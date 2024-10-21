« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 671986 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9480 on: October 21, 2024, 02:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 21, 2024, 02:04:00 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c39l89dv90zo


I assume Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema has no sense of irony


Staggering lack of self-awareness.

She literally works for a misogynist oil dictatorship's sportwashing project. An oil dictatorship whose human rights/personal freedoms record is on a par with that of the Saudis.

If the issue matters that much to her - and kudos if it does, because it's hugely important - then don't take the dirty petrodollar from a state no better than the one you accuse another of being.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9481 on: October 21, 2024, 03:42:54 pm »
To be fair, Saudi is worse (Abu Dhabi is more progressive )but nevertheless I agree, she should be focusing on her employer and  the remaining rights issues that exist in Abu Dhabi. Women do have many rights not available in Saudi but they still require consent from a (male) guardian for many things we take for granted and domestic and sexual violence remains a significant issue in relation to the law.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9482 on: October 22, 2024, 12:52:46 am »
The Women's Super League (FA) wont be too pleased with this then.
Quote
Top female footballers urge Fifa to end deal with Saudi nightmare sponsor
Letter to governing body accuses Saudis of using sports to distract from the regimes brutal human rights reputation

More than 100 professional female footballers have signed a letter calling on Fifa to end its sponsorship deal with the state-owned Saudi ­Arabian oil company Aramco, accusing Saudi authorities of brutal human rights violations.

In a four-year deal signed in April Aramco, which is 98.5% state-owned, will sponsor major tournaments including the mens World Cup in 2026 and the Womens World Cup in 2027. Campaigners have accused Saudi Arabia of sports­washing  using its investment in sport to cover up its poor human rights record.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2024/oct/21/top-female-footballers-urge-fifa-end-deal-saudi-nightmare-sponsor-aramco-oil-human-rights
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9483 on: October 22, 2024, 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 21, 2024, 03:42:54 pm
To be fair, Saudi is worse (Abu Dhabi is more progressive )but nevertheless I agree, she should be focusing on her employer and  the remaining rights issues that exist in Abu Dhabi. Women do have many rights not available in Saudi but they still require consent from a (male) guardian for many things we take for granted and domestic and sexual violence remains a significant issue in relation to the law.

So, no, not to be fair then  ;D  Shes just very typical of footballers who gladly work for sportswashers, happy to turn a blind eye, and not arsed about making a fool of herself with comments like that.  Just empty vesels and hollow words.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9484 on: October 22, 2024, 01:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 21, 2024, 02:04:00 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c39l89dv90zo


I assume Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema has no sense of irony
Thick, stupid c*nt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9485 on: October 22, 2024, 01:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 21, 2024, 02:21:13 pm

Staggering lack of self-awareness.

She literally works for a misogynist oil dictatorship's sportwashing project. An oil dictatorship whose human rights/personal freedoms record is on a par with that of the Saudis.

If the issue matters that much to her - and kudos if it does, because it's hugely important - then don't take the dirty petrodollar from a state no better than the one you accuse another of being.
It's not just the players though, the media puff pieces also happily gloss over everything.  I tend to roll my eyes whenever the BBC does a puff piece of whichever of the England internationals hoarded by Man City is currently the focus of the week.  The latest one was Lauren Hemp and we're told that she's a great "role model".

Hemp, Alex Greenwood, Chloe Kelly, Miedema etc. are all there primarily to further the reach of the Abu Dhabi sportswashing message.  Of course for them they're just footballers trying to win matches but they don't really need to do much background reading to find out more about their paymasters.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9486 on: October 22, 2024, 02:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 21, 2024, 02:04:00 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c39l89dv90zo


I assume Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema has no sense of irony
I'm lost for words.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9487 on: October 22, 2024, 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 21, 2024, 02:04:00 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c39l89dv90zo


I assume Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema has no sense of irony

This is an open goal isn't it, for any decent journalist?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9488 on: October 22, 2024, 03:13:58 pm »
To be fair I don't think many footballers have higher ethical standards that their own financial wellbeing, you saw not a single player was prepared to take a stand regarding the world cup and while most would probably not want to go live and play in Saudi would happily take the money from city or newcastle.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9489 on: Yesterday at 03:30:13 pm »
I haven't given up on 2018 Premier League title - Mourinho

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/ce9gz8409jlo

He mischievously made reference to the legal situation with City, which is being dealt with by an independent disciplinary commission that has unlimited sanctioning powers.

