists will love it.

These need flushing quickly. Stain on the game.
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9527 on: Yesterday at 06:48:59 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 06:30:09 pm
Just seen some videos of their pre match music and light show.

Fecking embarrassing but the tourists will love it.

These need flushing quickly. Stain on the game.
Theyre the worst thing to ever happen to sport in this country. They have killed the game. Theyve  taken the wonderful game of football off the pitch and into the courtrooms. Its an absolute travesty that they were allowed into the sport in the first place. That they have been allowed to cheat legitimate clubs out of trophies and European places for so long just beggars belief.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,970
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9528 on: Yesterday at 09:09:07 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 06:30:09 pm
Just seen some videos of their pre match music and light show.

Fecking embarrassing but the tourists will love it.

These need flushing quickly. Stain on the game.

No coincidence Saudi FC tried that light show shite last year too.
Small clubs trying to manufacture an atmosphere because they know their fans are shite and can't create something genuine.
Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,183
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9529 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 06:30:09 pm
Just seen some videos of their pre match music and light show.

Fecking embarrassing but the tourists will love it.

These need flushing quickly. Stain on the game.

They do that shouting the players' first names shite as well don't they. The whole club just screams try hard cringe.
Online eddiedingle

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 12:47:02 am »
Wenger you disgrace
🗣️ Arsene Wenger on Manchester Citys 115 charges:

The Premier Leagues FFP rules have to be changed. You cant have a club like Man City facing 115 charges. ❌

A clever club, well managed, well run.

Online Tobez

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live r pool
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 01:08:28 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 12:47:02 am
Wenger you disgrace
🗣️ Arsene Wenger on Manchester Citys 115 charges:

The Premier Leagues FFP rules have to be changed. You cant have a club like Man City facing 115 charges. ❌

A clever club, well managed, well run.

Ahh that's really disappointing.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,471
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 01:20:11 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 01:08:28 am
Ahh that's really disappointing.
Did he really say that?
Very disappointing if he did.
Online eddiedingle

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 01:31:09 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:20:11 am
Did he really say that?
Very disappointing if he did.

Yeah he was talking with hairy hands snd Gray

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/ELR1D1cfUfKzwGXA/
