Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 653752 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9320 on: Yesterday at 01:07:47 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 01:02:49 pm
They just need to slip a bulky brown envelop to a number of prominent politicians, the PL decision makers and to Gary (the oracle of Prem League opinion) Neville. Then gaslight and bluster this through, ignoring any dissenting voice.
This is easy for them to imagine to do, even if it sounds unlikely. FIFA was the strawman for this approach.
that is exactly why I think they're playing the long game with the PL.  they'll behave like bastards every single fucking day and sue everyone for fun until the government steps in and appoints a football regulator "to save the game from itself".

they can't bribe billionaire owners, but a government official?  you and I could fucking bribe them, never mind offering them and their families free Emirates travel for life and a nice condo or two in AD.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9321 on: Yesterday at 01:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:05:05 pm
Does Milner get a pass on this for seeing the light? Think from his time here wed all generally agree he was very decent bloke. Does it just show that footballers can get their heads turned/take the easy option/turn a blind eye like people in all other walks of life?

I think there are many many people in the world who would be tempted by a few years at 3-5x their current wage in the twilight of their career. Footballers are far from the only ones who do it, just the ones in the limelight that people feel they can judge for doing so.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9322 on: Yesterday at 01:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:05:05 pm
Does Milner get a pass on this for seeing the light? Think from his time here wed all generally agree he was very decent bloke. Does it just show that footballers can get their heads turned/take the easy option/turn a blind eye like people in all other walks of life?
To be fair to Milner, he went there early on before people realised what they were and what they were up to.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9323 on: Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:07:47 pm
that is exactly why I think they're playing the long game with the PL.  they'll behave like bastards every single fucking day and sue everyone for fun until the government steps in and appoints a football regulator "to save the game from itself".
Was losing 23-2 all part of the grand plan?

The amount of panty wetting catastrophising from some of our own fans is so tiresome. First they told us City would never be charged. Until they were. Earlier this week some were only too happy to regurgitate the City spin. A poster here mentioned that in his industry whomever got their PR spin out first was the winner. Had City won their case there would be no need for PR spin. City lost. APT is still in place and a necessary part of PSR. Simon Cliff is paid to win legal arguments, not deliver spin. That's what PR firms are for.
Quote
they can't bribe billionaire owners, but a government official?  you and I could fucking bribe them, never mind offering them and their families free Emirates travel for life and a nice condo or two in AD.
Emirates are from Dubai. Etihad are from Abu Dhabi.

Some help for some of you:
https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220725-catastrophising-how-toxic-thinking-can-lead-down-dark-path
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9324 on: Yesterday at 02:09:35 pm »
I think everybody , clubs, fans, the PL, are just sick of these c*nts now. It would be best for everyone if they just fucked off and set up their own league. Any clubs who have no morals can just follow them and leave the rest to play a fair and competitive sport. Enough is enough.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9325 on: Yesterday at 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:17:36 pm
To be fair to Milner, he went there early on before people realised what they were and what they were up to.

Milner also walked away from a new contract with them, even though they were offering him a lot more money than us.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9326 on: Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 02:12:54 pm
Milner also walked away from a new contract with them, even though they were offering him a lot more money than us.
Yeah. His time there will still stain his career tho, and hopefully he has any medals won with them stripped away.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9327 on: Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm
Was losing 23-2 all part of the grand plan?

The amount of panty wetting catastrophising from some of our own fans is so tiresome. First they told us City would never be charged. Until they were. Earlier this week some were only too happy to regurgitate the City spin. A poster here mentioned that in his industry whomever got their PR spin out first was the winner. Had City won their case there would be no need for PR spin. City lost. APT is still in place and a necessary part of PSR. Simon Cliff is paid to win legal arguments, not deliver spin. That's what PR firms are for. Emirates are from Dubai. Etihad are from Abu Dhabi.

