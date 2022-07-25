No it ain't, mate. It's far from bang on. It's Wilson with splinters on his arse, glib, bottle less gobshite burying the notion City are cheats by more or less saying they're all at it one way or another from Abramovic on. All these billionaires wanting to exploit football for profit yada yada. Aside from David Conn, I'm struggling to think of any Manchester Guardian hack who have not had their tongue shoved so far up both City...and United's arse for many a year.



Totally agree. And this is the same thing Jonathan Wilson has always done too - basically, giving us vague, nebulous, "the game isn't the same as it was and everyone is to blame" shite. I've written this about him several times before and he never changes.He always makes false equivalence comparisons between American capitalist ownership and state-funded sportswashing, when they're nothing alike in terms of the source of the money, the aims of those involved or how much they want to trample on the rules. He completely ignores the cheating itself, the fact that none of the "success" from clubs like City, PSG and Newcastle is earned, and sees no difference in background between profiteering capitalists and the worst kind of autocratic, human-rights-eschewing dictators.Honestly, someone like Jonathan Wilson does more damage on this subject than the actual paid shills like Martin Samuel, because he has more credibility and people take him more seriously and hold him to a higher journalistic standard. When he then says that Sportswash cheating = Americans wanting to make a profit on a business they own, then a lot of people buy that. He does a lot of City's PR work for them, sowing doubts in people's minds and just helping everyone think "well they're all as bad as each other", when that's patently complete bollocks.I would just say on your point about the Manchester Guardian that Jonathan Liew has also been slightly critical of City in recent times, and in general seems to get it more than the other writers at that paper, so fair play to him. Wilson and Barney Ronay (biggest tap-in merchant around and has a stupid, infuriating writing style) can fuck right off though.