« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 651188 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • Believer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9280 on: Yesterday at 10:23:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:16:15 am
I think with Everton it's just bitterness towards Masters and the Premier League.  They've barely stayed afloat despite the PL doing their best to get Everton to balance the books but the Everton owners are very happy to push the narrative that the PL are the bogeymen.  A quick glance at GoT and their fans are fully onboard with that narrative.

Hopefully at some point in the future they'll look back and cringe at their club being on the same side as Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Todd Boehly.

Their new owners may take a very different view. They don`t have unlimited funds and presumably will want a relatively level playing field.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,723
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9281 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:26:54 am

I don't see how they would be 'unjustifiably excluded' from the football market/industry if they are kicked out of Premier League. Because in theory they could still participate in football and enjoy the fruits of their hard labour. For example they could join the Saudi Pro League, or perhaps they could ask to join the Scottish Premier League so they don't travel as much. They might also move the club to Russia, or in fact could start their own new league which would undoubtedly be a major success as all those trillions of fans the made them bigger commercially than Real fucking Madrid follow them into this new adventure. Premier League isn't the only league they can participate in, nor do they have some kind of undeniable, God given right, to participate in English football. Much like a murderer doesn't have a 'right' to participate in society any longer. It all depends on the scale of your crimes and much more importantly - on your response to charges and being found guilty. And this is where they've properly fucked themselves.

I don't see how permanent expulsion and basically wiping them from the history of the League should be off the table. In fact, the only way it should not be discussed is if they show serious effort to change, sell the club to different owners and provide all documents they've held back since 2018 onwards. Otherwise, they most certainly should be voted out - because how can you carry on a sporting competition based on mutual understanding of everyone playing by the same rules - if one member is not only trying to sabotage this balance - but in fact wants to take over the League and rule over other clubs, after already hoovering up trophies on the pitch.



The legal system in this country is skewed to protect corporations - specifically to protect their right to trade and make money.

Even if that goes against the 'public interest'

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,723
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9282 on: Yesterday at 10:27:20 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:23:24 am
Their new owners may take a very different view. They don`t have unlimited funds and presumably will want a relatively level playing field.


The new owners have a multi-club model. They'll be seeking to leverage that, and not wanting things like rules getting in the way.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9283 on: Yesterday at 10:41:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:25:32 am


The legal system in this country is skewed to protect corporations - specifically to protect their right to trade and make money.

Even if that goes against the 'public interest'



It's a sport club that mostly generates lies and misery - hardly a producer of goods.
They don't even generate most of their money, they get it handed to them by their daddy.

So yeah, not clicking for me to be honest.
Logged

Offline HBBunter

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9284 on: Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm »
Perhaps we should forget the football and just have home and away ends in courts.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,723
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9285 on: Yesterday at 01:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:41:21 am
It's a sport club that mostly generates lies and misery - hardly a producer of goods.
They don't even generate most of their money, they get it handed to them by their daddy.



All correct - but the law doesn't look at individual circumstances of companies.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9286 on: Yesterday at 01:16:37 pm »
Quote from: HBBunter on Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm
Perhaps we should forget the football and just have home and away ends in courts.
Abu Dhabi fans celebrate lawyers more than trophies now anyway.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,913
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9287 on: Yesterday at 02:14:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:52:55 am
The could prolly be voted out, but then they'll run to CAS again.
City can't run to CAS on this occasion. They have the right of appeal to another three member panel.

Sorry, City, it's what you signed up for.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9288 on: Yesterday at 03:43:44 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 02:14:42 pm

Sorry, City, it's what you signed up for.

There just making themselves look more stupid by the day because as you say they signed up to it if they don't like it why don't they leave
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9289 on: Yesterday at 04:58:16 pm »
You have to wonder how the players are not affected by knowing their club have cheated on such an unprecedented scale. They must be a very special kind of c*nt to just keep on taking their millions, knowing their achievements are going to be so tainted.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9290 on: Yesterday at 05:01:30 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 02:14:42 pm
City can't run to CAS on this occasion. They have the right of appeal to another three member panel.

