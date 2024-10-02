« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 2, 2024, 06:26:15 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  2, 2024, 03:09:00 pm
I'm fairly sure it was well before then.
Didn't it start around the time Mancini was in charge?
No, what I meant was, when they deal with all this shit from 2009 to 2017 then the premier league will go after em for the 2018 stuff onwards.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 2, 2024, 07:47:09 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October  2, 2024, 06:26:15 pm
No, what I meant was, when they deal with all this shit from 2009 to 2017 then the premier league will go after em for the 2018 stuff onwards.
Hopefully there is point going after them from 2018 as they no longer exist after the current charges.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 2, 2024, 10:39:01 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October  2, 2024, 06:17:42 pm
Even then, who would know it's him anyway unless he has his name tattooed on it, or initials depending on the size.



Isnt it normally Roman Numerals?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 2, 2024, 10:49:45 pm
Quote from: moondog on October  2, 2024, 10:39:01 pm


Isnt it normally Roman Numerals?
written out in words is best practice I believe.

in Welsh as well.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 3, 2024, 01:07:01 pm
"Man City havent prevailed in the way that would be particularly useful to Newcastle United in their case against the Premier League, according to former Citizens financial adviser Stefan Borson."

Full piece here: https://www.football365.com/news/man-city-ffp-case-devastating-blow-newcastle-borson
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 3, 2024, 02:12:19 pm
The PL isnt exactly short of money, they can afford their own 5K an hour lawyers.

I also dont think stripping them of titles will devalue the product, particularly. No one outside of their fans will give a shit if they are stripped of a title a decade ago. No one is switching off because of that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 3, 2024, 02:23:21 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October  3, 2024, 02:12:19 pm
The PL isnt exactly short of money, they can afford their own 5K an hour lawyers.

I also dont think stripping them of titles will devalue the product, particularly. No one outside of their fans will give a shit if they are stripped of a title a decade ago. No one is switching off because of that.
They were irrelevant before the oil money and now they're even more irrelevant, and the sooner the Premier League punishes them severely, the sooner we'll see most of their high earners and Ped jump ship.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 3, 2024, 02:23:47 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October  3, 2024, 02:12:19 pm
The PL isnt exactly short of money, they can afford their own 5K an hour lawyers.

I also dont think stripping them of titles will devalue the product, particularly. No one outside of their fans will give a shit if they are stripped of a title a decade ago. No one is switching off because of that.
A lot more people will switch off it theyre not punished than the few dozen Abu Dhabi fans that will if theyre properly punished.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 3, 2024, 02:40:02 pm
Quote from: JRed on October  3, 2024, 02:23:47 pm
A lot more people will switch off it theyre not punished than the few dozen Abu Dhabi fans that will if theyre properly punished.
The Premier League execs will have enjoyed riding along on the wave of money poured in since Abramovich first wanted a way of laundering his wealth.  They couldn't be content with just billionaire individuals though and left the door open for states to take over clubs.  I think the execs thought they could have their cake and eat it but the Premier League is a worse "product" now than it was in 2008 when Abu Dhabi took over Man City.  Frankly, it's boring.

Just as nobody is attracted to Ligue 1 because of PSG/Qatar - if anything it's the opposite as it's an incredibly boring league now - nobody is attracted to the Premier League because of Man City/Abu Dhabi or Newcastle/Saudi Arabia.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 3, 2024, 02:47:43 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on October  3, 2024, 02:40:02 pm
The Premier League execs will have enjoyed riding along on the wave of money poured in since Abramovich first wanted a way of laundering his wealth.  They couldn't be content with just billionaire individuals though and left the door open for states to take over clubs.  I think the execs thought they could have their cake and eat it but the Premier League is a worse "product" now than it was in 2008 when Abu Dhabi took over Man City.  Frankly, it's boring.

Just as nobody is attracted to Ligue 1 because of PSG/Qatar - if anything it's the opposite as it's an incredibly boring league now - nobody is attracted to the Premier League because of Man City/Abu Dhabi or Newcastle/Saudi Arabia.
Exactly. Also, nation states should not be able to own a football club. They are, thus far, ungovernable. They have proven that they will not follow regulations of a sporting competition. It just kills the game.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
October 3, 2024, 07:17:27 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on October  3, 2024, 02:40:02 pm
The Premier League execs will have enjoyed riding along on the wave of money poured in since Abramovich first wanted a way of laundering his wealth.  They couldn't be content with just billionaire individuals though and left the door open for states to take over clubs.  I think the execs thought they could have their cake and eat it but the Premier League is a worse "product" now than it was in 2008 when Abu Dhabi took over Man City.  Frankly, it's boring.

Just as nobody is attracted to Ligue 1 because of PSG/Qatar - if anything it's the opposite as it's an incredibly boring league now - nobody is attracted to the Premier League because of Man City/Abu Dhabi or Newcastle/Saudi Arabia.

I've personally never understood the appeal of leagues that have dominant teams.  What is the point, I get if you are a local supporter of mid-table club and you just support it for the highs and lows, and going to the matches with your mates, but if you are an international supporter I just don't see the appeal of supporting clubs where there is a no danger. 

