115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8440 on: Today at 08:38:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:45:27 am
How are they innocent like theyve promised ped if they dont prove their innocence only say the rules were unfair..


In the Leicester case their argument wasn't that they didn't breach PSR rules. They argued that they weren't a PL club at the time so couldn't be sanctioned.

In the context of this City case I guess, not being charged = innocent.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8441 on: Today at 08:55:34 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 03:35:13 pm
Yep. Many will have done the calculation that the brand damage from blowing the whole thing up (stripping titles, expelling City etc.) would be worse for business than allowing them to continue unabated.

I suspect we're in a minority on here in thinking the opposite is true. For many, off-field financial cheating just doesn't seem to register on the same visceral level as on-field cheating such as bribing referees (as in Calciopoli) or doping offences. 

Yes because I'm so certain City haven't been doing any of that either.
I mean those expensive trips to the UAE for lucrative refereeing gigs are just because they are such great refs and of course Pep Gaurdiola would never be involved in anything so tawdry as performance enhancing substances.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8442 on: Today at 09:32:21 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:55:34 am
Yes because I'm so certain City haven't been doing any of that either.
I mean those expensive trips to the UAE for lucrative refereeing gigs are just because they are such great refs and of course Pep Gaurdiola would never be involved in anything so tawdry as performance enhancing substances.

Wasn't their current DOF working in that same role for Barcelona when they were bribing refs?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8443 on: Today at 09:40:25 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:32:21 am
Wasn't their current DOF working in that same role for Barcelona when they were bribing refs?

Yes, they are corrupt top to bottom.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8444 on: Today at 10:54:09 am »
If the PL go through all of this only to give Abu Dhabi a non consequential slap on the wrists, that could equally sink the brand though.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8445 on: Today at 11:02:40 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:32:21 am
Wasn't their current DOF working in that same role for Barcelona when they were bribing refs?

The doctor that was looking after Ped when he was convicted of being a drugs cheat in Italy has followed him around since then too.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8446 on: Today at 11:35:38 am »
Quote from: SamLad on September 13, 2024, 05:57:06 pm
no it doesn't.

the PL is basically a members' club, whose members set the rules to decide who can and cannot be a member.  if a member keeps breaking them, and it's proven, they can kick them out. 

nothing illegal about it.
The Labour government is intending to introduce a regulator in football precisely to remove ambiguities concerning legality. Given that the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson government facilitated the approval of Saudis takeover of Newcastle for political reasons, I wonder how much wiggle room this Labour government will have to ban nation state takeovers or to scrutinise them properly when it is claimed that they are not nation state takeovers.

As we saw in the news recently, Labour has even drafted in a clause saying that the regulator must have due regard for national interests!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8447 on: Today at 11:39:46 am »
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-premier-league-how-legal-battle-won-and-lost-3275269

Quote
The Godfather vs the Lord: How Man Citys legal battle will be won and lost
Big ReadMeet the super lawyers going head-to-head over City's 115 charges

By Sam Cunningham
Chief Football Correspondent
September 17, 2024 10:00 am

As an indication of the extent to which the legal battles, clever accountancy and general boardroom shenanigans of the last few seasons in the Premier League has bled into wider football fan culture, look no further than February 12, 2023, when a giant banner was draped from the stands in Manchester Citys Etihad Stadium declaring: PANNICK ON THE STREETS OF LONDON.

It was during a game against Aston Villa, the clubs first home game after the Premier League announced it had charged them with more than 100 breaches of its rulebook, reflecting the City fans frustrations and support of Lord David Pannick, the privately-educated barrister enlisted by the clubs owners to defend them in one of the most significant cases in sports history.

The Premier League had come for Manchester City and Lord Pannick, according to the banner, was going to cause panic outside the leagues HQ in the capital.

In recent years, the lawyers, or silks, defending Premier League clubs for alleged wrongdoing, or prosecuting them on behalf of the governing bodies, are becoming almost as important and influential as the megastars on the field and the managers in the dugout. Which is why City turned to Lord Pannick, by all accounts one of the outstanding legal minds of our times.

But who are the two lawyers who will stand up in front of an independent panel, itself made up of legal experts, one arguing City falsely inflated sponsorship income, failed to disclose the exact nature of payments to Roberto Mancini, the former manager, and players, and failed to cooperate with investigators, the other determined to prove their innocence?

With the hearing finally under way, almost six years after the Premier Leagues investigation began, Lord Pannick will spar against Adam Lewis KC in a hearing that will last up to three months and is widely seen in the legal community as a meeting of two brilliant yet distinct brains, heavyweights of their field trading blows in the arena, battling intellectually and rhetorically in their own personal styles.

