City will do what they've done. Newcastle might see a few more lucrative deals now but the biggest losers from this will be Arsenal and Tottenham to a smaller extent who have taken HUGE shareholder loans to buy players, pay wages etc. Granted it isn't blood money but it's still cheating in my book
If we wanted to give it a go, FSG could now much easily set deals up to benefit us. Seems odd how they haven't when Arsenal haven't been shy in doing it
Again if they say "Everyone can do loans to themselves but at FMV it will be a maximum of this much, with this payment schedule/deadline and this interest rate" which would reflect in future PSR accounts, I am on with that. Everyone works on the same level and their either stop, or everyone does it.
So long as it is fair and open (or closed) for everyone that's ok to me
That's hopefully what comes from this
Also I assume we could always do this but chose not to because FSG's own shareholders wouldn't want to spend that money with no interest or payable date back.