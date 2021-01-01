Prem League brand would be affected if Arsenal, ManU, Liverpool and a few others joined a European Super League ( or threatened to) no?
Not sure the hierarchy at any of these clubs would want to sacrifice guaranteed premier league and Tv deal money to make a tantrum stance like that. These are slick, bottom line obsessed, business men, not vengeful fans, wanting retribution for titles we should have won 5+ ys ago, like many of us
Some in the LFC management might not actually want City to be relegated, if that could potentially diminish the next TV deal. Internationally city are probably the 4th or 5th biggest english club and are the fastest growing english fanbase overseas. A penalty that would require them to have open book financial accounting and would require sign off from the premier league before they could arrange sponsorship deal/ contracts etc could be presented as a win/win, where the premier league's reputation is largely intact and doomsday scenario's regarding newc or city spending like crazy going forward, can be avoided.