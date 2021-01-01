« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 630892 times)

Online CoventryRed

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9000 on: Today at 05:05:28 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:57:46 pm
Really odd that you've just appeared from nowhere and seem hellbent on making this about Arsenal for some reason, and bringing up some completely unsubstantiated allegation of racism (against I have no idea who).

It's in the findings. Don't blame your own ignorance on me trying to cause a stink. Read it and you'll find out. To me the Arsenal stuff is interesting because we know what City are. But if your beef with City is about spending beyond your means and using money you haven't earned, then they're just as guilty (in principle rather than rules)

Principles matter more to me than arbitrary rules which can be made up and in this case, likely re-written to suit
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,208
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9001 on: Today at 05:06:04 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Today at 04:49:35 pm
Why Arsenal? They've exploited the rules too, that's what City were challenging and seemingly one of the "wins" is that Arsenal now have to pay up

You keep saying these things, but there is no case against them but there is one against City. So let's stick to the case which is open shall we.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,335
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9002 on: Today at 05:07:31 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Today at 04:25:31 pm
You need to read the shareholder loan stuff. Arsenal have more than abused this and bias aside, where's the difference between that and sponsoring yourself. You put them in the group with us, Tottenham and United, they're just as bad

This is what Abramovich did for years - interest free 'loans'.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 