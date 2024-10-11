« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

12C

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9360 on: Today at 09:04:25 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:59:37 am
the Guardian have become a fucking joke.

I also pay and subscribe, but of late they are as bad as the worst other papers when it comes to Manchester clubs.

You'd hope that they'd be decent, honest and trustworthy, but they are fucking shite.

Even their political stuff nowdays has gone down the pan. This is a real shame because they have some great people there that have done amazing stuff over the years, so you have to blame the c*nts that run it - no idea what their fucking goal is nowdays. No idea why they can't let their brilliant journalists do their jobs either. Something going on there.

The modern way is all about contrarian clickbait and engagement, and the revenue it brings from advertising.
Look at every Reach media website. The Echo and the Mirror are dreadful, almost unusable. The news is secondary to the advertising. Clicking on a video on these sites is pointless as it takes so long to get through the adverts.
the_red_pill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9361 on: Today at 09:49:37 am
Quote from: Eeyore on October 11, 2024, 05:08:45 pm
UEFA are signed up to CAS the PL are not.
Thanks Al. Didn't know that.
They're screwed! ;D
GinKop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9362 on: Today at 10:24:33 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:04:25 am
The modern way is all about contrarian clickbait and engagement, and the revenue it brings from advertising.
Look at every Reach media website. The Echo and the Mirror are dreadful, almost unusable. The news is secondary to the advertising. Clicking on a video on these sites is pointless as it takes so long to get through the adverts.


I've always wondered who the fuck uses those websites. As you say, they are unusable - surely people don't actually contend with all that spam just to find the single sentence from the article that has any semblance of being noteworthy.
Knight

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9363 on: Today at 11:40:31 am
Quote
None of these cowards like Ronay and Jonathan Wilson said a word about City until the past few months. Doesn't necessarily mean they're shills (though there are definitely a few of those too), but it is absolute tap-in stuff from them - only showing up when it's easy and the pressure is off. It was the exact same with Abramovich - 19 years of silence from most of the media, followed by sudden criticism only when Russia invaded Ukraine.

This is Jonathan Wilson making points about sports washing and cheating back in 2019. Theres enough to be outraged about with City without concocting more based on thin air.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2019/may/19/manchester-city-sky-blue-smashing-of-watford-proves-football-is-broken
« Last Edit: Today at 11:43:16 am by Knight »
SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9364 on: Today at 12:41:19 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:04:25 am
The modern way is all about contrarian clickbait and engagement, and the revenue it brings from advertising.
Look at every Reach media website. The Echo and the Mirror are dreadful, almost unusable. The news is secondary to the advertising. Clicking on a video on these sites is pointless as it takes so long to get through the adverts.
funnily enough I was thinking this a few minutes ago.  trying to read a piece on the Echo, it's like a bloody maze you have get through.   I gave up.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9365 on: Today at 02:29:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:41:19 pm
funnily enough I was thinking this a few minutes ago.  trying to read a piece on the Echo, it's like a bloody maze you have get through.   I gave up.
So youre still stuck in the maze then are ya mate? Good signal in there is it?

i call bullshit
SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9366 on: Today at 02:36:53 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:29:18 pm
So youre still stuck in the maze then are ya mate? Good signal in there is it?

i call bullshit
and I can hear your voice, but damned if I can figure out where you are. 

being in a maze, one made by the "Echo" ffs - all so confusing!
decosabute

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9367 on: Today at 05:54:31 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:40:31 am
This is Jonathan Wilson making points about sports washing and cheating back in 2019. Theres enough to be outraged about with City without concocting more based on thin air.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2019/may/19/manchester-city-sky-blue-smashing-of-watford-proves-football-is-broken

OK, you found one example from five and a half years ago where he's semi-critical of City specifically. He's still praising the shit out of how well they've spent their money and still just uses them as a vehicle to do his usual, general "football is in a bad state" point.

Forgive me if I'm not bowled over by his bravery. He's not a paid shill, but he's a hack and hasn't said anything anywhere near enough about this specific problem.
Nick110581

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9368 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9369 on: Today at 06:51:04 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:54:31 pm
OK, you found one example from five and a half years ago where he's semi-critical of City specifically. He's still praising the shit out of how well they've spent their money and still just uses them as a vehicle to do his usual, general "football is in a bad state" point.

Forgive me if I'm not bowled over by his bravery. He's not a paid shill, but he's a hack and hasn't said anything anywhere near enough about this specific problem.

Bugs me when people say theyre such a well run club, or theyve spent the money well.
Theyve cheated on an unprecedented scale!

Like saying a scummy car thief has run his business well because he got good prices for selling on the stolen cars.
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9370 on: Today at 06:56:37 pm
Samie

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9371 on: Today at 07:24:12 pm
Quote
Benjamin Mendy:

Several Manchester City first team players, including the club captain, were all present at the parties that I attended and hosted.

"We all drank alcohol. We all had casual relations with women. We all breached Covid-19 restrictions. This does not excuse my behaviour, but I feel that it is unfair for Manchester City to single me out in the way that they have.

[@TeleFootball]
SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9372 on: Today at 07:59:35 pm
lost track of timing of this - who was the club captain?
Wingman

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9373 on: Today at 08:02:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:59:35 pm
lost track of timing of this - who was the club captain?

Edit - an article Ive just read said it could be 1 of 3 players
« Last Edit: Today at 08:06:38 pm by Wingman »
shook

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9374 on: Today at 08:57:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:59:35 pm
lost track of timing of this - who was the club captain?

P Diddy
