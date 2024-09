They don't even care about being entertaining anymore. It's like the mask has come off and their true form has been exposed, 4 centre backs and Azog The Defiler up front. How can anyone still call Guardiola a top manager when he has given up all his principles to cheat his way to victory in the ugliest way imaginable? It's a travesty against sport, they offer nothing to the game and in a more civilised world they'd never have got this far.