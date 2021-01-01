« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 630891 times)

Online JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8960 on: Today at 04:17:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:16:42 pm
All the journalists who have led with this story get all sorts of horrible stuff from various sources. I am afraid it goes with the job they do now.
True. Football is not just about football anymore. The likes of Abu Dhabi have made it a completely different ball game.
Online CoventryRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8961 on: Today at 04:19:13 pm »
I'm only half way through the findings but it seems we have another cheat in the league. Arsenal.

Their shareholder loans, where you can set up at no interest or no payment deadline are pretty much achieving what City set out to do, cheat the system

Explains the mental transfers Arsenal have paid for the past few years and now makes sense what City were challenging as I've always been in the "don't like the rules, fuck off" camp
Online jillc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8962 on: Today at 04:21:21 pm »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8963 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Today at 04:19:13 pm
I'm only half way through the findings but it seems we have another cheat in the league. Arsenal.

Their shareholder loans, where you can set up at no interest or no payment deadline are pretty much achieving what City set out to do, cheat the system

Explains the mental transfers Arsenal have paid for the past few years and now makes sense what City were challenging as I've always been in the "don't like the rules, fuck off" camp

One would hope if these are included, clubs would have to do these loans at a certain level, at a certain deadline with certain interest.

The likes of City and Newcastle will have more room to abuse this, but everyone will have access to the same tool at the same maximum fair market rate, if I have that right?

So long as everyone can do it and it is regularly measured so people don't go above what is fair, ok
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8964 on: Today at 04:22:27 pm »
Once the PL allowed state owners with limitless resources in the door, they became the small player in administering their own game.

These guys will wipe the floor with them too in the courtrooms on the 115 charges. City can and will do as they wish. The tail is wagging the dog.
Online Draex

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8965 on: Today at 04:23:28 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 04:22:27 pm
Once the PL allowed state owners with limitless resources in the door, they became the small player in administering their own game.

These guys will wipe the floor with them too in the courtrooms on the 115 charges. City can and will do as they wish. The tail is wagging the dog.

I can really see the likes of Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal, Spurs fucking off the league if cheaty get away with it and everyone else would follow them bar the cheat clubs.
Offline Samie

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8966 on: Today at 04:24:59 pm »
Time for FSG to announce $500m deal for LFC with some random U.S based company that has ties to Boston.
Online stewy17

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8967 on: Today at 04:24:59 pm »
I think we could have expected that City would have some success during this arbitration because they have very good lawyers and I don't think that they would've taken such a dramatic step had they not felt that they could land some punches. It would seem from the response that this was only ever really about landing those punches and trying to put a chink in the armour of the PL's rules, most likely to try and sway public opinion but also maybe to try and scare the PL into dropping some of the 115 etc charges.

Reading the conclusions it's obvious that this is not a resounding "win" for either side, but rather quite a complex position based on some complex legislation and no doubt some very complex arguments made by a very wealthy petro-state. The machines are now in motion and clearly the City PR machine is winning at the moment. I think we should expect the same outcome after the 115 are heard and judged. As with all people (and states) of significant wealth, everything is a victory if you can spin it. The circus won't be coming to an end anytime soon.
Online Peabee

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8968 on: Today at 04:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:17:10 pm
My own fault for believing the times.

Now I've read the Premerships statement it's as you said.

It's the state sponsored PR machine. I only knew because I only read certain journos now to avoid the propaganda.
Online stewy17

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8969 on: Today at 04:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:59 pm
Time for FSG to announce $500m deal for LFC with some random U.S based company that has ties to Boston.

That would imply that FSG wishes to inject such money into LFC!
Online CoventryRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8970 on: Today at 04:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:23:28 pm
I can really see the likes of Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal, Spurs fucking off the league if cheaty get away with it and everyone else would follow them bar the cheat clubs.

You need to read the shareholder loan stuff. Arsenal have more than abused this and bias aside, where's the difference between that and sponsoring yourself. You put them in the group with us, Tottenham and United, they're just as bad
Online Peabee

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8971 on: Today at 04:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:59 pm
Time for FSG to announce $500m deal for LFC with some random U.S based company that has ties to Boston.

You're hoping it's a chocolate fudge maker, so you can get a discount?  :P
Offline Samie

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8972 on: Today at 04:26:24 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:25:27 pm
That would imply that FSG wishes to inject such money into LFC!