Sorry, City, it's what you signed up for.

Why could they go to CAS against UEFA but not the PL?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,701
  • JFT 97
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9291 on: Yesterday at 05:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:01:30 pm
Why could they go to CAS against UEFA but not the PL?

UEFA are signed up to CAS the PL are not.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,983
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9292 on: Yesterday at 05:33:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:58:16 pm
You have to wonder how the players are not affected by knowing their club have cheated on such an unprecedented scale. They must be a very special kind of c*nt to just keep on taking their millions, knowing their achievements are going to be so tainted.

They knowingly signed for a club that is owned by human rights abusing shitehawks, so if their conscience - or lack thereof - didn't trouble them over that, then what's cheating in sports by comparison.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9293 on: Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm »
Imagine how much shit these c*nts are going to be throwing around if and when they lose the 115 charges case. They will go nuclear. They won't go quietly.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9294 on: Yesterday at 06:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:08:45 pm
UEFA are signed up to CAS the PL are not.

Thanks mate
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9295 on: Yesterday at 07:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm
Imagine how much shit these c*nts are going to be throwing around if and when they lose the 115 charges case. They will go nuclear. They won't go quietly.

Good. Ill get a barrel of popcorn and enjoy. Would savour every second of it.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9296 on: Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm »
Apparently Richard Masters has now written to PL clubs saying the APT fix is going to take time. The city fans seeing this as evidence that they have won the case. I think it must escape their tiny brains that it will because the PL are fucking sick of the cheating c*nts and are taking time to make it iron clad.

Honestly, this is not football anymore. There can be no future for English football with these pariahs in it.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9297 on: Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm
Imagine how much shit these c*nts are going to be throwing around if and when they lose the 115 charges case. They will go nuclear. They won't go quietly.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9298 on: Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm
Imagine how much shit these c*nts are going to be throwing around if and when they lose the 115 charges case. They will go nuclear. They won't go quietly.

Go quietly,go sad and crying,go ranting and raving i don't care just go.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,249
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9299 on: Yesterday at 09:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm
Imagine how much shit these c*nts are going to be throwing around if and when they lose the 115 charges case. They will go nuclear. They won't go quietly.
Donald Trump FC
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,913
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9300 on: Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm
Imagine how much shit these c*nts are going to be throwing around if and when they lose the 115 charges case. They will go nuclear. They won't go quietly.
Wishful thinking, I'm afraid. City have "evidence" that will "totally exonerate" them, remember?

They are just biding their time for the opportune moment. Probably.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9301 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm
Imagine how much shit these c*nts are going to be throwing around if and when they lose the 115 charges case. They will go nuclear. They won't go quietly.

They seem to have switched their tactics from protesting their innocence to threatening to bring the whole league crashing down with them. Its not going to end well for anyone.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,701
  • JFT 97
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9302 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm
They seem to have switched their tactics from protesting their innocence to threatening to bring the whole league crashing down with them. Its not going to end well for anyone.

They threatened to bankrupt UEFA.

An internal email sent by City lawyer Simon Cliff recalled an exchange between Al Mubarak and Infantino, the documents showed.

Khaldoon said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years, Cliff wrote, adding that this was a chance to avoid the destruction of their rules and organization.

Among other internal correspondence from City published by Spiegel, Cliff said UEFA doesnt respond to anything other than aggression and a lawsuit against auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers could destroy the entire organization within weeks.

If PWC was under threat, you could then imagine them suing UEFA for damages and, if they collapsed, all their creditors suing UEFA too, Cliff wrote.

They are just pure lowlifes.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9303 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm »
The PL and Man City remind me a bit of the mob and the Joker in The Dark Knight.

