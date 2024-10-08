This is apparently part of the letter from City to the other clubs."The tribunal has declared the APT rules to be unlawful. MCFC's position is that this means that all of the APT rules are void," the letter states."The decision does not contain an 'endorsement' of the APT Rules, nor does it state that the APT Rules, as enacted, were 'necessary' in order to ensure the efficacy of the Leagues financial controls."The Premier League's position that City were unsuccessful in the majority of its challenge is described by Cliff as "a peculiar way of looking at the decision".He added: "While it is true that MCFC did not succeed with every point that it ran in its legal challenge, the club did not need to prove that the APT rules are unlawful for lots of different reasons. It is enough that they are unlawful for one reason."Cliff added that it was not correct that the tribunals decision identifies 'certain discrete elements' of the APT rules that need to be amended in order to comply with competition and public law requirements."On the contrary: the APT Rules... have been found to be unlawful, as a matter of competition law and public law. This means that they are void and not capable of enforcement. This has very significant consequences for APTs that have been entered into to date and APTs that are currently being negotiated by clubs.
Ok. How can you get a hearing and both sides come out thinking they won?. What the fuck is going on?. Its hard to decipher whats really happened as those commentating on it are too polarised.
David Ornstein@David_OrnsteinEXCLUSIVE: Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain set to leave role at end of season. Long planned to step down aged 60 + club fully endorsed. #MCFC believed to have agreement for successor to start early 2025 with 6mnth handover @TheAthleticFC5:50 PM · Oct 8, 2024
Crosby Nick never fails.
City seem to be working hard to spin it to seem they won and therefore the entire APT rules are null and void. Where as the PL feel, and likely rightly so, only a small amount of the ABT rules were found to be at fault and can easily be changed.I'd hazard a guess City will continue to spin and twist all rulings to make it seem they are winning.
It'd be interesting to see if the PL can force the sale of the club if City are found guilty of breaking multiple league rules. Surely it'd be easier to get rid of the owners than banish the club from the league.
Except Newcastle and Chelsea. And Everton for some reason.
Everton just want to be included in something.
Once Everton get bought theyll side with the USA owned clubs. All their posturing is because of the points deduction
