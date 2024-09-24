Like us when we lost all our centre-backs and a makeshift centre-back in Fabinho.



If we'd only lost Van Dijk, then we'd still probably have challenged for the title. We were top of the league two and a half months after he got injured. Annoys me when rival fans reductively talk about that season as though we went to pieces as soon as we lost one player.We lost literally every player who could play CB for us for the season, while also losing Thiago and Jota for three months each, and then we started to lose the midfielders who were filling in at CB. Never seen any club deal with that, and it's frankly ridiculous we still finished third.City lose one (admittedly very important) player for the season and the headlines are practically "pray for Rodri and pray for City". They're even more pathetic than we already realised if they just go an splurge huge money on a player immediately in January as an injury stopgap.