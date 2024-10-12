« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 655193 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9320 on: October 12, 2024, 01:07:47 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on October 12, 2024, 01:02:49 pm
They just need to slip a bulky brown envelop to a number of prominent politicians, the PL decision makers and to Gary (the oracle of Prem League opinion) Neville. Then gaslight and bluster this through, ignoring any dissenting voice.
This is easy for them to imagine to do, even if it sounds unlikely. FIFA was the strawman for this approach.
that is exactly why I think they're playing the long game with the PL.  they'll behave like bastards every single fucking day and sue everyone for fun until the government steps in and appoints a football regulator "to save the game from itself".

they can't bribe billionaire owners, but a government official?  you and I could fucking bribe them, never mind offering them and their families free Emirates travel for life and a nice condo or two in AD.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,724
  • YNWA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9321 on: October 12, 2024, 01:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 12, 2024, 01:05:05 pm
Does Milner get a pass on this for seeing the light? Think from his time here wed all generally agree he was very decent bloke. Does it just show that footballers can get their heads turned/take the easy option/turn a blind eye like people in all other walks of life?

I think there are many many people in the world who would be tempted by a few years at 3-5x their current wage in the twilight of their career. Footballers are far from the only ones who do it, just the ones in the limelight that people feel they can judge for doing so.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9322 on: October 12, 2024, 01:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 12, 2024, 01:05:05 pm
Does Milner get a pass on this for seeing the light? Think from his time here wed all generally agree he was very decent bloke. Does it just show that footballers can get their heads turned/take the easy option/turn a blind eye like people in all other walks of life?
To be fair to Milner, he went there early on before people realised what they were and what they were up to.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,917
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9323 on: October 12, 2024, 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 12, 2024, 01:07:47 pm
that is exactly why I think they're playing the long game with the PL.  they'll behave like bastards every single fucking day and sue everyone for fun until the government steps in and appoints a football regulator "to save the game from itself".
Was losing 23-2 all part of the grand plan?

The amount of panty wetting catastrophising from some of our own fans is so tiresome. First they told us City would never be charged. Until they were. Earlier this week some were only too happy to regurgitate the City spin. A poster here mentioned that in his industry whomever got their PR spin out first was the winner. Had City won their case there would be no need for PR spin. City lost. APT is still in place and a necessary part of PSR. Simon Cliff is paid to win legal arguments, not deliver spin. That's what PR firms are for.
Quote
they can't bribe billionaire owners, but a government official?  you and I could fucking bribe them, never mind offering them and their families free Emirates travel for life and a nice condo or two in AD.
Emirates are from Dubai. Etihad are from Abu Dhabi.

Some help for some of you:
https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220725-catastrophising-how-toxic-thinking-can-lead-down-dark-path
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9324 on: October 12, 2024, 02:09:35 pm »
I think everybody , clubs, fans, the PL, are just sick of these c*nts now. It would be best for everyone if they just fucked off and set up their own league. Any clubs who have no morals can just follow them and leave the rest to play a fair and competitive sport. Enough is enough.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9325 on: October 12, 2024, 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on October 12, 2024, 01:17:36 pm
To be fair to Milner, he went there early on before people realised what they were and what they were up to.

Milner also walked away from a new contract with them, even though they were offering him a lot more money than us.
« Last Edit: October 12, 2024, 02:14:45 pm by smutchin »
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9326 on: October 12, 2024, 02:19:23 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on October 12, 2024, 02:12:54 pm
Milner also walked away from a new contract with them, even though they were offering him a lot more money than us.
Yeah. His time there will still stain his career tho, and hopefully he has any medals won with them stripped away.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9327 on: October 12, 2024, 02:52:34 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on October 12, 2024, 01:49:18 pm
Was losing 23-2 all part of the grand plan?

The amount of panty wetting catastrophising from some of our own fans is so tiresome. First they told us City would never be charged. Until they were. Earlier this week some were only too happy to regurgitate the City spin. A poster here mentioned that in his industry whomever got their PR spin out first was the winner. Had City won their case there would be no need for PR spin. City lost. APT is still in place and a necessary part of PSR. Simon Cliff is paid to win legal arguments, not deliver spin. That's what PR firms are for. Emirates are from Dubai. Etihad are from Abu Dhabi.

