City seem to be working hard to spin it to seem they won and therefore the entire APT rules are null and void. Where as the PL feel, and likely rightly so, only a small amount of the ABT rules were found to be at fault and can easily be changed.



I'd hazard a guess City will continue to spin and twist all rulings to make it seem they are winning.



Cheers. I am trying to catch up on it now. Looks like Abu Dhabi believe that because one rule was deemed unlawful then the whole lot should be voided hence they shouldnt have to answer to any of the charges from an organisation that makes unlawful rules. Or something to that effect which was the whole point of the suing the premier league anyway. I just hope that they cant get off because of that.