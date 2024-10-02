The Premier League execs will have enjoyed riding along on the wave of money poured in since Abramovich first wanted a way of laundering his wealth. They couldn't be content with just billionaire individuals though and left the door open for states to take over clubs. I think the execs thought they could have their cake and eat it but the Premier League is a worse "product" now than it was in 2008 when Abu Dhabi took over Man City. Frankly, it's boring.



Just as nobody is attracted to Ligue 1 because of PSG/Qatar - if anything it's the opposite as it's an incredibly boring league now - nobody is attracted to the Premier League because of Man City/Abu Dhabi or Newcastle/Saudi Arabia.



I've personally never understood the appeal of leagues that have dominant teams. What is the point, I get if you are a local supporter of mid-table club and you just support it for the highs and lows, and going to the matches with your mates, but if you are an international supporter I just don't see the appeal of supporting clubs where there is a no danger.I became a Liverpool supporter in around 2000, I understood the previous success of the club, and they were clearly a club that was on the up, but I could never understood the appeal of supporting a Real Madrid, a Bayern, or at the time United (where they have every advantage possible, from money to how they owned the refs) now I could never understood the appeal of City or PSG. Where is the drama, where's the sense of loss and joy.In American sports while there isn't the danger of relegation, there is at least the sense that there are multiple teams in every sport that could win the title. You have your dynasties, but a three-peat is almost never achieved. The Playoffs are a part of this, but at least there is a real sense that you might have as many as 10 teams that could have a chance at the beginning of the season.Now you have 3 out of the top 4 leagues having clubs that dominate for 10 years. Bayern won 10 in a row, PSG basically walk the league every year, Real occasionally get pipped by Barca, but they have won the Champions League it seems like at least every other year. City have cheated their way to title after title simply because of money and power over the system.The growth of the game needs parity, it needs to have a sense where multiple clubs go into the season with a goal of winning it all.