Some help for some of you:
https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220725-catastrophising-how-toxic-thinking-can-lead-down-dark-path
Thanks for that, I always like being patronized early in the day, gets it out of the way.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,917
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9328 on: October 12, 2024, 03:13:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 12, 2024, 02:52:34 pm
Thanks for that, I always like being patronized early in the day, gets it out of the way.
Happy to help, though it's the middle of the afternoon here.

Any more thoughts on how the "long game" is going now that City have the PL & Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton and West Ham ranged up against them due to a case they lost?
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9329 on: October 12, 2024, 03:16:49 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on October 12, 2024, 01:49:18 pm
Was losing 23-2 all part of the grand plan?

The amount of panty wetting catastrophising from some of our own fans is so tiresome. First they told us City would never be charged. Until they were. Earlier this week some were only too happy to regurgitate the City spin. A poster here mentioned that in his industry whomever got their PR spin out first was the winner. Had City won their case there would be no need for PR spin. City lost. APT is still in place and a necessary part of PSR. Simon Cliff is paid to win legal arguments, not deliver spin. That's what PR firms are for. Emirates are from Dubai. Etihad are from Abu Dhabi.

Some help for some of you:
https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220725-catastrophising-how-toxic-thinking-can-lead-down-dark-path

Shocking that after Man City cheated with impunity for years, and got let off the hook the one time they were charged previously (albeit by CAS), and have an army of top lawyers using every trick in the book to obfuscate, misdirect and attack, and exist in an environment where they have political interests in their favour and the rich and powerful have a record of escaping justice, there might be some of us who feel pessimistic that they're going to get their just desserts.

Fair enough if you're confident they'll be stripped of titles/relegated/etc. - it's certainly not out of the question, and I would be genuinely delighted for you to get to say you told us so. But not sure you can say it's catastrophising to think they won't get what they deserve, when that's exactly what's already happened for the last 16 years.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,917
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9330 on: October 12, 2024, 04:00:41 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on October 12, 2024, 03:16:49 pm
Shocking that after Man City cheated with impunity for years, and got let off the hook the one time they were charged previously (albeit by CAS), and have an army of top lawyers using every trick in the book to obfuscate, misdirect and attack, and exist in an environment where they have political interests in their favour and the rich and powerful have a record of escaping justice, there might be some of us who feel pessimistic that they're going to get their just desserts.
What did their army of top lawyers achieve in the APT case? City brought a case in the hope of de-stabilising the 115/130 charges case. They lost 23-2. They "won" on the time taken to hear APT cases and including shareholder loans as part of PSR (something that City voted against in 2021).

APT remains.
Quote
Fair enough if you're confident they'll be stripped of titles/relegated/etc. - it's certainly not out of the question, and I would be genuinely delighted for you to get to say you told us so. But not sure you can say it's catastrophising to think they won't get what they deserve, when that's exactly what's already happened for the last 16 years.
That isn't the point of my posting.

First we were told over and over again that nothing would happen. And then City were charged. So it shifted to "they'll only get a slap on the wrist" or "a small fine". If the PL wanted to sweep the whole affair under thr rug, they wouldn't have gone to the trouble and expense of charging them 130 times. Today, when that army of top lawyers get their arse handed to them it's "part of the long game".

So many good articles written in light of that judgement in tha last few days, and handily posted in this very thread. And yet we get losing is winning.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,638
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9331 on: October 12, 2024, 04:58:12 pm »
Hugo Viana to City surely suggests Amorin to city at some point?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9332 on: October 12, 2024, 05:02:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 12, 2024, 04:58:12 pm
Hugo Viana to City surely suggests Amorin to city at some point?
If he doesnt mind working in a lower division
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,497
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9333 on: October 12, 2024, 05:20:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 12, 2024, 02:52:34 pm
Thanks for that, I always like being patronized early in the day, gets it out of the way.

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9334 on: October 12, 2024, 09:14:29 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on October 12, 2024, 01:49:18 pm
Was losing 23-2 all part of the grand plan?