Some help for some of you:
https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220725-catastrophising-how-toxic-thinking-can-lead-down-dark-path
Thanks for that, I always like being patronized early in the day, gets it out of the way.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9328 on: Yesterday at 03:13:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm
Thanks for that, I always like being patronized early in the day, gets it out of the way.
Happy to help, though it's the middle of the afternoon here.

Any more thoughts on how the "long game" is going now that City have the PL & Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton and West Ham ranged up against them due to a case they lost?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9329 on: Yesterday at 03:16:49 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm
Was losing 23-2 all part of the grand plan?

The amount of panty wetting catastrophising from some of our own fans is so tiresome. First they told us City would never be charged. Until they were. Earlier this week some were only too happy to regurgitate the City spin. A poster here mentioned that in his industry whomever got their PR spin out first was the winner. Had City won their case there would be no need for PR spin. City lost. APT is still in place and a necessary part of PSR. Simon Cliff is paid to win legal arguments, not deliver spin. That's what PR firms are for. Emirates are from Dubai. Etihad are from Abu Dhabi.

Some help for some of you:
https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220725-catastrophising-how-toxic-thinking-can-lead-down-dark-path

Shocking that after Man City cheated with impunity for years, and got let off the hook the one time they were charged previously (albeit by CAS), and have an army of top lawyers using every trick in the book to obfuscate, misdirect and attack, and exist in an environment where they have political interests in their favour and the rich and powerful have a record of escaping justice, there might be some of us who feel pessimistic that they're going to get their just desserts.

Fair enough if you're confident they'll be stripped of titles/relegated/etc. - it's certainly not out of the question, and I would be genuinely delighted for you to get to say you told us so. But not sure you can say it's catastrophising to think they won't get what they deserve, when that's exactly what's already happened for the last 16 years.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9330 on: Yesterday at 04:00:41 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 03:16:49 pm
Shocking that after Man City cheated with impunity for years, and got let off the hook the one time they were charged previously (albeit by CAS), and have an army of top lawyers using every trick in the book to obfuscate, misdirect and attack, and exist in an environment where they have political interests in their favour and the rich and powerful have a record of escaping justice, there might be some of us who feel pessimistic that they're going to get their just desserts.
What did their army of top lawyers achieve in the APT case? City brought a case in the hope of de-stabilising the 115/130 charges case. They lost 23-2. They "won" on the time taken to hear APT cases and including shareholder loans as part of PSR (something that City voted against in 2021).

APT remains.
Quote
Fair enough if you're confident they'll be stripped of titles/relegated/etc. - it's certainly not out of the question, and I would be genuinely delighted for you to get to say you told us so. But not sure you can say it's catastrophising to think they won't get what they deserve, when that's exactly what's already happened for the last 16 years.
That isn't the point of my posting.

First we were told over and over again that nothing would happen. And then City were charged. So it shifted to "they'll only get a slap on the wrist" or "a small fine". If the PL wanted to sweep the whole affair under thr rug, they wouldn't have gone to the trouble and expense of charging them 130 times. Today, when that army of top lawyers get their arse handed to them it's "part of the long game".

So many good articles written in light of that judgement in tha last few days, and handily posted in this very thread. And yet we get losing is winning.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9331 on: Yesterday at 04:58:12 pm »
Hugo Viana to City surely suggests Amorin to city at some point?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9332 on: Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:58:12 pm
Hugo Viana to City surely suggests Amorin to city at some point?
If he doesnt mind working in a lower division
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9333 on: Yesterday at 05:20:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm
Thanks for that, I always like being patronized early in the day, gets it out of the way.

 ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9334 on: Yesterday at 09:14:29 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm
Was losing 23-2 all part of the grand plan?

The amount of panty wetting catastrophising from some of our own fans is so tiresome. First they told us City would never be charged. Until they were. Earlier this week some were only too happy to regurgitate the City spin. A poster here mentioned that in his industry whomever got their PR spin out first was the winner. Had City won their case there would be no need for PR spin. City lost. APT is still in place and a necessary part of PSR. Simon Cliff is paid to win legal arguments, not deliver spin. That's what PR firms are for. Emirates are from Dubai. Etihad are from Abu Dhabi.