Hope is all anyones got left mate.
Offline Samie

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8973 on: Today at 04:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:25:45 pm
You're hoping it's a chocolate fudge maker, so you can get a discount?  :P

I'd give Linda first dibs as I;m a gentleman.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8974 on: Today at 04:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:23:28 pm
I can really see the likes of Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal, Spurs fucking off the league if cheaty get away with it and everyone else would follow them bar the cheat clubs.

That won't happen. None of those owners care about sporting integrity or winning every single tournament, it's a money making business for them and if the money keeps rolling in they won't rock the boat. Don't get me wrong I'd love to see it happen it's just not realistic.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8975 on: Today at 04:27:23 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Today at 04:25:31 pm
You need to read the shareholder loan stuff. Arsenal have more than abused this and bias aside, where's the difference between that and sponsoring yourself. You put them in the group with us, Tottenham and United, they're just as bad

Unless that loophole either gets curtailed or opened for everyone.

Either everyone can do it to the same theoretical level or no one can

Which hopefully that gets added into the the APT now
Online Peabee

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8976 on: Today at 04:27:37 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Today at 04:25:31 pm
You need to read the shareholder loan stuff. Arsenal have more than abused this and bias aside, where's the difference between that and sponsoring yourself. You put them in the group with us, Tottenham and United, they're just as bad

Spot on. They started spending hundreds of millions while their turnover was only about £300m - since increased. They've generated huge losses but found a loophole.
Online Draex

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8977 on: Today at 04:28:28 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Today at 04:25:31 pm
You need to read the shareholder loan stuff. Arsenal have more than abused this and bias aside, where's the difference between that and sponsoring yourself. You put them in the group with us, Tottenham and United, they're just as bad

It's £200mil though v's billions from Abu Dhabi which they hid.
Online stewy17

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8978 on: Today at 04:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:23:28 pm
I can really see the likes of Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal, Spurs fucking off the league if cheaty get away with it and everyone else would follow them bar the cheat clubs.

If only that were even remotely true.

In a post Premier League, post FA, post UEFA, post FIFA world football club owners will seek out only the highest bidder. As we've seen in the boxing rings and the golf courses of the world the highest bidder when it comes to sport is in Riyadh.

If you think Ian Poulter and Tyson Fury have questionable sporting integrity when someone gets their chequebooks out wait until you see what John Henry, the Glazers, Florentino Perez and all these other fuckers do.
Online Peabee

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8979 on: Today at 04:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:27:07 pm
I'd give Linda first dibs as I;m a gentleman.

Linda is the heiress to FSG mate, she's on a diet of taurine, metformin, statins, quercetin etc to live forever. She'll be our glorious leader.  :D
Online Draex

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8980 on: Today at 04:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:27:07 pm
I'd give Linda first dibs as I;m a gentleman.

To pack your fudge? You dirty fucker.

(ask Peabee for pegging tips)
Online CoventryRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8981 on: Today at 04:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:22:18 pm
One would hope if these are included, clubs would have to do these loans at a certain level, at a certain deadline with certain interest.

The likes of City and Newcastle will have more room to abuse this, but everyone will have access to the same tool at the same maximum fair market rate, if I have that right?

So long as everyone can do it and it is regularly measured so people don't go above what is fair, ok

City will do what they've done. Newcastle might see a few more lucrative deals now but the biggest losers from this will be Arsenal and Tottenham to a smaller extent who have taken HUGE shareholder loans to buy players, pay wages etc. Granted it isn't blood money but it's still cheating in my book

If we wanted to give it a go, FSG could now much easily set deals up to benefit us. Seems odd how they haven't when Arsenal haven't been shy in doing it
Online Peabee

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8982 on: Today at 04:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:29:08 pm
To pack your fudge? You dirty fucker.

(ask Peabee for pegging tips)

Samie doesn't need tips. His missus is a geordie. I reckon she's fit and naughty (speaking from my only experience with a geordie bird  ;) ).
Online Nick110581

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8983 on: Today at 04:31:27 pm »
So both parties claiming their won.

Games dead.
Online Peabee

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8984 on: Today at 04:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:31:27 pm
So both parties claiming their won.

Games dead.

Probably best not to believe the human rights abusers.
Online disgraced cake

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8985 on: Today at 04:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:23:28 pm
I can really see the likes of Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal, Spurs fucking off the league if cheaty get away with it and everyone else would follow them bar the cheat clubs.