"As you know, we won the Europa League [in 2017] and we finished second in the Premier League [in 2018]," he said.

"I think we still have a chance to win that league because maybe they punish Man City with points and maybe we win that league and then they have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal."

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9490 on: Yesterday at 03:34:08 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 03:30:13 pm
I haven't given up on 2018 Premier League title - Mourinho

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/ce9gz8409jlo

He mischievously made reference to the legal situation with City, which is being dealt with by an independent disciplinary commission that has unlimited sanctioning powers.

"As you know, we won the Europa League [in 2017] and we finished second in the Premier League [in 2018]," he said.

"I think we still have a chance to win that league because maybe they punish Man City with points and maybe we win that league and then they have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal."

Lets hope so Jose, lets hope so.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9491 on: Yesterday at 03:36:10 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 03:30:13 pm
I haven't given up on 2018 Premier League title - Mourinho

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/ce9gz8409jlo

He mischievously made reference to the legal situation with City, which is being dealt with by an independent disciplinary commission that has unlimited sanctioning powers.

"As you know, we won the Europa League [in 2017] and we finished second in the Premier League [in 2018]," he said.

"I think we still have a chance to win that league because maybe they punish Man City with points and maybe we win that league and then they have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal."


Ped's head will explode when he sees this.   ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9492 on: Yesterday at 03:40:11 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 03:30:13 pm
I haven't given up on 2018 Premier League title - Mourinho

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/ce9gz8409jlo

He mischievously made reference to the legal situation with City, which is being dealt with by an independent disciplinary commission that has unlimited sanctioning powers.

"As you know, we won the Europa League [in 2017] and we finished second in the Premier League [in 2018]," he said.

"I think we still have a chance to win that league because maybe they punish Man City with points and maybe we win that league and then they have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal."


19 points behind, when everyone had given up  ;D

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9493 on: Yesterday at 03:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:40:11 pm
19 points behind, when everyone had given up  ;D



Still the best legitimate total that season though.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9494 on: Yesterday at 04:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:40:11 pm
19 points behind, when everyone had given up  ;D


They still had 81 points in total, the same as what Leicester had when they won it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9495 on: Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:36:10 pm
Ped's head will explode when he sees this.   ;D

Love the way he still manages to make it all about him - his bonus and his medal ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9496 on: Yesterday at 07:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:40:11 pm
19 points behind, when everyone had given up  ;D
if thats the price we have to pay for City getting hammered - Id take it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9497 on: Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 03:54:29 pm
Still the best legitimate total that season though.

I'll always maintain we'd have finished above them that season if we needed to. We threw away a shit ton of points by focusing on the CL that season - winning our draws at home to stoke and away to West Brom and Everton alone would have been enough, and we had a defeat to Chelsea in there only a few days after the Roma second leg.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9498 on: Today at 12:51:02 am »
Won easily again, what a shame it doesn't count for anything. If you steal the cheat codes, don't get found out.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9499 on: Today at 03:38:19 am »
What's with these articles today gleefully saying that when City are guilty we would only get one title back (2013/14) and that Utd would move further ahead of us by getting two back?

I can't remember where I read it, maybe it was an article by Delaney but I was under the impression that though most of the charges relate to cheating up to 2018, this was very much only a first step and some of the charges actually do relate right up to today even before they start looking at post 2018 properly, if they are guilty surely that will have had a knock on to effect the validity of titles and cups won beyond 2018 because of the solid platform all that cheating up to 2018 gave them.