The amount of panty wetting catastrophising from some of our own fans is so tiresome. First they told us City would never be charged. Until they were. Earlier this week some were only too happy to regurgitate the City spin. A poster here mentioned that in his industry whomever got their PR spin out first was the winner. Had City won their case there would be no need for PR spin. City lost. APT is still in place and a necessary part of PSR. Simon Cliff is paid to win legal arguments, not deliver spin. That's what PR firms are for. Emirates are from Dubai. Etihad are from Abu Dhabi.

Some help for some of you:
https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220725-catastrophising-how-toxic-thinking-can-lead-down-dark-path

This is bang on. See also the endless, all the press are shills for City nonsense. When in reality basically every major paper is publishing stuff which is very negative towards City. See this from the Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/12/manchester-city-legal-wrangle-premier-league-wealthiest-owners-could-kill-football
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9335 on: October 12, 2024, 11:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October 12, 2024, 09:14:29 pm
This is bang on. See also the endless, all the press are shills for City nonsense. When in reality basically every major paper is publishing stuff which is very negative towards City. See this from the Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/12/manchester-city-legal-wrangle-premier-league-wealthiest-owners-could-kill-football

Some catastrophising is over the top for sure, but you know, it has taken 15 years of absolute fucking cheating for any charges to even have a hope of landing (and we still don't know if they will), so forgive some people for not having absolute faith in justice being served. Also, remember that City are refusing to cooperate with any league investigation beyond 2018, and are still allowed to continue competing and winning every season. So, I'm sorry, but we're still in fucking crazy town.

And yeah, a few football writers have recently grown the tiniest pair of bollocks, but only after City got 115-130 charges brought against them, and then acted so egregiously Trumpian about it, that it became much easier to find the balls to comment. None of these cowards like Ronay and Jonathan Wilson said a word about City until the past few months. Doesn't necessarily mean they're shills (though there are definitely a few of those too), but it is absolute tap-in stuff from them - only showing up when it's easy and the pressure is off. It was the exact same with Abramovich - 19 years of silence from most of the media, followed by sudden criticism only when Russia invaded Ukraine.

I personally have faith City will at least get a reasonably big punishment. But after 19 years of Chelsea getting away with pure financial doping and awful money-laundering, and more recently City's unbridled piss-taking, then I'll forgive anyone their pessimism on this.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:46:46 am by decosabute »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9336 on: October 12, 2024, 11:35:21 pm »
"pantywetting"? grow up ffs. are we in a kids' playground?

and speaking of Johnathan Wilson .... 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/12/manchester-city-legal-wrangle-premier-league-wealthiest-owners-could-kill-football

Legal battle between Manchester City and the Premier League highlights the games existential crisis  is it too late to save it?

he begins with:
The problem with existential threats, from the climate crisis to Conquistadors to Covid, is that they always seem distant, somehow unreal. People are always predicting the end of the world, which makes it easy to dismiss the doom-mongers. When weve had so many warnings of the apocalypse, why should anybody listen now? But some day one of those prophets is going to be right. Nothing is eternal.

and the last paragraph sums it up ....

How might football end? Through the greed and monstrous self-interest of those who never really cared for that game, and the complacency of those who allowed it to happen.
« Last Edit: October 12, 2024, 11:42:00 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9337 on: October 12, 2024, 11:52:44 pm »
Cant kill football if kids and flat ground still exist.

The so called organized stuff could use a reboot though.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9338 on: Yesterday at 12:05:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on October 12, 2024, 09:14:29 pm
This is bang on. See also the endless, all the press are shills for City nonsense. When in reality basically every major paper is publishing stuff which is very negative towards City. See this from the Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/12/manchester-city-legal-wrangle-premier-league-wealthiest-owners-could-kill-football

