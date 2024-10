This is bang on. See also the endless, ‘all the press are shills for City’ nonsense. When in reality basically every major paper is publishing stuff which is very negative towards City. See this from the Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/12/manchester-city-legal-wrangle-premier-league-wealthiest-owners-could-kill-football



Some catastrophising is over the top for sure, but you know, it has taken 15 years of absolute fucking cheating for any charges to even have a hope of landing (and we still don't know if they will), so forgive some people for not having absolute faith in justice being served. Also, remember that City are refusing to cooperate with any league investigation beyond 2018, and are still allowed to continue competing and winning every season. So, I'm sorry, but we're still in fucking crazy town.And yeah, a few football writers have recently grown the tiniest pair of bollocks, but only after City got 115-130 charges brought against them, and then acted so egregiously Trumpian about it, that it became much easier to find the balls to comment. None of these cowards like Ronay and Jonathan Wilson said a word about City until the past few months. Doesn't necessarily mean they're shills (though there are definitely a few of those too), but it is absolute tap-in stuff from them - only showing up when it's easy and the pressure is off. It was the exact same with Abramovich - 19 years of silence from most of the media, followed by sudden criticism only when Russia invaded Ukraine.I personally have faith City will at least get a reasonably big punishment. But after 19 years of Chelsea getting away with pure financial doping and awful money-laundering, and more recently City's unbridled piss-taking, then I'll forgive anyone their pessimism on this.