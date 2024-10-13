« previous next »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 13, 2024, 09:59:37 am
the Guardian have become a fucking joke.

I also pay and subscribe, but of late they are as bad as the worst other papers when it comes to Manchester clubs.

You'd hope that they'd be decent, honest and trustworthy, but they are fucking shite.

Even their political stuff nowdays has gone down the pan. This is a real shame because they have some great people there that have done amazing stuff over the years, so you have to blame the c*nts that run it - no idea what their fucking goal is nowdays. No idea why they can't let their brilliant journalists do their jobs either. Something going on there.

The modern way is all about contrarian clickbait and engagement, and the revenue it brings from advertising.
Look at every Reach media website. The Echo and the Mirror are dreadful, almost unusable. The news is secondary to the advertising. Clicking on a video on these sites is pointless as it takes so long to get through the adverts.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Eeyore on October 11, 2024, 05:08:45 pm
UEFA are signed up to CAS the PL are not.
Thanks Al. Didn't know that.
They're screwed! ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:04:25 am
The modern way is all about contrarian clickbait and engagement, and the revenue it brings from advertising.
Look at every Reach media website. The Echo and the Mirror are dreadful, almost unusable. The news is secondary to the advertising. Clicking on a video on these sites is pointless as it takes so long to get through the adverts.


I've always wondered who the fuck uses those websites. As you say, they are unusable - surely people don't actually contend with all that spam just to find the single sentence from the article that has any semblance of being noteworthy.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote
None of these cowards like Ronay and Jonathan Wilson said a word about City until the past few months. Doesn't necessarily mean they're shills (though there are definitely a few of those too), but it is absolute tap-in stuff from them - only showing up when it's easy and the pressure is off. It was the exact same with Abramovich - 19 years of silence from most of the media, followed by sudden criticism only when Russia invaded Ukraine.

This is Jonathan Wilson making points about sports washing and cheating back in 2019. Theres enough to be outraged about with City without concocting more based on thin air.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2019/may/19/manchester-city-sky-blue-smashing-of-watford-proves-football-is-broken
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:04:25 am
The modern way is all about contrarian clickbait and engagement, and the revenue it brings from advertising.
Look at every Reach media website. The Echo and the Mirror are dreadful, almost unusable. The news is secondary to the advertising. Clicking on a video on these sites is pointless as it takes so long to get through the adverts.
funnily enough I was thinking this a few minutes ago.  trying to read a piece on the Echo, it's like a bloody maze you have get through.   I gave up.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:41:19 pm
funnily enough I was thinking this a few minutes ago.  trying to read a piece on the Echo, it's like a bloody maze you have get through.   I gave up.
So youre still stuck in the maze then are ya mate? Good signal in there is it?

i call bullshit
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 02:29:18 pm
So youre still stuck in the maze then are ya mate? Good signal in there is it?

i call bullshit
and I can hear your voice, but damned if I can figure out where you are. 

being in a maze, one made by the "Echo" ffs - all so confusing!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:40:31 am
This is Jonathan Wilson making points about sports washing and cheating back in 2019. Theres enough to be outraged about with City without concocting more based on thin air.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2019/may/19/manchester-city-sky-blue-smashing-of-watford-proves-football-is-broken

OK, you found one example from five and a half years ago where he's semi-critical of City specifically. He's still praising the shit out of how well they've spent their money and still just uses them as a vehicle to do his usual, general "football is in a bad state" point.

Forgive me if I'm not bowled over by his bravery. He's not a paid shill, but he's a hack and hasn't said anything anywhere near enough about this specific problem.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:54:31 pm
OK, you found one example from five and a half years ago where he's semi-critical of City specifically. He's still praising the shit out of how well they've spent their money and still just uses them as a vehicle to do his usual, general "football is in a bad state" point.

Forgive me if I'm not bowled over by his bravery. He's not a paid shill, but he's a hack and hasn't said anything anywhere near enough about this specific problem.