No it ain't, mate. It's far from bang on.  It's Wilson with splinters on his arse, glib, bottle less gobshite burying the notion City are cheats by more or less saying they're all at it one way or another from Abramovic on. All these billionaires wanting to exploit football for profit yada yada. Aside from David Conn, I'm struggling to think of any Manchester Guardian hack who have not had their tongue shoved so far up both City...and United's arse for many a year.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,344
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9339 on: Yesterday at 12:31:43 am »
Quote from: JRed on October 12, 2024, 01:17:36 pm
To be fair to Milner, he went there early on before people realised what they were and what they were up to.
Listen, most people (not all) sort of got onside with City when they pipped Ferguson's United to the title that first time, despite misgivings. They were the least of two evils at that point, at least that's what many people thought. After all, having players like Balotelli in your team did not feel like cheating.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9340 on: Yesterday at 08:41:22 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 12:05:36 am
No it ain't, mate. It's far from bang on.  It's Wilson with splinters on his arse, glib, bottle less gobshite burying the notion City are cheats by more or less saying they're all at it one way or another from Abramovic on. All these billionaires wanting to exploit football for profit yada yada. Aside from David Conn, I'm struggling to think of any Manchester Guardian hack who have not had their tongue shoved so far up both City...and United's arse for many a year.

Totally agree. And this is the same thing Jonathan Wilson has always done too - basically, giving us vague, nebulous, "the game isn't the same as it was and everyone is to blame" shite. I've written this about him several times before and he never changes.

He always makes false equivalence comparisons between American capitalist ownership and state-funded sportswashing, when they're nothing alike in terms of the source of the money, the aims of those involved or how much they want to trample on the rules. He completely ignores the cheating itself, the fact that none of the "success" from clubs like City, PSG and Newcastle is earned, and sees no difference in background between profiteering capitalists and the worst kind of autocratic, human-rights-eschewing dictators.

Honestly, someone like Jonathan Wilson does more damage on this subject than the actual paid shills like Martin Samuel, because he has more credibility and people take him more seriously and hold him to a higher journalistic standard. When he then says that Sportswash cheating = Americans wanting to make a profit on a business they own, then a lot of people buy that. He does a lot of City's PR work for them, sowing doubts in people's minds and just helping everyone think "well they're all as bad as each other", when that's patently complete bollocks.

I would just say on your point about the Manchester Guardian that Jonathan Liew has also been slightly critical of City in recent times, and in general seems to get it more than the other writers at that paper, so fair play to him. Wilson and Barney Ronay (biggest tap-in merchant around and has a stupid, infuriating writing style) can fuck right off though.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9341 on: Yesterday at 09:24:25 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:41:22 am
Totally agree. And this is the same thing Jonathan Wilson has always done too - basically, giving us vague, nebulous, "the game isn't the same as it was and everyone is to blame" shite. I've written this about him several times before and he never changes.

He always makes false equivalence comparisons between American capitalist ownership and state-funded sportswashing, when they're nothing alike in terms of the source of the money, the aims of those involved or how much they want to trample on the rules. He completely ignores the cheating itself, the fact that none of the "success" from clubs like City, PSG and Newcastle is earned, and sees no difference in background between profiteering capitalists and the worst kind of autocratic, human-rights-eschewing dictators.

Honestly, someone like Jonathan Wilson does more damage on this subject than the actual paid shills like Martin Samuel, because he has more credibility and people take him more seriously and hold him to a higher journalistic standard. When he then says that Sportswash cheating = Americans wanting to make a profit on a business they own, then a lot of people buy that. He does a lot of City's PR work for them, sowing doubts in people's minds and just helping everyone think "well they're all as bad as each other", when that's patently complete bollocks.

I would just say on your point about the Manchester Guardian that Jonathan Liew has also been slightly critical of City in recent times, and in general seems to get it more than the other writers at that paper, so fair play to him. Wilson and Barney Ronay (biggest tap-in merchant around and has a stupid, infuriating writing style) can fuck right off though.


Id agree with that. Wilson is very poor and always flip flopping without any real conviction.

I subscribe to The Guardian for news. One of the few independent trustworthy mainstream outlets around when it comes to the big (non sports) stories and holding a light up to the murky doings of people in power. Its incredibly important to keep supporting them I feel, even if I dont like their sports coverage at times.
 
Aside from Cohn, and sometimes Liew, I dont rate their sports reporters much. And this is the rub of the issue here. This is largely being viewed as a sports story when its much bigger than that. Its about money, power, politics and state sponsored bullying. So many of these sports reporters are simply out of their depth on this one, which plays right into the hands of Abu Dhabi and the tens of fans who support their football team
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,011
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9342 on: Yesterday at 09:55:11 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 09:24:25 am

Id agree with that. Wilson is very poor and always flip flopping without any real conviction.

