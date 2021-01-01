https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c39l89dv90zo





I assume Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema has no sense of irony



Staggering lack of self-awareness.She literally works for a misogynist oil dictatorship's sportwashing project. An oil dictatorship whose human rights/personal freedoms record is on a par with that of the Saudis.If the issue matters that much to her - and kudos if it does, because it's hugely important - then don't take the dirty petrodollar from a state no better than the one you accuse another of being.