In sports law circles, less is known about Lord Pannick, who graduated from Oxford University before rising to the top of his profession, taking on the toughest, most complex cases, representing clients in the most high-profile cases in the highest courts across the land.

He has represented Shamima Begum, who fled Britain to join Islamic State, fought Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in a Brexit trial at the Supreme Court then advised him on the Partygate scandal. He is enticed by the intellectual challenge of each case and while not necessarily a sports specialist, this isnt necessarily a case that warrants one, legal experts say.

His adversary, Lewis, is nicknamed The Godfather of sports law within the industry, one lawyer who attended an event with him recently says.

Hes a lovely guy, very intelligent, hes excellent, they added.

Lewis was a key author of the industry bible, Sport: Law and Practice, meaning he, quite literally, wrote the book on it. He is the go-to guy for governing bodies, representing the Premier League, Football Association and Uefa extensively.

One of Lewiss recent high-profile cases involved representing the Premier League after it charged Everton with breaching spending limits. Lewis went for the legal jugular, and they were docked 10 points, in the first instance, before it was reduced to six on appeal.

Reading between the lines of the Everton case, he pursued it aggressively on behalf of the Premier League, says Stefan Borson, a lawyer and former financial advisor to City.

I think you can expect him to do the same this time.

Though Lord Pannick and Lewiss career paths have followed vastly different routes, they crossed in another of the Premier Leagues biggest cases.

In 2007, Lewis represented Sheffield United when the club challenged the decision of an independent panel not to award a points deduction to West Ham when it deemed they had signed Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano in breach of third-party ownership rules.

Lord Pannick sat on the Premier League panel that ruled that the decision would not be overturned, effectively meaning Lewis lost that case.

But the diligent Lewis pursued it further, taking the case to a Football Association tribunal which ruled in his favour and paved the way for Sheffield United to sue West Ham, who eventually settled out of court, paying Sheffield United around £20m.

Their meeting in the City hearing will, however, be an entirely different affair, facing off in a case that has the potential to change the course of Premier League history.

Tim Bailey, a seasoned lawyer for agency Beswicks Sports, first came across Lewis when he took a postgraduate certificate in sports law at Kings College London in 2002. Lewis was the lead lecturer and had created the course with a colleague.

Sports law at that time was in its infancy, Bailey tells i.

At the time, he was, along with Edward Grayson, probably the godfather of sports law.

Adam always struck me as one of the sharpest legal brains Ive come across, certainly in terms of the application of law to sport in all its different guises.

Ive followed his career with Blackstone Chambers and the growth of Blackstone Chambers who are the leading sports lawyer chambers.

From personal experience of listening to Adam talk and the way hes able to apply legal principles to the sports arena is excellent.

If were looking at sports law Adam is one of if not the best of my generation.

Lewis was the only lawyer to be ranked as the Star Individual in sports law by Chambers UK, a world-leading legal ranking company.

He successfully defended the FA after it was charged by Uefa following the chaos at Wembley at the Euro 2022 final  Uefa had pushed for three matches to played behind-closed-doors, but it was reduced to one.

He also went into battle for the FA against Fifa, when the world governing body launched disciplinary action for Englands players displaying the poppy, as a symbol of remembrance, during games. Fifa argued it was a political symbol. Lewis took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, after two hearings, and Fifa changed its rules.

Adam is incredibly flexible and devoted to delivering for the client, a former client told Chambers UK.

He has an encyclopedic knowledge of sports law and is able to contextualise the most unique and complex of issues.

Why, then, did City choose Lord Pannick over The Godfather? One major reason is the case revolves heavily around financial and accounting practices. It is more akin to a civil fraud trial, than merely a sporting rulebook breach, lawyers say.

Lord Pannick, though, does have links to football through his son, Joel, a football agent for CAA Base, one of the worlds leading agencies, first working in South America for the agency before leading their expansion in East Asia.

Meanwhile, former clients discuss Lord Pannick with a sense of awe and adulation. One praised his great precision  he can present things in a way which makes them seem blindingly obvious to Chambers UK.

He is said to be unflappable, has an innate ability to make the complex sound simple. He has, it is said, a masterful way of repeating a simple idea repeatedly throughout a trial to make it lodge in minds. One legal expert, who has been round his house for dinner, said he is a very nice guy  a sentiment shared by many.

I know lots of people who know him personally and universally people say positive things about him as a human and a brain, Borson says.

That can be important to building relationships and trust as well as winning the case.

Providing testimony to Chambers UK, one client described him as one of the finest legal minds of his generation in public law; he has a reputation of being impeccably fair and reasonable.

Another said, David is incredible to see in action; he is phenomenally articulate  a cutting-edge advocate.

It will be one of the greatest fixtures the Premier League has witnessed: The Godfather against the Lord with the brilliant legal brain, in a contest barely anyone, sadly, will get to watch.