I subscribe to The Guardian for news. One of the few independent trustworthy mainstream outlets around when it comes to the big (non sports) stories and holding a light up to the murky doings of people in power. Its incredibly important to keep supporting them I feel, even if I dont like their sports coverage at times.
 
Aside from Cohn, and sometimes Liew, I dont rate their sports reporters much. And this is the rub of the issue here. This is largely being viewed as a sports story when its much bigger than that. Its about money, power, politics and state sponsored bullying. So many of these sports reporters are simply out of their depth on this one, which plays right into the hands of Abu Dhabi and the tens of fans who support their football team

Isnt there a contradiction here?

If the sports writers are out if their depth shouldnt other journalists be exposing what us state sponsored corruption?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,003
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9343 on: Yesterday at 09:59:37 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 09:24:25 am

Id agree with that. Wilson is very poor and always flip flopping without any real conviction.

I subscribe to The Guardian for news. One of the few independent trustworthy mainstream outlets around when it comes to the big (non sports) stories and holding a light up to the murky doings of people in power. Its incredibly important to keep supporting them I feel, even if I dont like their sports coverage at times.
 
Aside from Cohn, and sometimes Liew, I dont rate their sports reporters much. And this is the rub of the issue here. This is largely being viewed as a sports story when its much bigger than that. Its about money, power, politics and state sponsored bullying. So many of these sports reporters are simply out of their depth on this one, which plays right into the hands of Abu Dhabi and the tens of fans who support their football team


the Guardian have become a fucking joke.

I also pay and subscribe, but of late they are as bad as the worst other papers when it comes to Manchester clubs.

You'd hope that they'd be decent, honest and trustworthy, but they are fucking shite.

Even their political stuff nowdays has gone down the pan. This is a real shame because they have some great people there that have done amazing stuff over the years, so you have to blame the c*nts that run it - no idea what their fucking goal is nowdays. No idea why they can't let their brilliant journalists do their jobs either. Something going on there.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9344 on: Yesterday at 10:12:42 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:55:11 am
Isnt there a contradiction here?

If the sports writers are out if their depth shouldnt other journalists be exposing what us state sponsored corruption?

Good point. It's one thing if the policy is that football writers stick mostly to the football itself, but then who's stepping up to deal with the bigger issues? - and we all know that these days the bigger issues are overshadowing everything that's happening on the field.

It's not enough to say that David Conn (who's great) will come out every 3-4 months with an investigative piece and then disappear again. State sportswashing and financial doping (two separate issues) have ruined both the idea of football as something pure and removed from geopolitics, and also destroyed competitive balance. I personally think that the sports writers should still have a responsibility to cover it, but if not them, then somebody has to be stepping up and asking the questions week after week, like Miguel Delaney has at the Independent.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:16:55 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9345 on: Yesterday at 10:25:30 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:55:11 am
If the sports writers are out if their depth shouldnt other journalists be exposing what us state sponsored corruption?

Decent journalists should be up to covering the story, whether they are specialist sports journalists or working in any other field.

David Conn is a first-rate investigative journalist who writes a lot about football. Anything he writes on this matter should be worth reading. Jonathan Wilson is a hack and mostly churns out filler to generate clicks.

The Guardian suffers from its reliance on advertising (because hardly anyone pays to buy the paper any more), which is why you get so much filler to pad out the quality investigative journalism. Also Kath Viner is not a great editor and makes poor decisions like giving her partner Adrian Chiles a column, which is probably the worst waste of space that has ever been in the Guardian.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,298
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9346 on: Yesterday at 10:26:11 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:12:42 am
Good point. It's one thing if the policy is that football writers stick mostly to the football itself, but then who's stepping up to deal with the bigger issues? - and we all know that these days the bigger issues are overshadowing everything that's happening on the field.

It's not enough to say that David Conn (who's great) will come out every 3-4 months with an investigative piece and then disappear again. State sportswashing and financial doping (two separate issues) have ruined both the idea of football as something pure and removed from geopolitics, and also destroyed competitive balance. I personally think that the sports writers should still have a responsibility to cover it, but if not them, then somebody has to be stepping up and asking the questions week after week, like Miguel Delaney has at the Independent.

