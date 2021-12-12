no it doesn't.



the PL is basically a members' club, whose members set the rules to decide who can and cannot be a member. if a member keeps breaking them, and it's proven, they can kick them out.



nothing illegal about it.



The Labour government is intending to introduce a regulator in football precisely to remove ambiguities concerning legality. Given that the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson government facilitated the approval of Saudis takeover of Newcastle for political reasons, I wonder how much wiggle room this Labour government will have to ban nation state takeovers or to scrutinise them properly when it is claimed that they are not nation state takeovers.As we saw in the news recently, Labour has even drafted in a clause saying that the regulator must have due regard for national interests!