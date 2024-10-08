« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 635804 times)

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9040 on: Today at 09:40:04 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:21:44 am
City had tiny victories over transparency of fair market value assessment and regulation of investor loans (not even sure how that's in any way relevant to them specifically either)

I think they might be the only club with no investor loans (because it's all injected artificially by other means), so that was to hurt literally everyone else rather than a direct benefit to them.

I guess that is a win for them, I think Arsenal probably the biggest users of that. I think ours only ever related to infrastructure costs and we'd already transitioned to commercial loans for the Anny Road development, so not like that affects us much.
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9041 on: Today at 09:42:13 am »
https://xcancel.com/Lawton_Times/status/1843569528720248913

Man City accuse Premier League of misleading clubs over legal case.....Honestly I can't understand why we or one of the other clubs haven't put forward a vote to expel these cheats right now. It's becoming a farce
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,692
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9042 on: Today at 10:38:15 am »
What a weird little club they are.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9043 on: Today at 10:44:49 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 10:38:15 am
What a weird little club they are.


The pompous claims that they won are pathetic. The whole thing is staining the sport. They cheated and are fighting to ensure that they can continue to cheat. The best result would be to kick them and their apologists out of the league. They can then go form their own version of LIV golf where they can make up their own rules.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9044 on: Today at 10:50:02 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:44:49 am

The pompous claims that they won are pathetic. The whole thing is staining the sport. They cheated and are fighting to ensure that they can continue to cheat. The best result would be to kick them and their apologists out of the league. They can then go form their own version of LIV golf where they can make up their own rules.

They have the whiff of Trump about them. They say they won when they clearly lost. I guess it shouldnt surprise anyone as theyre cut from the same cloth.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9045 on: Today at 11:07:48 am »
Quite like the idea of owner loans interest payments being counted towards PSR.

That's the one good thing city have done. Not great news for Arsenal and Utd.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9046 on: Today at 11:08:03 am »
Insignificant / weak attempt to protect their image before they are found guilty of being the biggest cheats in the history of football. Would be interesting to know how much these so-called journalists are selling out for. About 20k to buy a top politician in this country isn't it? So probably just a couple of grand or less for them to go around spreading City's propaganda I would imagine.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,447
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9047 on: Today at 11:10:13 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 09:42:13 am
https://xcancel.com/Lawton_Times/status/1843569528720248913

Man City accuse Premier League of misleading clubs over legal case.....Honestly I can't understand why we or one of the other clubs haven't put forward a vote to expel these cheats right now. It's becoming a farce
They are just inflating the process again. Stalling and rolling around in the mud, so we miss the trees for the forest.
There will be more lawsuits incoming, as they try and wear them down and exhaust funds. "Image Rights"...

Guess the Prem haven't learned yet, BUT the one silver lining is that lawsuits like these just cannot endear them to the PL/FA.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:02 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9048 on: Today at 11:11:40 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:50:02 am
They have the whiff of Trump about them. They say they won when they clearly lost. I guess it shouldnt surprise anyone as theyre cut from the same cloth.

i wouldn't go as far as saying they lost but they clearly didn't get anywhere on throwing the rules out. However as you said their attitude is Trumpesque..........keep spouting nonsense and partial truths to suit their agenda. The great thing though is that they won't be able to twist the independent people who judge the cases put forward. The big mistake that they make is that they believe that the media have any say in this.....the media will report "facts" to generate clicks and to monetise stories.

I'm getting to the stage of throwing them completely out of the league for ever as they will be constantly trying new ways to cheat. They have no intention of complying with rules and will have no problem with cheating and cheating and cheating. They are taking all of us as fools and they think we will turn a blind eye to their cheating. They boldly beat their chests in the hope that we believe the crap that they spout. Comply with the rules, be transparent or get out.
Logged
#JFT97

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9049 on: Today at 11:12:08 am »
This is what wealthy people/states do. This will never end.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9050 on: Today at 11:13:21 am »
The only way to stop this is get the clubs who want to do things properly. Come up with new rules and start a new league.

I think you'll find Man City end up being the only team against until they realise it's just them on their own.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,447
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9051 on: Today at 11:16:16 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:13:21 am
The only way to stop this is get the clubs who want to do things properly. Come up with new rules and start a new league.