It depends entirely on the newspaper though. You and I may feel they have moral obligation to questions things but considering how right wing most of the newspapers are these day, how often does that even happen? Apart from when a Labour government's in power. The other thing is how active Abu Dhabi is with it's threats and numerous lawyers. The case of the most prolific writer on this subject Nick Harris is an interesting case in point. He did numerous articles on this particular story and earned a certain notoriety with it. Was this the reason his newspaper encouraged him to leave? He is actually now working freelance, but the way the Mail pushed him out was interesting in it's timing. That is another reminder that not all newspapers warm to these type of stories anymore.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9347 on: Yesterday at 10:30:21 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 12:05:36 am
Manchester Guardian

It hasnt been the Manchester Guardian for over 60 years. Theyre no more biased in favour of the Manchester clubs than any other media outlet.

If they did have any local club bias, it should be to Arsenal these days (the Emirates is less than two miles from their head office).
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9348 on: Yesterday at 10:40:01 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:25:30 am
Decent journalists should be up to covering the story, whether they are specialist sports journalists or working in any other field.

David Conn is a first-rate investigative journalist who writes a lot about football. Anything he writes on this matter should be worth reading. Jonathan Wilson is a hack and mostly churns out filler to generate clicks.

The Guardian suffers from its reliance on advertising (because hardly anyone pays to buy the paper any more), which is why you get so much filler to pad out the quality investigative journalism. Also Kath Viner is not a great editor and makes poor decisions like giving her partner Adrian Chiles a column, which is probably the worst waste of space that has ever been in the Guardian.


I agree - its an editorial problem for sure.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9349 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:26:11 am
It depends entirely on the newspaper though. You and I may feel they have moral obligation to questions things but considering how right wing most of the newspapers are these day, how often does that even happen? Apart from when a Labour government's in power. The other thing is how active Abu Dhabi is with it's threats and numerous lawyers. The case of the most prolific writer on this subject Nick Harris is an interesting case in point. He did numerous articles on this particular story and earned a certain notoriety with it. Was this the reason his newspaper encouraged him to leave? He is actually now working freelance, but the way the Mail pushed him out was interesting in it's timing. That is another reminder that not all newspapers warm to these type of stories anymore.

No, I'm sure some papers aren't up for it, but it's the Guardian we're talking about - their whole brand or MO is that they hold corrupt parties or power to account. Well, when it comes to their football coverage they blatantly don't do that 90% of the time.

And while I'm sure some journalists are just trying to be careful, someone like Miguel Delaney shows that you can question things and be critical without getting sued to oblivion. Most of the others we've mentioned here just seem spineless or lazy to me. I don't know if that's wilful ignorance or just plain stupidity, but either way it's not a good look.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,003
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9350 on: Yesterday at 11:02:27 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:30:21 am
It hasnt been the Manchester Guardian for over 60 years. Theyre no more biased in favour of the Manchester clubs than any other media outlet.




:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9351 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 am »
Glad I amused you, Andy  :)
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,900
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9352 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 am »
If City aren't going to get relegated to oblivion, then I find myself hoping that they explode the entire financial football bubble and we can all just start again.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9353 on: Yesterday at 02:29:51 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:05:06 am
Glad I amused you, Andy  :)

That Manchester guardian bollocks really annoys me too. Theyre a London company with mostly London-based journos.

The reason they arent taking on city is that without the proper evidence you leave yourself open to endless lawsuits with a rich country. They know of the billionaire tactic to cripple free speech is to lock news organisations into endless litigation - theyre called strategic lawsuits against public participation.

Media matters was forced to layoff staff because of Litigation by Elon Musk. Even if theyve done nothing wrong, they could be bankrupted.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9354 on: Yesterday at 03:37:41 pm »
Its clear that Abu Dhabis tactic is to just keep on obstructing any attempt to punish them or get them to abide by the rules and regulations. They are just going to keep on throwing more and more lawyers, more and more cash, until they eventually get their own way.
Those who let them into the game should hang their heads in shame.
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9355 on: Yesterday at 03:45:53 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/10/13/manchester-city-premier-league-apt-rules-commercial-deals/

Quote

Manchester Citys tactics in Premier League battle are clear: Sue until they win
Club took it upon themselves to challenge APT rules and failed, but expect more legal challenges until, presumably, they get their way

Sam Wallace
Chief Football Writer
13 October 2024 8:00am BST

The tribunal hearing between Manchester City and the Premier League in June came down principally to one disputed commercial deal: the clubs new 2023 agreement with Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi carrier that has its name on Citys shirt and stadium.

