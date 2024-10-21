I expect any punishment will be 'suspended' and proving any second offence in the future almost impossible. Man City's PR machine would spin such an outcome as being a vindication that they didn't cheat despite the guilty verdict.



We can live in hope though.



In this case the cheating will have been justified. City will still have their trophies and nobody within the club would give one hoot. If you can cheat your way to trophies and only get a slap on the wrists then it doesn't deter them doing it again. They'll find a way round the new "rules".The only acceptable punishment is to strip them of the trophies and to further punish them so they are further back than when they started. The punishment needs to make them sit up and consider what they did. It really should make them feel that it was not worth it. However if they don't change then the rules need to change so that they cannot repeat the cheating. All clubs must be transparent and should not try to obfuscate where the money is coming from. First and foremost it is a sport and although money and funding is important, clubs should not be allowed to hide where the money is coming from.