The PL were happy to have Man City and their owners when they thought they were benefitting from their presence. They got the 'Aguerooooooo' moment, they got the star players coming to the league, they got Guardiola.

Eventually, though, they realised they'd let the fox in the henhouse. But as they now try and row back, they've found themselves up against a set of scumbags even more ruthless, amoral and zero-sum than they are.

My hope is that the level of arrogance and aggression Man City has shown means the egos of the PL won't be able to tolerate backing down or a cosy deal. But with the resources Man City have, you can see a world where they somehow grind the PL into a compromise in order to avoid years of costly litigation.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9304 on: Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm »

Why do people insist on calling them FC 115? Its just wrong and we should do better than that.

Its FC 130.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,338
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9305 on: Today at 12:01:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:27:20 am

The new owners have a multi-club model. They'll be seeking to leverage that, and not wanting things like rules getting in the way.
The trouble is that if City and Newcastle (and potentially Chelsea) get free reign, that means the english game is sewn up at the top with probably 1-2 champions eague places going each year (like Spain is really). Any club that feels like it wants success is stupid to think that not capping one or two state owned clubs (and more would likely follow) is in their interests unless they themselves want to lose money and haev unlimited wealth.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • Bring the noise
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9306 on: Today at 07:39:48 am »
I hope they get the harshest possible punishment and its delivered on the day of the first Oasis comeback concert, would be delicious to see the entire performance spoilt by Gallagher anger, maybe even a dust up on stage , and tens of city supporters crying in a crowded stadium.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9307 on: Today at 07:56:35 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:39:48 am
I hope they get the harshest possible punishment and its delivered on the day of the first Oasis comeback concert, would be delicious to see the entire performance spoilt by Gallagher anger, maybe even a dust up on stage , and tens of city supporters crying in a crowded stadium.
Thats an angle I like. Id pay 600 for a ticket to that shitshow
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,172
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9308 on: Today at 09:31:36 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm
The PL and Man City remind me a bit of the mob and the Joker in The Dark Knight.

The PL were happy to have Man City and their owners when they thought they were benefitting from their presence. They got the 'Aguerooooooo' moment, they got the star players coming to the league, they got Guardiola.

Eventually, though, they realised they'd let the fox in the henhouse. But as they now try and row back, they've found themselves up against a set of scumbags even more ruthless, amoral and zero-sum than they are.

My hope is that the level of arrogance and aggression Man City has shown means the egos of the PL won't be able to tolerate backing down or a cosy deal. But with the resources Man City have, you can see a world where they somehow grind the PL into a compromise in order to avoid years of costly litigation.

The PL under Scudamore was a gold rush, any money was good. Look who City's owners were before Abu Dhabi - Shinawatra. Shortly after Abu Dhabi takeover Portsmouth were in administration after one set of frauds after another took over the club promising untold riches.

Once the decision was made to accept Abramavich in 2003 the long-term fate of the PL was set.

The downfall was always going to come and will come. The Germans fought hard to stop their league going the same way.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,088
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9309 on: Today at 09:45:09 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:39:48 am
I hope they get the harshest possible punishment and its delivered on the day of the first Oasis comeback concert, would be delicious to see the entire performance spoilt by Gallagher anger, maybe even a dust up on stage , and tens of city supporters crying in a crowded stadium.

Haha that would be amazing.

Sliiiiiide Awaaaaaay
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,601
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9310 on: Today at 09:52:10 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:58:16 pm
You have to wonder how the players are not affected by knowing their club have cheated on such an unprecedented scale. They must be a very special kind of c*nt to just keep on taking their millions, knowing their achievements are going to be so tainted.

Most players have no morals. Look at Bobby, Sadio, Gerrard and i love the rainbow flag Henderson who took Saudi money at the first opportunity.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • Evolution Not Revolution
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9311 on: Today at 10:35:41 am »
Are this shower of cheats going to somehow get off with the 115 charges?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Up
« previous next »
 