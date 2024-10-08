They have the whiff of Trump about them. They say they won when they clearly lost. I guess it shouldnt surprise anyone as theyre cut from the same cloth.



i wouldn't go as far as saying they lost but they clearly didn't get anywhere on throwing the rules out. However as you said their attitude is Trumpesque..........keep spouting nonsense and partial truths to suit their agenda. The great thing though is that they won't be able to twist the independent people who judge the cases put forward. The big mistake that they make is that they believe that the media have any say in this.....the media will report "facts" to generate clicks and to monetise stories.I'm getting to the stage of throwing them completely out of the league for ever as they will be constantly trying new ways to cheat. They have no intention of complying with rules and will have no problem with cheating and cheating and cheating. They are taking all of us as fools and they think we will turn a blind eye to their cheating. They boldly beat their chests in the hope that we believe the crap that they spout. Comply with the rules, be transparent or get out.