I think you'll find Man City end up being the only team against until they realise it's just them on their own.
Like the "Premier League" rebranding thing.
While we do that, get rid of the current personnel in charge of the thing. Won't help if the name/brand changes, but the same people remain in charge. Same shite, different day.
More things change, more they stay the same..
More of the same
etc...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9052 on: Today at 11:16:53 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:27:00 am
The amount of spin generated by this is incredible plus some of the headlines are clickbait at its worst. It's almost as if City wiped the floor and sent the PL home with their tails between their legs.

"Its a mess for the Premier League, City have taken them apart on the associated parties hearing."

The facts as I see them are that City had two of their 11 challenges upheld partially and the others rejected. The areas that they were successful will be changed and will not mean that the APT rules will be thrown out. I don't think there are any significant wins for City. However listening to their fans you'd think they won everything and they have also got off the 130 charges.

The media headlines are disgraceful and imply that City won everything. That fuels their fans biased opinions that City are 100% innocent.

For me this hearing is a side-issue and the good thing is that the APT rules are still basically intact. City will argue that the PL didn't clearly tell them in good time that they were doing anything wrong but that's like trying to get off a 130mph speeding ban because you weren't told in time that you'd been speeding.
The thing is, that what they have done targetted the overwhelming mass of "football fans" who will not bother to fact check. It's a PR masterstroke that I sum up in my industry all the time thus: "opinions are quick to form, but not quick to change". They've gone on the offensive and got the first opinion and story out there and let the others scramble to try and change their views. They had their press response pre-prepared and struck immediately the ruling was made - hardly rocket science and has worked to an extent.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9053 on: Today at 11:17:35 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:44:50 am
Id be all for a settlement. Id settle for Man City to be expelled from the premier league, they are fined to the extent of how much owner funds they have smuggled into the club and they have to start again at the lowest tier in football, plus state ownership is banned.
Id settle for that.

The PL can only apply sanctions to the PL right?

Well I would dock City 114 points for the next 5 years they are in the PL, but only in the PL. So they go down, come back up only for it to be impossible for them not to be relegated again the next year. Become a yo-yo club at best for the next 10 years

You can't send them to league 2 as it is outside the PL, but make it so that they cannot be a fixture in the PL for years.

Will never happen but I like this form of cruel and unusual punishment for then
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9054 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 11:08:03 am
Insignificant / weak attempt to protect their image before they are found guilty of being the biggest cheats in the history of football. Would be interesting to know how much these so-called journalists are selling out for. About 20k to buy a top politician in this country isn't it? So probably just a couple of grand or less for them to go around spreading City's propaganda I would imagine.

I have no idea if journalists are being bought but I doubt that they are. Some may feel vulnerable in case City try to sue them for misreporting. Some may receive ad money that might sway their views.

However the way most media companies work is to report "facts" in such a way that it maximises revenue. Remember that a lot of the media do not get revenue from readers directly but by indirect methods (ads). They rely on misleading headlines that pull people in. On radio, they will take a controversial position as that gets people annoyed and angry........angry people phone in and get baited into the discussion.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:32:16 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9055 on: Today at 11:33:46 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:18:23 am
I have no idea if journalists are being bought but I doubt that they are. Some may feel vulnerable in case City try to sue them for misreporting.

However the way most media companies work is to report "facts" in such a way that it maximises revenue. Remember that a lot of the media do not get revenue from readers directly but by indirect methods (ads). They rely on misleading headlines that pull people in. On radio, they will take a controversial position as that gets people annoyed and angry........angry people phone in and get baited into the discussion.

I think some are but its probably more like they are being granted access to certain City related things rather than actual cash transactions in most cases. Can't argue with anything else said there it is all about gaslighting and getting a reaction for clicks 100%
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9056 on: Today at 11:38:53 am »
The sheer arrogance of City is unbelievable. This letter from their General Counsel to other clubs is absurd. I have no idea why he thinks it is his place to advise either the PL or other clubs on how to interpret the result of the challenge to APT.