Bugs me when people say theyre such a well run club, or theyve spent the money well.
Theyve cheated on an unprecedented scale!

Like saying a scummy car thief has run his business well because he got good prices for selling on the stolen cars.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote
Benjamin Mendy:

Several Manchester City first team players, including the club captain, were all present at the parties that I attended and hosted.

"We all drank alcohol. We all had casual relations with women. We all breached Covid-19 restrictions. This does not excuse my behaviour, but I feel that it is unfair for Manchester City to single me out in the way that they have.

[@TeleFootball]
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
lost track of timing of this - who was the club captain?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm
lost track of timing of this - who was the club captain?

Edit - an article Ive just read said it could be 1 of 3 players
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm
lost track of timing of this - who was the club captain?

P Diddy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:54:31 pm
OK, you found one example from five and a half years ago where he's semi-critical of City specifically. He's still praising the shit out of how well they've spent their money and still just uses them as a vehicle to do his usual, general "football is in a bad state" point.

Forgive me if I'm not bowled over by his bravery. He's not a paid shill, but he's a hack and hasn't said anything anywhere near enough about this specific problem.

So firstly Wilson hadnt said anything till months ago, which was bad. And then when you see this you say it was written 5 and a half years ago, which is also bad? Youre doing an extremely good job of proving the point right now. Oh and by the way, I didnt try very hard to find something, given that you were wrong about when he started speaking about this do you really want to claim hes not written anything else?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:09:42 pm
So firstly Wilson hadnt said anything till months ago, which was bad. And then when you see this you say it was written 5 and a half years ago, which is also bad? Youre doing an extremely good job of proving the point right now. Oh and by the way, I didnt try very hard to find something, given that you were wrong about when he started speaking about this do you really want to claim hes not written anything else?

Why are you so determined to act like someone who barely mentions City being a problem is actually doing his job really well? You seem triggered by the idea of Ronay and Wilson not being brave guardians of what's right in football.

Just find it weird that a Liverpool fan is so hung up on telling other Liverpool fans that they're wrong and that the football writers are great and holding City to account very effectively.

I just can't see what you're seeing, sorry. It's not good enough from the vast majority.

Edit - isolated examples scattered over years doesn't mean they're doing their job on this subject. If Wilson says something vaguely negative once (while also praising them in the same piece), and then doesn't question them at all for another five or six years, and draws all kinds of ludicrous false comparisons (which he's done regularly), then he's not in any way doing much to call any of it out.

Wilson deals in vague, "football is unequal and the big fish dominate the little ones" arguments. I hear him regularly on Second Captains, and I read his stuff far more often than I should. In that article from 2019, he was merely using City as the latest vehicle for him to make his vague points about inequality. He never singles them out usually, without also mentioning American ownership as though the two are equal. If you really think he's doing a great job in questioning City and highlighting them as an issue specifically, then I don't know what to say to you.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
hmmmmmm.......

Steps are being taken by A22 sports management company to launch The Super League in September 2025.

Bernd Reichart , the CEO of A22, the company promoting the Super League, has confirmed to the German magazine 'Kicker' that they are taking steps to launch the new competition . Sources from the organisation have confirmed to AS that the intention is to start in September 2025 , and the German CEO hired by the project assures that lowering the cost of television rights and offering a better product are two of their objectives. "We are studying new technologies and the business model based on them because we believe that football fans deserve a better and more affordable experience on their screens," he assured.

For the German director, who headed the RTL channel before joining the project led by Real Madrid , the new Champions League format has not met people's expectations. To support it, he recalled the recent thrashings by Bayern over Dinamo Zagreb (9-2) and by Borussia Dortmund over Celtic Gasglow (7-1). "In our opinion, the matches will be more interesting as long as they are played with the maximum at stake on equal terms. That is why we are in favour of a classic league format with two-legged matches followed by a play-off."