That'd be one of the maddest things to happen in any sport ever. It's probably the most watched sporting league in the world and surely only trails to the NFL in revenues.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8986 on: Today at 04:32:35 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Today at 04:30:13 pm
City will do what they've done. Newcastle might see a few more lucrative deals now but the biggest losers from this will be Arsenal and Tottenham to a smaller extent who have taken HUGE shareholder loans to buy players, pay wages etc. Granted it isn't blood money but it's still cheating in my book

If we wanted to give it a go, FSG could now much easily set deals up to benefit us. Seems odd how they haven't when Arsenal haven't been shy in doing it

Again if they say "Everyone can do loans to themselves but at FMV it will be a maximum of this much, with this payment schedule/deadline and this interest rate" which would reflect in future PSR accounts, I am on with that. Everyone works on the same level and their either stop, or everyone does it.

So long as it is fair and open (or closed) for everyone that's ok to me

That's hopefully what comes from this

Also I assume we could always do this but chose not to because FSG's own shareholders wouldn't want to spend that money with no interest or payable date back.
Online danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8987 on: Today at 04:33:59 pm »
I'd recommend reading this guy's tweets, he is highly knowledgeable and has written huge amounts dissecting the City charges including the leaked emails.

This is his immediate reaction to the ruling on the APT case:

https://xcancel.com/themagic_tophat/status/1843296743632556215


Magic hat
@themagic_tophat
My thoughts on this.

1. Man City won their arguments on who should have burden of proof to establish FMV (club vs PL) and the right to review any FMV benchmarking analysis performed by the PL. This feels like the right outcome to me and something I expected. It was unfair to shift it onto the clubs or to knock back values without explaining why (at the assumption level).

The upshot of not having been able to see and respond to / challenge the analysis (and the fact the process was too long) means that the PLs decision to prevent certain sponsorships was unlawful and Man City will very likely be able to claim against the PL for damages (potentially in the tens of millions).

Hugely embarrassing for the PL and their legal advisors on this matter. The clubs need to hold Masters to account on this.

2. Man City won an argument that the rules as a whole are unlawful because they do not also consider finance costs of shareholder loans in their calculation. This is a big shock and could have serious consequences for a number of clubs.

The reason it is shocking is because the PLs rules are broadly in line with Uefas which require loans be at FMV but only if they are non-interest bearing. If they are interest-bearing, then they do not. That is why all clubs in Uefa comps generally only have shareholder loans at low interest rates and not zero rates (something the article got wrong about Arsenal).

Its also shocking because its a bizarre outcome. A shareholder loan can just be converted into equity, then there is no financing cost at all. I wish I could read the judgement and understand the arguments made and how they were interpreted because from the outside, its really odd. It makes sense at a surface level but not at all with any deeper thought.

The upshot though (unless the PL appeals) is that the current rules are unlawful and must be re-written. Until that time, it is unclear what governs these transactions and if that opens room for clubs to sign big Associated Party contracts now before the door is slammed shut (clubs would also need to consider implications with Uefa rules if they want to play in Uefa comps).

This could be huge for Newcastle and Man City. Especially if City are anticipating relegation for their 115+ charges - they could potentially sign a very large sponsorship deal now to get them through the tough days without PL broadcast revenues.

I cant help but think the PL massively screwed up in its case here. Very surprising outcome. But without seeing the arguments, its impossible to know.

3. The article is sh*t-stirring a bit with the reference to cartels and Arsenal. The rules could have benefitted Man City and Newcastle just as much as anyone else. They were broadly in line with Uefas and if anything, someone using shareholder loans actually disadvantaged themselves in PSR vs Man City (who just injected equity rather than making loans, hence had zero financing costs).

As for Arsenal, KSE will likely just convert the debt to equity and then there is no finance cost at all, making PSR even easier for them to clear.

4. Man City were unsuccessful in challenging the application of FMV to the transactions. This is important because it means that the rules wont go forever; they just need to be re-written. Also, it means Man City should not be able to argue for lighter sanctions on the 115+ (covered in prior threads).

Based on this article, this result should have little to no bearing on the outcome of the 115+.
Online jillc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8988 on: Today at 04:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:31:27 pm
So both parties claiming their won.

Games dead.