Some help for some of you:
https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220725-catastrophising-how-toxic-thinking-can-lead-down-dark-path

This is bang on. See also the endless, all the press are shills for City nonsense. When in reality basically every major paper is publishing stuff which is very negative towards City. See this from the Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/12/manchester-city-legal-wrangle-premier-league-wealthiest-owners-could-kill-football
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9335 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:14:29 pm
This is bang on. See also the endless, all the press are shills for City nonsense. When in reality basically every major paper is publishing stuff which is very negative towards City. See this from the Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/12/manchester-city-legal-wrangle-premier-league-wealthiest-owners-could-kill-football

Some catastrophising is over the top for sure, but you know, it has taken 15 years of absolute fucking cheating for any charges to even have a hope of landing (and we still don't know if they will), so forgive some people for not having absolute faith in justice being served. Also, remember that City are refusing to cooperate with any league investigation beyond 2018, and are still allowed to continue competing and winning every season. So, I'm sorry, but we're still in fucking crazy town.

And yeah, a few football writers have recently grown the tiniest pair of bollocks, but only after City got 115-130 charges brought against them, and then acted so egregiously Trumpian about it, that it became much easier to find the balls to comment. None of these cowards like Ronay and Jonathan Wilson said a word about City until the past few months. Doesn't necessarily mean they're shills (though there are definitely a few of those too), but it is absolute tap-in stuff from them - only showing up when it's easy and the pressure is off. It was the exact same with Abramovich - 19 years of silence from most of the media, followed by sudden criticism only when Russia invaded Ukraine.

I personally have faith City will at least get a reasonably big punishment. But after 19 years of Chelsea getting away with pure financial doping and awful money-laundering, and more recently City's unbridled piss-taking, then I'll forgive anyone their pessimism on this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9336 on: Yesterday at 11:35:21 pm »
"pantywetting"? grow up ffs. are we in a kids' playground?

and speaking of Johnathan Wilson .... 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/12/manchester-city-legal-wrangle-premier-league-wealthiest-owners-could-kill-football

Legal battle between Manchester City and the Premier League highlights the games existential crisis  is it too late to save it?

he begins with:
The problem with existential threats, from the climate crisis to Conquistadors to Covid, is that they always seem distant, somehow unreal. People are always predicting the end of the world, which makes it easy to dismiss the doom-mongers. When weve had so many warnings of the apocalypse, why should anybody listen now? But some day one of those prophets is going to be right. Nothing is eternal.

and the last paragraph sums it up ....

How might football end? Through the greed and monstrous self-interest of those who never really cared for that game, and the complacency of those who allowed it to happen.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm by SamLad »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9337 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 pm »
Cant kill football if kids and flat ground still exist.

The so called organized stuff could use a reboot though.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9338 on: Today at 12:05:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:14:29 pm
This is bang on. See also the endless, all the press are shills for City nonsense. When in reality basically every major paper is publishing stuff which is very negative towards City. See this from the Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/12/manchester-city-legal-wrangle-premier-league-wealthiest-owners-could-kill-football

No it ain't, mate. It's far from bang on.  It's Wilson with splinters on his arse, glib, bottle less gobshite burying the notion City are cheats by more or less saying they're all at it one way or another from Abramovic on. All these billionaires wanting to exploit football for profit yada yada. Aside from David Conn, I'm struggling to think of any Manchester Guardian hack who have not had their tongue shoved so far up both City...and United's arse for many a year.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9339 on: Today at 12:31:43 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:17:36 pm
To be fair to Milner, he went there early on before people realised what they were and what they were up to.
Listen, most people (not all) sort of got onside with City when they pipped Ferguson's United to the title that first time, despite misgivings. They were the least of two evils at that point, at least that's what many people thought. After all, having players like Balotelli in your team did not feel like cheating.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9340 on: Today at 08:41:22 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:05:36 am
No it ain't, mate. It's far from bang on.  It's Wilson with splinters on his arse, glib, bottle less gobshite burying the notion City are cheats by more or less saying they're all at it one way or another from Abramovic on. All these billionaires wanting to exploit football for profit yada yada. Aside from David Conn, I'm struggling to think of any Manchester Guardian hack who have not had their tongue shoved so far up both City...and United's arse for many a year.