The only sensible punishment would be ban them from the Premier league for 20 years and deduct 3 points per season from 2008-2025. That would be about right and proportionate.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9500 on: Today at 05:57:03 am »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 03:38:19 am
What's with these articles today gleefully saying that when City are guilty we would only get one title back (2013/14) and that Utd would move further ahead of us by getting two back?

I can't remember where I read it, maybe it was an article by Delaney but I was under the impression that though most of the charges relate to cheating up to 2018, this was very much only a first step and some of the charges actually do relate right up to today even before they start looking at post 2018 properly, if they are guilty surely that will have had a knock on to effect the validity of titles and cups won beyond 2018 because of the solid platform all that cheating up to 2018 gave them.

The only sensible punishment would be ban them from the Premier league for 20 years and deduct 3 points per season from 2008-2025. That would be about right and proportionate.

Because the period to 2018 we would have won one title, United would have won 2 titles, if it wasn't for City's cheating, the Aguero moment one, then when United finished 2nd in 17/18, distant 19 points behind City.

I have mixed feelings on this, if City are found guilty, part of me wants to get the titles we earned without the cheating by City awarded to us [even if it means United get extra titles too], another part of me wants to have the titles shown as not awarded [as to emphasize the scale of City's cheating to everyone], like when Juventus got stripped of the 04/05 scudetto over the calciopoli scandal, no one else got awarded the scudetto.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9501 on: Today at 08:14:05 am »
If they are found guilty and if the punishment ( big ifs as we know) is retrospective, then I would have thought that a point deduction per previous seasons might be an option. In that case, judging by recent examples, I would be surprised that it would be any more than 10 points per season which wouldnt be enough to change an 18 point deficit?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9502 on: Today at 08:16:46 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:57:03 am
Because the period to 2018 we would have won one title, United would have won 2 titles, if it wasn't for City's cheating, the Aguero moment one, then when United finished 2nd in 17/18, distant 19 points behind City.

I have mixed feelings on this, if City are found guilty, part of me wants to get the titles we earned without the cheating by City awarded to us [even if it means United get extra titles too], another part of me wants to have the titles shown as not awarded [as to emphasize the scale of City's cheating to everyone], like when Juventus got stripped of the 04/05 scudetto over the calciopoli scandal, no one else got awarded the scudetto.

Personally, and I know that this isn`t fair on the players, I want them simply not awarded and left blank to emphasise the cheating. Simple as that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9503 on: Today at 09:07:21 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:16:46 am
Personally, and I know that this isn`t fair on the players, I want them simply not awarded and left blank to emphasise the cheating. Simple as that.

Same.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9504 on: Today at 09:18:05 am »
Definitely left blank to emphasise the cheating. Future generations won't know just how much City f**ked up football for everyone if titles are given to runners-up. It's obviously harsh on our players and United's and now Arsenal's too, as well as those who lost out to the cheats in cup competitions, but there needs to be a deterrent to stop this ever happening again, whether that's in 20, 50 or 100 years, fans in the future need to see the blank spaces in the years Abu Dhabi won it and find out why that happened
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9505 on: Today at 09:37:16 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:16:46 am
Personally, and I know that this isn`t fair on the players, I want them simply not awarded and left blank to emphasise the cheating. Simple as that.
Nah that 2014 team is probably my favourite ever, I'd love them to get recognised as champions.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9506 on: Today at 10:14:11 am »
Null and void every trophy won by them during the Abu Dhabi era.  We'd lose out but I don't want the pat on the head of a trophy a decade after the fact!

Those magical moments that we should have enjoyed under Klopp can never be replaced (not that we didn't have plenty anyway).
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9507 on: Today at 10:37:02 am »
Does anyone genuinely think they will be stripped of titles?

I'd love that outcome, of course, but I just can't see it happening.  :(
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9508 on: Today at 10:46:33 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:37:02 am
Does anyone genuinely think they will be stripped of titles?

I'd love that outcome, of course, but I just can't see it happening.  :(
I expect any punishment will be 'suspended' and proving any second offence in the future almost impossible.  Man City's PR machine would spin such an outcome as being a vindication that they didn't cheat despite the guilty verdict.