It was a single deal, unusually large in scope of the rights that it encompassed according to the independent valuers Nielsen, used by the Premier Leagues regulatory team to assess the fair market value of such an agreement. Indeed, the rights package City proposed to sell to Etihad was as large as the rights that some clubs would grant across all of their sponsorship agreements with multiple counterparties.

It was agreed in the early part of last year between City, owned by an Abu Dhabi royal, and Etihads parent company, the Abu Dhabi state, and thus subject to the Premier Leagues associated-party transaction (APT) rules. Over 30 pages of the arbitration tribunal judgment, published this week, the three panellists decided that the Premier League was not unreasonable to judge the Etihad deal above fair market value. Citys challenge had failed.

What the Etihad deal was worth to City, how long it was to run, and how it compared to all other commercial income, was sadly lost to the redactions. But given that it was the sale of the prime real estate of the clubs commercial landscape, and the focus of their extensive legal challenge, one might assume it was also the most lucrative in the portfolio.

City do not like the APT rules which underscore the financial controls  profit and sustainability rules (PSR) that themselves underpin the Premier Leagues competition. So the club took it upon themselves to challenge APT rules over the course of the tribunal, and failed. They scored some wins, as City lawyers saw it, in pulling shareholder loans into the APT rules and a couple of procedural hits.

City will challenge anything they do not like
The Premier League agreed that those amendments would have to be made. Since Monday, clubs have submitted details on shareholder loans to the Premier League and there is a preliminary meeting on Thursday. City themselves contacted the 19 other clubs and told them, via their general counsel Simon Cliff, that the Premier Leagues analysis was wrong. That APT rules were now void and that there should be no rush to change them.

It would likely benefit City for there to be a notion that there are no APT rules and thus no effective PSR. But if 14 clubs vote for the amendments in the weeks to come the APT rules will be updated anyway.

Do City have another six allies? Only time will tell, but implicit in the letter sent to clubs was that their legal war will go on and on and on. Every time City run up against something they do not like, they will challenge it, and that challenge will be long and expensive. That was certainly the way that Cliffs letter was interpreted when he counselled against a knee-jerk reaction in updating the APT rules.

Such an unwise course, he wrote, would be likely to lead to further legal proceedings with further legal costs.

This is where the Premier League is now. In City, a club that wishes for their fellow 19 shareholders to do as they do and disregard the advice of the Premier League of which they all have a stake, its legal regulatory team and its board. The league for now must assume that every time it seeks to sanction City, or refuses to assign fair market value to their commercial deals, it can expect a legal challenge.

This was a sporting competition with its own rules to which the Premier Leagues owners, its 20 shareholders, adhered. But not anymore. It is a remarkable situation that the most successful single-nation football competition on the planet finds itself. It makes you wonder too of life inside Citys hierarchy in Manchester. What kind of pressure are the clubs executives under to produce a result?

Every so often, the tribunal report gives some startling insight into the nature of the legal battle. As the Etihad fair market value dispute developed, Citys lawyers received new valuations of the deal to support their cause, submitted by a third party sometime between December 18 last year and February 27. They handed them to the Premier League on March 23.

The valuations were unexpected and substantial, the tribunal reported, and caused considerable difficulty for the already stretched Premier League regulatory team. In analysing them the league had to make a further 96 requests for clarification. It asked for two extensions to the deadline for the board to make its judgment. City opposed both requests.

Clubs legal team is undeterred
The tribunal found that communications were often sent very late at night. City responded in April to a deadline extension request of the Premier League at 11.15pm The leagues non-executive director Mai Fyfield, a key figure in its decision-making, and a candid and engaged witness according to the tribunal, found herself up until 4am reading documents.

