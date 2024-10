Staggering lack of self-awareness.



She literally works for a misogynist oil dictatorship's sportwashing project. An oil dictatorship whose human rights/personal freedoms record is on a par with that of the Saudis.



If the issue matters that much to her - and kudos if it does, because it's hugely important - then don't take the dirty petrodollar from a state no better than the one you accuse another of being.



It's not just the players though, the media puff pieces also happily gloss over everything. I tend to roll my eyes whenever the BBC does a puff piece of whichever of the England internationals hoarded by Man City is currently the focus of the week. The latest one was Lauren Hemp and we're told that she's a great "role model".Hemp, Alex Greenwood, Chloe Kelly, Miedema etc. are all there primarily to further the reach of the Abu Dhabi sportswashing message. Of course for them they're just footballers trying to win matches but they don't really need to do much background reading to find out more about their paymasters.