They are a genuine disgrace. This isn't sport, it's so depressing. Just fuck off.
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9057 on: Today at 11:41:00 am »
Journalism is largely dead in this country and football is heading the same way. Rupert Murdoch is one common denominator but not the only one. Question everything you read and stay away from MSM and SKY I would suggest.
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9058 on: Today at 11:42:58 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:38:53 am
The sheer arrogance of City is unbelievable. This letter from their General Counsel to other clubs is absurd. I have no idea why he thinks it is his place to advise either the PL or other clubs on how to interpret the result of the challenge to APT.

They are a genuine disgrace. This isn't sport, it's so depressing. Just fuck off.

Taking instructions from his client. Gets paid by client. Happy days for lawyer. Sad days for sport. The cancer must be zapped out of existence or we know what will happen.
Logged

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9059 on: Today at 11:44:58 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:17:35 am
The PL can only apply sanctions to the PL right?

Well I would dock City 114 points for the next 5 years they are in the PL, but only in the PL. So they go down, come back up only for it to be impossible for them not to be relegated again the next year. Become a yo-yo club at best for the next 10 years

You can't send them to league 2 as it is outside the PL, but make it so that they cannot be a fixture in the PL for years.

Will never happen but I like this form of cruel and unusual punishment for then

We all know how it will go. They will be found guilty but the punishment won't come anywhere close to fitting the crime. They should be banned from the Premier league for the same amount of time that they cheated in the Premier League. All 'achievements' scrubbed from the record and all the trophies they 'won' returned to their rightful owners. That is the only acceptable punishment. Anything else is a joke.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9060 on: Today at 11:45:42 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 11:16:53 am
The thing is, that what they have done targetted the overwhelming mass of "football fans" who will not bother to fact check. It's a PR masterstroke that I sum up in my industry all the time thus: "opinions are quick to form, but not quick to change". They've gone on the offensive and got the first opinion and story out there and let the others scramble to try and change their views. They had their press response pre-prepared and struck immediately the ruling was made - hardly rocket science and has worked to an extent.

Yes City were obviously quick to put out their "side" of the story. Things aren't helped by lazy headlines that state that City won their case and that the ATP rules are unlawful. For example "Manchester City DEFEAT the Premier League ......".

As you said, most people don't fact check or read the details and make their judgements based on headlines alone.

I expect that City's next move may be to sue the PL over the recent sponsorship deals. They will never admit they were wrong and will continue trying to undermine the rules. As I said, kick them out as they have no intention of ever complying with rules that hamper the way they dope revenue.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:48:46 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,274
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9061 on: Today at 11:50:47 am »
Calling the APT rules void

There's only one thing that's void here and it isn't the rules
Logged

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9062 on: Today at 11:53:49 am »
Thankfully there are some journalists speaking out here to lambast City.

Miguel Delaney in the Independent has done a great job.

Rob Draper in the Guardian:

https://xcancel.com/draper_rob/status/1843540786115482044

Rob Draper
@draper_rob
The more you read of the Man City/APT judgement, the more it seems to me you would have to be a juvenile with extremely limited intellectual + analytical capacity to declare this a victory for Man City
7:35 AM · Oct 8, 2024

Rob Draper
@draper_rob

4h
But fair play to Man City media team. They are the real winners today! 🏆


...and Sam Wallace in The Telegraph...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/10/08/manchester-city-premier-league-legal-case-apt-losses/

Quote
Forget Manchester Citys triumph the losses outweigh the wins in landmark ruling
Club may frame it as a victory but key rule stopping owners using inflated sponsorship deals to disguise equity as revenue survives

Sam Wallace
Chief Football Writer

Manchester City FC, Premier League
08 October 2024 6:31am BST

Manchester City have paraded their triumphs in the arbitration with the Premier League like they might be the Champions League trophy, although as one wades through the 175-pages of the judgment it feels more like a story of what they did not win rather than what they did.

The Premier Leagues financial controls  and the rules that underpin them  have taken a buffeting but they have stood firm. Challenge after challenge to the crucial component, the associated-party transaction laws were judged by the tribunal to have failed. That key rule, which prevents owners using inflated sponsorship deals to inject equity disguised as commercial revenue into their club stands. The funny money has been stopped at the gate.