Totally agree. And this is the same thing Jonathan Wilson has always done too - basically, giving us vague, nebulous, "the game isn't the same as it was and everyone is to blame" shite. I've written this about him several times before and he never changes.

He always makes false equivalence comparisons between American capitalist ownership and state-funded sportswashing, when they're nothing alike in terms of the source of the money, the aims of those involved or how much they want to trample on the rules. He completely ignores the cheating itself, the fact that none of the "success" from clubs like City, PSG and Newcastle is earned, and sees no difference in background between profiteering capitalists and the worst kind of autocratic, human-rights-eschewing dictators.

Honestly, someone like Jonathan Wilson does more damage on this subject than the actual paid shills like Martin Samuel, because he has more credibility and people take him more seriously and hold him to a higher journalistic standard. When he then says that Sportswash cheating = Americans wanting to make a profit on a business they own, then a lot of people buy that. He does a lot of City's PR work for them, sowing doubts in people's minds and just helping everyone think "well they're all as bad as each other", when that's patently complete bollocks.

I would just say on your point about the Manchester Guardian that Jonathan Liew has also been slightly critical of City in recent times, and in general seems to get it more than the other writers at that paper, so fair play to him. Wilson and Barney Ronay (biggest tap-in merchant around and has a stupid, infuriating writing style) can fuck right off though.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9341 on: Today at 09:24:25 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:41:22 am
Totally agree. And this is the same thing Jonathan Wilson has always done too - basically, giving us vague, nebulous, "the game isn't the same as it was and everyone is to blame" shite. I've written this about him several times before and he never changes.

He always makes false equivalence comparisons between American capitalist ownership and state-funded sportswashing, when they're nothing alike in terms of the source of the money, the aims of those involved or how much they want to trample on the rules. He completely ignores the cheating itself, the fact that none of the "success" from clubs like City, PSG and Newcastle is earned, and sees no difference in background between profiteering capitalists and the worst kind of autocratic, human-rights-eschewing dictators.

Honestly, someone like Jonathan Wilson does more damage on this subject than the actual paid shills like Martin Samuel, because he has more credibility and people take him more seriously and hold him to a higher journalistic standard. When he then says that Sportswash cheating = Americans wanting to make a profit on a business they own, then a lot of people buy that. He does a lot of City's PR work for them, sowing doubts in people's minds and just helping everyone think "well they're all as bad as each other", when that's patently complete bollocks.

I would just say on your point about the Manchester Guardian that Jonathan Liew has also been slightly critical of City in recent times, and in general seems to get it more than the other writers at that paper, so fair play to him. Wilson and Barney Ronay (biggest tap-in merchant around and has a stupid, infuriating writing style) can fuck right off though.


Id agree with that. Wilson is very poor and always flip flopping without any real conviction.

I subscribe to The Guardian for news. One of the few independent trustworthy mainstream outlets around when it comes to the big (non sports) stories and holding a light up to the murky doings of people in power. Its incredibly important to keep supporting them I feel, even if I dont like their sports coverage at times.
 
Aside from Cohn, and sometimes Liew, I dont rate their sports reporters much. And this is the rub of the issue here. This is largely being viewed as a sports story when its much bigger than that. Its about money, power, politics and state sponsored bullying. So many of these sports reporters are simply out of their depth on this one, which plays right into the hands of Abu Dhabi and the tens of fans who support their football team