At one point she was asked to discuss the so-called terms of a deal with a non-associated party that Citys lawyers submitted in support of the valuation of the Etihad deal. She declared that the terms submitted did not constitute a completed deal at all. In the contract those things are 40 pages, Fyfield told the tribunal. Here [the deal being used as a comparable]  its a page. Theres clearly some detail to be worked through. She said the evidence from City was not a negotiated final deal. It was more what the putative partner might pay to get in the room. The tribunal saw no error in her verdict.

At times, this case felt like it was being fought on sheer scale by City, with whatever was to hand, and done so in the wee small hours of the undergraduate essay crisis. Their big challenge, that the Premier League board had been unreasonable  the legal threshold  in finding the Etihad deal was not at fair market value, failed on all but a procedural point.

Yet Citys legal team is undeterred. It wishes for the Premier League not to amend the rules upon which it scored its victories because to do that would be to heal those minor wounds. One might have thought that was the point of a dispute. To reach agreement, adapt accordingly and move on. But City just threaten more of the same. More legal challenge, until, presumably, they get their way.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm by danm77 »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9356 on: Yesterday at 04:14:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 02:29:51 pm
That Manchester guardian bollocks really annoys me too. Theyre a London company with mostly London-based journos.

The reason they arent taking on city is that without the proper evidence you leave yourself open to endless lawsuits with a rich country. They know of the billionaire tactic to cripple free speech is to lock news organisations into endless litigation - theyre called strategic lawsuits against public participation.

Media matters was forced to layoff staff because of Litigation by Elon Musk. Even if theyve done nothing wrong, they could be bankrupted.

Keep hearing this sort of thing, but no one expects them to make statements that aren't factual and true. Nobody is saying they need to call them "fucking cheats" or other legally dangerous stuff, as though they're anonymous posters on a forum. David Conn is able to state facts and be critical with facts. Jonathan Liew does it occasionally. There's absolutely no excuse for people like Jonathan Wilson and Barney Ronay to not do the same.

As I've written on here numerous times, if Miguel Delaney can call City to account using established facts or - actual journalism shocker - using well-placed sources, then anyone at the Guardian or any other mainstream paper can. The majority just don't want to because either they don't give a fuck, or because they're not actual journalists but shitty opinion piece writers, or because they couldn't be arsed dealing with the online flak from City fans/bots.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9357 on: Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 02:29:51 pm
That Manchester guardian bollocks really annoys me too. Theyre a London company with mostly London-based journos.

The reason they arent taking on city is that without the proper evidence you leave yourself open to endless lawsuits with a rich country. They know of the billionaire tactic to cripple free speech is to lock news organisations into endless litigation - theyre called strategic lawsuits against public participation.

Media matters was forced to layoff staff because of Litigation by Elon Musk. Even if theyve done nothing wrong, they could be bankrupted.

Why does it annoy you? Liverpool have an office in London, too. Does that annoy you? I was responding to a poster who stated the Wilson piece was 'bang on' when it was not. Typical Wilson, always looking to muddy the waters, bring the American venture capitalists into it as he has in the past and whine, 'they're all to blame.' Last time I looked no American owned club had 130 charges pending. I understand the risk with taking ADFC on with its litigating powers but spinning it, in essence, that all clubs have blood on their hands is worse. And regarding the Manchester Guardian jibe, which in my eperience, has only wound up mancs, I give you Jamie fucking Jackson. I rest my case, m'lud.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9358 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
Why does it annoy you? Liverpool have an office in London, too. Does that annoy you? I was responding to a poster who stated the Wilson piece was 'bang on' when it was not. Typical Wilson, always looking to muddy the waters, bring the American venture capitalists into it as he has in the past and whine, 'they're all to blame.' Last time I looked no American owned club had 130 charges pending. I understand the risk with taking ADFC on with its litigating powers but spinning it, in essence, that all clubs have blood on their hands is worse. And regarding the Manchester Guardian jibe, which in my eperience, has only wound up mancs, I give you Jamie fucking Jackson. I rest my case, m'lud.

Now that's "bang on".
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,344
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9359 on: Today at 12:22:30 am »
Everton, Forest, Chelsea (I'm ignoring Saudi) and anyone else

Which side of the fence are you on?
City want some allies, time for clubs to show their true colours, even if it is yellow
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Up
« previous next »
 