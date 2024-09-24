Journos falling over themselves (clickbait, I know) to list possible players that the Abu Dhabi cheats could sign.
Firstly, I'm so fucking glad this has happened in September, almost as far from a transfer window as possible, so they can't just splurge more dirty petrodollars to fix this problem. It'll be January at the earliest before any new signing can join (and most signings take time to adapt to Ped's tactics).
Secondly, why would any self-respecting player, who isn't just a mercenary twat, sign for them to play 4/5 months then be a benchwarmer and League Cup player?