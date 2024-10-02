

What you describe - supporting the ultra-dominant club in a league - is bad enough; people supporting a player, and shifting their club allegiance when the player moves, annoys the fuck out of me (way more than it probably should)



Oh, and I think the draft system in the US helps even-up the competitions.







The hero-worship of certain players has always really annoyed me. For me, back in the day, Dalglish was the best the club had ever had and I still think that now. However, he's just one great player over many other great players. The king is dead! Long live the king! As the club evolves and improves and worsens and achieves things and struggles then you support the CLUB all the same. You saw it with players like Gerrard where it seemed that LFC no longer existed. It was just all about that one player (Or another at other times). This is fine, but it's the discounting of all the other players and the club and the manager and the fans and the efforts made when people say THIS player won THIS. As if all the other players are nothing.Just don't get it. For me you support the CLUB. Managers come and go. Players come and go. The only constants are the fans and the club.In some ways you can enjoy the 'bad' times even more because generally at Anfield we get behind our team even more when we're having a rough patch. Some of the best seasons I've enjoyed was when we were essentially shite but battled our way through it. Remember going to Southampton and we hadn't won for several games and got a spawny 1-0 win and we all went bezerk like we'd won ten European cupsLike life, supporting a footy team is all about the good, the bad, the amazing and the cobblers. If you just 'support' a club because they win all the time and once that stops you move onto the next 'winning' club then that just seems weird to me.