What is striking throughout is that over and again, the judgment acknowledges that for effective controls to exist  currently the profit and sustainability rules  then so too must APT rules. In all, Citys legal team won three rounds of this heavyweight bout, but there were many more that it lost. So little has changed as a result of the arbitration it is hard to discern what victory might look like for the club.

The list of Citys arguments rejected by tribunal goes on and on
City argued that the APT rules could not possibly value different sponsorships for different entities accurately. That was rejected by the tribunal. The club argued that the Premier League using APT rules to adjust the value of compliant commercial income was akin to price fixing. That was rejected by the tribunal. The club argued that the APT rules unnecessarily delayed the payment of commercial considerations while the Premier League examined its compliancy. That was rejected by the tribunal.

The club argued that the APT rules, passed directly after the Saudi Arabia-led consortium bought Newcastle United in 2021, were introduced to curtail the ambitions of those clubs owned by states or individuals in the Gulf Region. That was rejected by the tribunal. City argued that the APT rules did not set out a clear criteria, and a right of review. That was rejected by the tribunal. The list goes on and on.

Some of it felt surreal. At one point, City even argued that it had lost a commercial deal to a potential partner that eventually chose to sign an agreement with the Premier League itself. It was part of the clubs submission on distortion of competition. City claimed that it had been in advanced negotiations with one partner only to be left at the proverbial altar for the Premier League instead.

The tribunal pointed out that any commercial deal between the Premier League and a third party can be vetoed by the clubs. Also, it noted, for the purposes of the record  although one might have assumed the point was self-evident  that the Premier League is not a football club and all its income from commercial agreement is distributed equally to its clubs. It rejected Citys argument that the Premier League itself should be subject to APT rules.

What did City get for their enormous legal bill? Well, their counsel successfully argued that shareholder loans should be subject to APT rules in the future, although that may not be the volcano that some seem to hope. The rules will not be backdated. From the moment that these additions are made, PSR likely only has around nine months to run until it is replaced by the new so-called squad cost financial controls. Interest on shareholder loans is not currently planned to be included.

Some of the APT decisions relating to the deals with Etihad and the First Abu Dhabi Bank were set aside temporarily on a procedural basis to do with the disclosure from the Premier Leagues central database of commercial deals. But that was the only reason for doing so, and those deals will still have to pass the APT tests that they have so far failed.

In both the Etihad and First Abu Dhabi Bank deals, City had challenged the Premier League decision that they were not struck at fair market value. In both cases the panel said the Premier League was right to do so.

The February amendment to the APT rules, the panel ruled, will have to be annulled  principally over the wording. But what does that mean? As things stand, not much at all. The Premier League said in a statement it can be quickly and effectively remedied. It is understood that even Chelseas hotels sale from one part of its ownership group to the other, a dubious PSR manoeuvre, predated the amendment. That too will remain unaffected.

If nothing else, the judgment is a fascinating insight into the scale of the legal challenge that City bring to the table. Complaint after complaint. Report after report. On the Etihad deal alone, in March this year, Citys lawyers submitted supplementary reports and four further valuations. They ran, the panel reported, to some 600 pages. Mai Fyfield, the Premier League non-exec director dealing with the issue, admitted at one point that she was getting up extremely early to keep up with her reading alone.

What was it all for? Hard to ignore the epic hearing currently underway between the Premier League and the same club in the dispute centre by St Pauls. A link on Citys website page announcing the arbitrations findings invited the reader to click through to page 164 of the judgment, and page 164 alone. It was the final page  before the appendix  and the one which chronicled Citys wins. The tribunals conclusions started three pages early  page 161  and not all of that, or indeed the many that preceded it, made for such euphoric reading for the club.

Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,447
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9063 on: Today at 12:17:18 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:38:53 am
The sheer arrogance of City is unbelievable. This letter from their General Counsel to other clubs is absurd. I have no idea why he thinks it is his place to advise either the PL or other clubs on how to interpret the result of the challenge to APT.

They are a genuine disgrace. This isn't sport, it's so depressing. Just fuck off.
It's typical authoritarian government-style.
It's a coup, a power grab.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9064 on: Today at 12:25:05 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:38:53 am
The sheer arrogance of City is unbelievable. This letter from their General Counsel to other clubs is absurd. I have no idea why he thinks it is his place to advise either the PL or other clubs on how to interpret the result of the challenge to APT.

