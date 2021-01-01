Good to see a few main stream articles calling out Abu Dhabi. Hopefully more to follow if only those journalists, who are not on the payroll, just took their heads out of their collective arses for a second to see whats going on in plain sight.



The expensive media bombardment immediately following the outcome of this hearing, falsely and laughably proclaiming some sort of City victory, was utterly shameful bit unsurprising of course. As others have said, this isnt football anymore. Its certainly not sports and its not entertaining. Its a tedious tantrum by a bunch of hideously spoiled brats.



I didnt know much about Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mansour before he/they bought this perennial underachieving football club, but safe to say that getting to know them and see how they have treated everyone else with total contempt, I utterly detest them all now on a level far broader than anything football related. So if sports-washing was the aim then for me its spectacularly backfired. If they havent already killed the sport than theyve caused it terrible and irreversible damage. And for what? Ego? Adulation? Legacy?



Theyre cancerous and need removing. Its not about their pathetic little football club, its a much bigger issue than that.



It's never been about 'Sportswashing' with them, its a nonsense to suggest it. They don't care about their public image when it comes to workers/human rights etc. It's irrelevant, what they care about is showing off, in terms of being the biggest and the best and the bragging rights that come with that. They thrive on the feeling of power and of being superior to others. They are not used to being told 'no' and believe that any hurdle in their path can be overcome by using their vast wealth, be it fair or foul means. I think they get a kick out of influencing and buying Westerners with that wealth when they need them for their agenda and they are actually contemptuous of those that take their coin.The 'project' was to buy all the shiny silverware that football had to offer a bit like buying expensive jewellery or cars as a demonstration of their wealth and show how superior they are. In order to buy all the expensive toys available in the sport they had to overcome the minor problem of the rules and its common knowledge on here that they have allegedly systematically subverted those rules from day one in order to achieve their goals - see Project Longbow. They identified that the PL admins were weak and could be exploited given that Chelsea were never tackled and saw an opportunity to capitalise on that weakness, they recognised that they were smarter, cleverer and more wealthy than the PL admin. They have found it remarkably easy to not conform with the rules and also created a fear factor with their wealth and significantly their powerful legal team. They have been emboldened to such an extent now that they have no idea when to stop or what the limits are and it's only this current case that has made them think on. It's now down to a binary choice, either a City or the PL win but if City do win then the PL folds anyway - how can it go forward? I think ultimately what City 'want' is to own and run the PL, after all everybody has their price and I wouldn't be surprised if at some point they haven't enquired about an outright purchase for the PL, it might sound far fetched but why not?In contrast, I think the Abramovich purchase of Chelsea did fit more into the category of Sportwashing in that he needed a method to make his billions look legitimate and what better way than to unlock the potential of a sleeping giant football club in London by acting as their Sugar daddy. His generous 'investments' in a London club would endear him to both fans and politicians a like and help him gain his true goal of UK citizenship, a small price to pay when the money has come so easily to him.