In his statements to the German media 'Kicker', Reichart also refers to the recent ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union on Lass Diarra , in which the CJEU refers to the Super League on 35 occasions, and from which the CEO of this competition extracts that "the pillars of the organizations that have the monopoly are being torn down"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm
lost track of timing of this - who was the club captain?

Walker five wives?

Its well known that after a few season ends they had huge parties with hookers etc.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:48:48 am
Walker five wives?

Its well known that after a few season ends they had huge parties with hookers etc.

Hard to know what time period he's talking about - think Mendy joined City in 2017.

Kompany was club captain until 2019. Then it was Fernandinho until 2022. Then Gundogan for a season, then Walker since 2023.

To be honest, aside from Gundogan (and even he is a known ally of a dictator) all of them seem like absolute beauts, so it could be any of the above.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Hope everyone from everywhere start suing the crap out of them for all the shite they've been doing apart from the charges. Keep them busy and fighting on all fronts.
Mendy's one.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:51:04 pm
Bugs me when people say theyre such a well run club, or theyve spent the money well.
Theyve cheated on an unprecedented scale!

Like saying a scummy car thief has run his business well because he got good prices for selling on the stolen cars.


It's also not true.

Look how many full backs Guardiola blitzed through. He was buying a one or two every window. "Oh, turns out he's not good enough; sell them at a loss and get another". Because - and this is one of the key reasons they've been able to assemble that squad - they had the massive resources to write-off multiple transfer failures and replace, in a way that no other PL club has ever had. I wonder how many departing duds got secret golden handshakes direct from the Abu Dhabi dictatorship to smooth the exit?

Pre-Guardiola, they just scattergunned signings and hoped some gelled.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Why are you so determined to act like someone who barely mentions City being a problem is actually doing his job really well? You seem triggered by the idea of Ronay and Wilson not being brave guardians of what's right in football.

Just find it weird that a Liverpool fan is so hung up on telling other Liverpool fans that they're wrong and that the football writers are great and holding City to account very effectively.

I just can't see what you're seeing, sorry. It's not good enough from the vast majority.

Edit - isolated examples scattered over years doesn't mean they're doing their job on this subject. If Wilson says something vaguely negative once (while also praising them in the same piece), and then doesn't question them at all for another five or six years, and draws all kinds of ludicrous false comparisons (which he's done regularly), then he's not in any way doing much to call any of it out.

Wilson deals in vague, "football is unequal and the big fish dominate the little ones" arguments. I hear him regularly on Second Captains, and I read his stuff far more often than I should. In that article from 2019, he was merely using City as the latest vehicle for him to make his vague points about inequality. He never singles them out usually, without also mentioning American ownership as though the two are equal. If you really think he's doing a great job in questioning City and highlighting them as an issue specifically, then I don't know what to say to you.

I wrote one post pointing out that some of the criticism of the press/ media is nonsense. You replied in a multi paragraph post saying that is wrong because certain journalists hadnt said a word about City until months ago. I proved that this criticism was in fact nonsense by, without trying very hard, finding an article written 5 years ago by one of the journalists you name checked. At which point you complained that it was written so long ago. Its been amusingly ironic to see, linked on here, opinion piece after opinion piece criticising City, from across the spectrum of the British press, at the very same time that a bunch of people in here are accusing the telegraph of being bought and paid for, the Guardian as completely lost its way etc. Some slightly more measured posts, rather than endless catastrophising and universalising would be great.

And City are symptoms of a wider and deeper issue within football. Theyre the most toxic and horrific symptom yes, but theyre symptoms not cause. Its not wrong for that to be pointed out. I could live with the symptom being removed whilst the deeper issues go on unaffected, but then we as Liverpool fans benefit from many of the deeper issues.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm
lost track of timing of this - who was the club captain?
Jack Grealish was there for nearly all the cases as the victims mentioned it in court. Captain might depend on when
