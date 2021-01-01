The PL and Man City remind me a bit of the mob and the Joker in The Dark Knight.



The PL were happy to have Man City and their owners when they thought they were benefitting from their presence. They got the 'Aguerooooooo' moment, they got the star players coming to the league, they got Guardiola.



Eventually, though, they realised they'd let the fox in the henhouse. But as they now try and row back, they've found themselves up against a set of scumbags even more ruthless, amoral and zero-sum than they are.



My hope is that the level of arrogance and aggression Man City has shown means the egos of the PL won't be able to tolerate backing down or a cosy deal. But with the resources Man City have, you can see a world where they somehow grind the PL into a compromise in order to avoid years of costly litigation.