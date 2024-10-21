Definitely left blank to emphasise the cheating. Future generations won't know just how much City f**ked up football for everyone if titles are given to runners-up. It's obviously harsh on our players and United's and now Arsenal's too, as well as those who lost out to the cheats in cup competitions, but there needs to be a deterrent to stop this ever happening again, whether that's in 20, 50 or 100 years, fans in the future need to see the blank spaces in the years Abu Dhabi won it and find out why that happened