They are a genuine disgrace. This isn't sport, it's so depressing. Just fuck off.

Aren't they on record saying they will just spend whatever it took to keep things in the courts as they can outspend anyone else.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,214
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9065 on: Today at 12:25:42 pm »
A really good article there from Sam Wallace nicely rounds everything up. For all their efforts and money spent they have achieved nothing of what they really wanted to do.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,711
  • Believer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9066 on: Today at 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:38:53 am
The sheer arrogance of City is unbelievable. This letter from their General Counsel to other clubs is absurd. I have no idea why he thinks it is his place to advise either the PL or other clubs on how to interpret the result of the challenge to APT.

They are a genuine disgrace. This isn't sport, it's so depressing. Just fuck off.

It is also utterly stupid. What little support they did have from certain clubs is likely to evaporate - not least because a finding has been made that all loans need to be at fair market value as well. They are making themselves the complete pariah of the league.

The harsh reality is that they took on a fundamental legal argument about fair market value and lost. It really isn`t much more complicated than that.  Their scorched earth policy is now blowing up in their face.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9067 on: Today at 12:29:32 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 09:42:13 am
https://xcancel.com/Lawton_Times/status/1843569528720248913

Man City accuse Premier League of misleading clubs over legal case.....Honestly I can't understand why we or one of the other clubs haven't put forward a vote to expel these cheats right now. It's becoming a farce

just a couple years ago, Liverpool along with a number of clubs where happy to ditch the CL and go into a whole new European competition with them.

Its like some collective stockholm syndrome with these clubs, they see Man City success every day, success that has meant theyve lost out on leagues, cups or getting european places or whatever, yet just keep on turning up week after week to compete in the same league, or even try to form new competitions with them.   
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,521
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9068 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm »
Didn't know the Times and Telegraph had renamed themselves The Manchester City Marca
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9069 on: Today at 12:32:02 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:31:00 pm
Didn't know the Times and Telegraph had renamed themselves The Manchester City Marca

Right wing media always up for sale to the highest bidders.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,214
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9070 on: Today at 12:36:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:31:00 pm
Didn't know the Times and Telegraph had renamed themselves The Manchester City Marca

Martin Ziegler has done some excellent work on this over the last few years. Which makes it worse when he's tweeting nonsense from the Times, claiming City have won something! He must know it's bollocks.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,655
  • YNWA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9071 on: Today at 12:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:29:32 pm
just a couple years ago, Liverpool along with a number of clubs where happy to ditch the CL and go into a whole new European competition with them.

TBF I think this was in part as they felt they'd have more teeth to regulate & punish them than UEFA / PL / FA have shown so far.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9072 on: Today at 12:55:15 pm »


the same Simon Cliff who is being quoted over this saying it's a win for cheaty.

"In the message, seen by Mail Sport, Citys general counsel Simon Cliff says bluntly: regrettably the (leagues) summary is misleading and contains several inaccuracies.

Of even greater concern, Cliff adds, is the Premier Leagues suggestion that new APT rules should be passed within the next 10 days. "
Logged

Online Greg86

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 378
  • Self Amortizing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9073 on: Today at 01:00:59 pm »
That summary is hilarious. It's basically a threat to the rest of the owners. I don't expect they'll take it particularly well.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9074 on: Today at 01:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:55:15 pm


the same Simon Cliff who is being quoted over this saying it's a win for cheaty.

"In the message, seen by Mail Sport, Citys general counsel Simon Cliff says bluntly: regrettably the (leagues) summary is misleading and contains several inaccuracies.

Of even greater concern, Cliff adds, is the Premier Leagues suggestion that new APT rules should be passed within the next 10 days. "


The same scumbag also wrote '1 down 6 to go' after one of UEFA's investigation panel member passed away.
They employ nice people.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9075 on: Today at 01:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:32:02 pm
Right wing media always up for sale to the highest bidders.
Indeed.  They've had a number of 'journalists' pumping out propaganda for a long time now.  Of course they'll circle the wagons now and over the coming weeks/months.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 