I became a Liverpool supporter in around 2000, I understood the previous success of the club, and they were clearly a club that was on the up, but I could never understood the appeal of supporting a Real Madrid, a Bayern, or at the time United (where they have every advantage possible, from money to how they owned the refs) now I could never understood the appeal of City or PSG.  Where is the drama, where's the sense of loss and joy. 

In American sports while there isn't the danger of relegation, there is at least the sense that there are multiple teams in every sport that could win the title.  You have your dynasties, but a three-peat is almost never achieved.  The Playoffs are a part of this, but at least there is a real sense that you might have as many as 10 teams that could have a chance at the beginning of the season. 

Now you have 3 out of the top 4 leagues having clubs that dominate for 10 years.  Bayern won 10 in a row, PSG basically walk the league every year, Real occasionally get pipped by Barca, but they have won the Champions League it seems like at least every other year.  City have cheated their way to title after title simply because of money and power over the system.

The growth of the game needs parity, it needs to have a sense where multiple clubs go into the season with a goal of winning it all. 
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:45:52 am
Quote from: spartan2785 on October  3, 2024, 07:17:27 pm
I've personally never understood the appeal of leagues that have dominant teams.  What is the point, I get if you are a local supporter of mid-table club and you just support it for the highs and lows, and going to the matches with your mates, but if you are an international supporter I just don't see the appeal of supporting clubs where there is a no danger. 

I became a Liverpool supporter in around 2000, I understood the previous success of the club, and they were clearly a club that was on the up, but I could never understood the appeal of supporting a Real Madrid, a Bayern, or at the time United (where they have every advantage possible, from money to how they owned the refs) now I could never understood the appeal of City or PSG.  Where is the drama, where's the sense of loss and joy. 

In American sports while there isn't the danger of relegation, there is at least the sense that there are multiple teams in every sport that could win the title.  You have your dynasties, but a three-peat is almost never achieved.  The Playoffs are a part of this, but at least there is a real sense that you might have as many as 10 teams that could have a chance at the beginning of the season. 

Now you have 3 out of the top 4 leagues having clubs that dominate for 10 years.  Bayern won 10 in a row, PSG basically walk the league every year, Real occasionally get pipped by Barca, but they have won the Champions League it seems like at least every other year.  City have cheated their way to title after title simply because of money and power over the system.

The growth of the game needs parity, it needs to have a sense where multiple clubs go into the season with a goal of winning it all.


What you describe - supporting the ultra-dominant club in a league - is bad enough; people supporting a player, and shifting their club allegiance when the player moves, annoys the fuck out of me (way more than it probably should)

Oh, and I think the draft system in the US helps even-up the competitions.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:10:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:45:52 am

What you describe - supporting the ultra-dominant club in a league - is bad enough; people supporting a player, and shifting their club allegiance when the player moves, annoys the fuck out of me (way more than it probably should)


Isn't that a social media younger fan driven thing only really seen it in recent times
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 04:11:18 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 03:10:35 pm
Isn't that a social media younger fan driven thing only really seen it in recent times


Yes, very much so.

Doesn't make it less shite, though.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 05:12:56 pm
The following player thing is a vibe of being fan of the sport for more casual fans and is much more the case if you don't have any local / family connection to a team, that's kind of my relationship with number of American sports.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 06:08:51 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 03:10:35 pm
Isn't that a social media younger fan driven thing only really seen it in recent times
yeah which means it's only going to get worse.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 06:12:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:11:18 pm

Yes, very much so.

Doesn't make it less shite, though.



Absolutely agree a very strange thing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 06:15:26 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 05:12:56 pm
The following player thing is a vibe of being fan of the sport for more casual fans and is much more the case if you don't have any local / family connection to a team, that's kind of my relationship with number of American sports.

You can be a casual fan without being that it doesn't make any sense
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm
Ped lying in is press conferences, again.  Shithouse.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/czxgp0epdq1o
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:29:39 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm
Ped lying in is press conferences, again.  Shithouse.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/czxgp0epdq1o

Tough shit. Should have handed over those docs when they were asked for.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:36:42 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm
Ped lying in is press conferences, again.  Shithouse.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/czxgp0epdq1o

Sorry what? They want 19 clubs to have to start a season 3 weeks later and theyre fuming it wasnt allowed? With any luck they wont even be competing next season
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 05:53:55 am
Did Ped say anything when we were forced to play 2 games in 24 hours in 2019 in the Carabaou and club World Cup?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:08:53 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm
Ped lying in is press conferences, again.  Shithouse.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/czxgp0epdq1o

If they're that bothered then don't go, or take the kids. They're happy to take the money though from FIFA.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:37:02 am
De Bruyne asks to miss Belgium games. And so it begins.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:03:52 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:08:53 am
If they're that bothered then don't go, or take the kids. They're happy to take the money though from FIFA.
From the article:

Quote
World governing body Fifa has told all clubs at the Club World Cup they must use their strongest available squads.
When I originally heard about this I wanted LFC to be involved. Now, I'm glad Arne gets a proper pre-season instead.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:20:11 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:03:52 am
From the article:
When I originally heard about this I wanted LFC to be involved. Now, I'm glad Arne gets a proper pre-season instead.

Must use their strongest squads, or what though? They can just refuse to participate, it's not like UEFA or the PL (or anybody but FIFA) want this competition. Clubs are only happy to go because they'll get cash out of it.
