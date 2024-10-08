« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 637943 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 05:36:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:27:55 pm
This is apparently part of the letter from City to the other clubs.


"The tribunal has declared the APT rules to be unlawful. MCFC's position is that this means that all of the APT rules are void," the letter states.
"The decision does not contain an 'endorsement' of the APT Rules, nor does it state that the APT Rules, as enacted, were 'necessary' in order to ensure the efficacy of the Leagues financial controls."
The Premier League's position that City were unsuccessful in the majority of its challenge is described by Cliff as "a peculiar way of looking at the decision".
He added: "While it is true that MCFC did not succeed with every point that it ran in its legal challenge, the club did not need to prove that the APT rules are unlawful for lots of different reasons. It is enough that they are unlawful for one reason."
Cliff added that it was not correct that the tribunals decision identifies 'certain discrete elements' of the APT rules that need to be amended in order to comply with competition and public law requirements.
"On the contrary: the APT Rules... have been found to be unlawful, as a matter of competition law and public law. This means that they are void and not capable of enforcement. This has very significant consequences for APTs that have been entered into to date and APTs that are currently being negotiated by clubs.

We'll see if their interpretation holds.Btw laughable that he claims Abu Dhabi have to in any way negotiate the deals with their 'sponsors'  ;D.
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 05:55:16 pm »
I do seem to recall Juventus acting in a similar way when they had all the media (bar Berlusconi) and the refs in their pockets. Didn't stop them from being dealt with severely eventually...and they were a big club before their cheating. Imagine where City might end up? What division is Oldham playing in now? Would be nice for them to play each other again. The message is clear Premier League; either kill the cancer or watch your league die a slow death.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 06:11:35 pm »
Ok. How can you get a hearing and both sides come out thinking they won?. What the fuck is going on?. Its hard to decipher whats really happened as those commentating on it are too polarised.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,659
  • YNWA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 06:15:36 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:11:35 pm
Ok. How can you get a hearing and both sides come out thinking they won?. What the fuck is going on?. Its hard to decipher whats really happened as those commentating on it are too polarised.

City seem to be working hard to spin it to seem they won and therefore the entire APT rules are null and void. Where as the PL feel, and likely rightly so, only a small amount of the ABT rules were found to be at fault and can easily be changed.

I'd hazard a guess City will continue to spin and twist all rulings to make it seem they are winning.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,844
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 06:28:01 pm »
Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
EXCLUSIVE: Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain set to leave role at end of season. Long planned to step down aged 60 + club fully endorsed. #MCFC believed to have agreement for successor to start early 2025 with 6mnth handover
@TheAthleticFC

5:50 PM · Oct 8, 2024
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,983
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 06:29:55 pm »
Short commute for Sir Dave Brailsford. Knows the area well with the Velodrome being so close by. Shrewd appointment.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 06:36:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:15:36 pm
City seem to be working hard to spin it to seem they won and therefore the entire APT rules are null and void. Where as the PL feel, and likely rightly so, only a small amount of the ABT rules were found to be at fault and can easily be changed.

I'd hazard a guess City will continue to spin and twist all rulings to make it seem they are winning.

Cheers. I am trying to catch up on it now. Looks like Abu Dhabi believe that because one rule was deemed unlawful then the whole lot should be voided hence they shouldnt have to answer to any of the charges from an organisation that makes unlawful rules. Or something to that effect which was the whole point of the suing the premier league anyway. I just hope that they cant get off because of that.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:38:19 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 06:42:39 pm »
Soriano will hand in his notice as well soon no doubt, then few weeks before end of the season Ped will say he's leaving.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 06:55:42 pm »
It'd be interesting to see if the PL can force the sale of the club if City are found guilty of breaking multiple league rules. Surely it'd be easier to get rid of the owners than banish the club from the league.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,582
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 06:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:28:01 pm
Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
EXCLUSIVE: Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain set to leave role at end of season. Long planned to step down aged 60 + club fully endorsed. #MCFC believed to have agreement for successor to start early 2025 with 6mnth handover
@TheAthleticFC

5:50 PM · Oct 8, 2024
Might get the bunting out for this!

They are exceptionally well run.  They set the whole structure up to suit Pep. If Tixiki is going, is that a sign that.!!??:
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,659
  • YNWA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9130 on: Today at 06:59:52 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 06:55:42 pm
It'd be interesting to see if the PL can force the sale of the club if City are found guilty of breaking multiple league rules. Surely it'd be easier to get rid of the owners than banish the club from the league.

No chance of forcing a sale, much easier to deduct them enough points to relegate them but they wouldn't ban them from the league.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9131 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:21:54 pm
Except Newcastle and Chelsea. And Everton for some reason.

Everton just want to be included in something.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9132 on: Today at 07:02:26 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:11:35 pm
Ok. How can you get a hearing and both sides come out thinking they won?. What the fuck is going on?. Its hard to decipher whats really happened as those commentating on it are too polarised.

Man City don't think they've won they're just pretending they did.
Logged

Online rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9133 on: Today at 07:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:25 pm
Everton just want to be included in something.

Once Everton get bought theyll side with the USA owned clubs. All their posturing is because of the points deduction
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9134 on: Today at 07:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:28:01 pm

Im guessing we will see a few ADFC executives falling on their swords, I mean taking long planned retirement.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,336
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9135 on: Today at 07:10:32 pm »
"I'm just a poor boy, nobody loves me..."

Fuck these cheats! Fuck them off the football structure.

Wait, no. keep them in a league with Newcastle to battle it out for the "Golden Sands" trophy.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,205
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9136 on: Today at 07:10:42 pm »
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 07:02:40 pm
Once Everton get bought theyll side with the USA owned clubs. All their posturing is because of the points deduction

One of my old man's friends is a Bitter blue and said something similar.  His exact words were " I fear we gonig to side with the redshite once the takeover happens".   ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Up
« previous next »
 