City won a tidy point, the rest of their complaints were not proven. So there is no way City have won anything. It's just their PR crowd claiming that.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8989 on: Today at 04:35:18 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:28:54 pm
If only that were even remotely true.

In a post Premier League, post FA, post UEFA, post FIFA world football club owners will seek out only the highest bidder. As we've seen in the boxing rings and the golf courses of the world the highest bidder when it comes to sport is in Riyadh.

If you think Ian Poulter and Tyson Fury have questionable sporting integrity when someone gets their chequebooks out wait until you see what John Henry, the Glazers, Florentino Perez and all these other fuckers do.

This

I've said it on here before, premiership games will be played regularly in places like Abu Dhabi, New York, Dubai etc..by the year 2030 if not sooner. There is no way FSG or the Glazers would turn down something like a billion quid for a Liverpool United premiership game in Abu Dhabi if offered.
Online danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8990 on: Today at 04:39:25 pm »
https://xcancel.com/themagic_tophat/status/1843299904460087725

Magic hat
@themagic_tophat
·
59m
These parts are especially key regarding the case on the 115+ charges

FMV is inherent to PSR and Gulf state clubs were not discriminated against.

This weakens the potential argument for lighter sanctions.



Online Nick110581

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8991 on: Today at 04:41:38 pm »
So does this mean that City can now cook their books ?
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8992 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm »
After all this shit we better hope that they get found guilt of some of the 115 charges.
Online Legs

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8993 on: Today at 04:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 03:15:02 pm
Well youll have about 40% of audience being City supporters and 40% being Newcastle supporters. The other 20% will be fragmented amongst the other teams in the league. Plenty of examples of 2 team leagues about tbf

Correct but most two team leagues are by far the biggest clubs in their countries.

Not the case here is it we should fcuk the league off and Man Utd/Arsenal should join us then we'll see who really has the biggest pull, of course it not happen as we are all American owned.
Online CoventryRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8994 on: Today at 04:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:41:38 pm
So does this mean that City can now cook their books ?

It means everyone can to a certain level that is LEVEL for all. If your owners are tight then it's not good news but if you want to assume we have played it fairly, then seems like we are out on our own as Arsenal and City have unfair advantages over us
Online CoventryRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8995 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:46:34 pm
Correct but most two team leagues are by far the biggest clubs in their countries.

Not the case here is it we should fcuk the league off and Man Utd/Arsenal should join us then we'll see who really has the biggest pull, of course it not happen as we are all American owned.

Why Arsenal? They've exploited the rules too, that's what City were challenging and seemingly one of the "wins" is that Arsenal now have to pay up
Online CoventryRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8996 on: Today at 04:54:49 pm »
Rumours that the email cited from a club official was "racist" as City's directors were referred to as "the terrorists"

I hope that isn't us. I'd say it is pretty racist and sporting rivalry aside, no place for overt racism in our club. Much more likely to be someone like Boehly or Kroenke
Online stewy17

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8997 on: Today at 04:57:46 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Today at 04:48:08 pm
It means everyone can to a certain level that is LEVEL for all. If your owners are tight then it's not good news but if you want to assume we have played it fairly, then seems like we are out on our own as Arsenal and City have unfair advantages over us

Really odd that you've just appeared from nowhere and seem hellbent on making this about Arsenal for some reason, and bringing up some completely unsubstantiated allegation of racism (against I have no idea who).
Online Legs

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8998 on: Today at 05:01:52 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Today at 04:49:35 pm
Why Arsenal? They've exploited the rules too, that's what City were challenging and seemingly one of the "wins" is that Arsenal now have to pay up

Arsenal are one of biggest clubs in England and have they done owt wrong ? Where are their charges if they are wrong ?

Nobody is 100% clean in sport including us but their are levels I mean we have a team cleaning up and media sucking em off even with over 100 charges its without doubt the most bent league in the world now.

I'll reserve judgement until I see the punishment dished out if its not severe then for me not much point anymore its like letting Lance Armstrong carry on as he did and everyone tell us how great he is.
Online RedSince86

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8999 on: Today at 05:05:06 pm »
PL statement is brilliant, love the bit about things the Cheats won we can rectify that by changing those rules in a Club vote.

The biggest rule Cheats wanted to win they lost, if they'd won then it would have helped them in the 115 case immensely.

So Chelsea , Forest and Everton, were the clubs who sided with the Cheats as witnesses, not enough to influence a new vote. ;D