We can live in hope though.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9509 on: Today at 10:57:07 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:46:33 am
I expect any punishment will be 'suspended' and proving any second offence in the future almost impossible.  Man City's PR machine would spin such an outcome as being a vindication that they didn't cheat despite the guilty verdict.

We can live in hope though.

Suspended? To even consider a suspended sentence, the period from 2018-Present Day would first need to be fully investigated, with 100% cooperation, without a single delay or legal fuckaboutery. You can't give a suspended sentence for a crime, when in reality the 'repeat offence' has likely already been committed.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9510 on: Today at 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:46:33 am
I expect any punishment will be 'suspended' and proving any second offence in the future almost impossible.  Man City's PR machine would spin such an outcome as being a vindication that they didn't cheat despite the guilty verdict.

We can live in hope though.

In this case the cheating will have been justified. City will still have their trophies and nobody within the club would give one hoot. If you can cheat your way to trophies and only get a slap on the wrists then it doesn't deter them doing it again. They'll find a way round the new "rules".

The only acceptable punishment is to strip them of the trophies and to further punish them so they are further back than when they started. The punishment needs to make them sit up and consider what they did. It really should make them feel that it was not worth it. However if they don't change then the rules need to change so that they cannot repeat the cheating. All clubs must be transparent and should not try to obfuscate where the money is coming from. First and foremost it is a sport and although money and funding is important, clubs should not be allowed to hide where the money is coming from.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9511 on: Today at 11:09:54 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:46:33 am
I expect any punishment will be 'suspended' and proving any second offence in the future almost impossible.  Man City's PR machine would spin such an outcome as being a vindication that they didn't cheat despite the guilty verdict.

We can live in hope though.

Can't see any punishment being suspended but can't see us being happy with whatever they get. Probably a fine and/or a transfer ban.

Expulsion from the Premier League is the only acceptable outcome imo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9512 on: Today at 11:17:04 am »
If they are found guilty, will similar charges follow for the later years?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9513 on: Today at 11:28:35 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:57:07 am
Suspended? To even consider a suspended sentence, the period from 2018-Present Day would first need to be fully investigated, with 100% cooperation, without a single delay or legal fuckaboutery. You can't give a suspended sentence for a crime, when in reality the 'repeat offence' has likely already been committed.
I agree entirely but I'm not sure the Premier League have the appetite for fighting the same fight for the next five years.  I really, really hope they make a stand as yielding now will only embolden Abu Dhabi (and you can be sure that Saudi Arabia are watching closely).
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9514 on: Today at 12:25:28 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:09:54 am
Can't see any punishment being suspended but can't see us being happy with whatever they get. Probably a fine and/or a transfer ban.

Expulsion from the Premier League is the only acceptable outcome imo.

My bollox it is. They should have all their titles stripped and awarded to the rightful winners as well as expulsion.

Financial doping has to have consequences as severe as chemical doping.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9515 on: Today at 12:29:47 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:37:02 am
Does anyone genuinely think they will be stripped of titles?

I'd love that outcome, of course, but I just can't see it happening.  :(

Why wouldn't they be. The premier league is not a serious competition if they allow prizes to remain in the hands of cheats who have been found guilty. It would be no different than me riding the Tour De France on an electric bike and the organisers saying carry on we know you cheated but here's the yellow jersey anyway.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9516 on: Today at 01:04:58 pm »
Id want the titles to be awarded to the proper recipients and the teams who were cheated to have their parades, taking a detour right past the Emptyhad and down past the two bus stops Abu Dhabi use for their parades.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9517 on: Today at 01:07:25 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:37:02 am
Does anyone genuinely think they will be stripped of titles?

I'd love that outcome, of course, but I just can't see it happening.  :(

Never in a million years is it happening. Yes it's happened in other countries, but the Prem is too big to hurt themselves by doing that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9518 on: Today at 01:14:56 pm »
I want to see that 13-14 squad get a bus top parade, Suarez, Gerrard, Brendan and even Sterling to get recognition they deserve for a brilliant title winning season.
