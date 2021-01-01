I'd recommend reading this guy's tweets, he is highly knowledgeable and has written huge amounts dissecting the City charges including the leaked emails.This is his immediate reaction to the ruling on the APT case:Magic hat@themagic_tophatMy thoughts on this .1. Man City won their arguments on who should have burden of proof to establish FMV (club vs PL) and the right to review any FMV benchmarking analysis performed by the PL. This feels like the right outcome to me and something I expected. It was unfair to shift it onto the clubs or to knock back values without explaining why (at the assumption level).The upshot of not having been able to see and respond to / challenge the analysis (and the fact the process was too long) means that the PLs decision to prevent certain sponsorships was unlawful and Man City will very likely be able to claim against the PL for damages (potentially in the tens of millions).Hugely embarrassing for the PL and their legal advisors on this matter. The clubs need to hold Masters to account on this.2. Man City won an argument that the rules as a whole are unlawful because they do not also consider finance costs of shareholder loans in their calculation. This is a big shock and could have serious consequences for a number of clubs.The reason it is shocking is because the PLs rules are broadly in line with Uefas which require loans be at FMV but only if they are non-interest bearing. If they are interest-bearing, then they do not. That is why all clubs in Uefa comps generally only have shareholder loans at low interest rates and not zero rates (something the article got wrong about Arsenal).Its also shocking because its a bizarre outcome. A shareholder loan can just be converted into equity, then there is no financing cost at all. I wish I could read the judgement and understand the arguments made and how they were interpreted because from the outside, its really odd. It makes sense at a surface level but not at all with any deeper thought.The upshot though (unless the PL appeals) is that the current rules are unlawful and must be re-written. Until that time, it is unclear what governs these transactions and if that opens room for clubs to sign big Associated Party contracts now before the door is slammed shut (clubs would also need to consider implications with Uefa rules if they want to play in Uefa comps).This could be huge for Newcastle and Man City. Especially if City are anticipating relegation for their 115+ charges - they could potentially sign a very large sponsorship deal now to get them through the tough days without PL broadcast revenues.I cant help but think the PL massively screwed up in its case here. Very surprising outcome. But without seeing the arguments, its impossible to know.3. The article is sh*t-stirring a bit with the reference to cartels and Arsenal. The rules could have benefitted Man City and Newcastle just as much as anyone else. They were broadly in line with Uefas and if anything, someone using shareholder loans actually disadvantaged themselves in PSR vs Man City (who just injected equity rather than making loans, hence had zero financing costs).As for Arsenal, KSE will likely just convert the debt to equity and then there is no finance cost at all, making PSR even easier for them to clear.4. Man City were unsuccessful in challenging the application of FMV to the transactions. This is important because it means that the rules wont go forever; they just need to be re-written. Also, it means Man City should not be able to argue for lighter sanctions on the 115+ (covered in prior threads).Based on this article, this result should have little to no bearing on the outcome of the 115+.