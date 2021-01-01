« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 584562 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,624
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8320 on: Yesterday at 03:39:37 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 03:24:36 pm
Whats this about it being 130 charges not 115  :o sure i saw that somewhere today

Nick Harris hinted there was more charges that haven't been seen in print. According to him even AD's lawyers were telling them they would lose the other case, which ended because of the time barred documents.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,272
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8321 on: Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm »
The 115 is up to 2018 isnt it

so there are bound to me more since

Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 03:24:36 pm
Whats this about it being 130 charges not 115  :o sure i saw that somewhere today
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c33n3xrz8kpo#:~:text=Manchester%20City%20boss%20Pep%20Guardiola,out%20City%20are%20facing%20130.

there ya go chief
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,457
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8322 on: Yesterday at 04:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:02:22 pm
Ped is such a smug c*nt. Can't stand him and it boggles my mind people like him.


He cultivates this imagine of him being a right-on, liberal good guy... yet works for an evil, human rights-denying, terrorist-fundng, misogynist dictatorship, helping their sportwashing efforts to deflect attention away from them being scum.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,573
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8323 on: Yesterday at 04:02:55 pm »
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,624
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8324 on: Yesterday at 04:54:24 pm »
Another good link is Nick Harris. Check his account out and there is endless articles about this.

https://xcancel.com/sportingintel/status/1831946838288781782
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,467
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8325 on: Yesterday at 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:10:14 pm
He's been like that since day one.  It always baffled me how people couldn't see it when he was Barca manager.

I for one didnt really pay much attention to him as Barca manager. At the time, we werent in the Champions League, he beat United in two finals, and consistently for the better of Mourinho when the stench of Chelsea was fresher. Therefore I quite liked him without bothering to know too much about him (apart from knowing him from his playing days).
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8326 on: Yesterday at 05:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:02:22 pm
Ped is such a smug c*nt. Can't stand him and it boggles my mind people like him.

Mitre ball hating dickhead.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8327 on: Yesterday at 05:57:06 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 03:11:40 pm
That would be very nice. The issue is that those nation states can challenge such a ban, arguing that it contravenes English law.

The wider issue is that this countrys governments have compromised national sovereignty by allowing nation states to buy up strategically important assets for decades. When we have been willing to let Chinese corporations run our nuclear power facilities, then what of football clubs?
no it doesn't.

the PL is basically a members' club, whose members set the rules to decide who can and cannot be a member.  if a member keeps breaking them, and it's proven, they can kick them out. 

nothing illegal about it.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8328 on: Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm »
Strip them of all theyve won since the cheating began and fine them the prize money they received. Demand the return of medals and replica trophies. Its the correct punishment for the crime and the best deterrent to it happening again. Sure, you can cheat the rules and not win like the Ev, thats what lesser punishments such as point deductions are for.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8329 on: Yesterday at 06:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm
Strip them of all theyve won since the cheating began and fine them the prize money they received. Demand the return of medals and replica trophies. Its the correct punishment for the crime and the best deterrent to it happening again. Sure, you can cheat the rules and not win like the Ev, thats what lesser punishments such as point deductions are for.
AND -- make the players return their medals!

send a message that they can't get away with the usual "nothing to do with me, I knew nowt" crap.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,873
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8330 on: Yesterday at 08:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:22:37 am
The bit I never got was if they were innocent why have they refused to cooperate? If you're innocent you open up your books and prove it.

Not only that, the club and Guardiola insist they want a speedy resolution but have been delaying things themselves! Horrible little club - am hoping they get their comeuppance but it's difficult not to be cynical about things, given how they keep getting away with things such as the UEFA charges (and even when punished, they get a paltry fine) and how the UK themselves have discussed the charges (and how they were involved in the Newcastle takeover). Hoping this time is different.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8331 on: Today at 04:41:09 am »
'It happened with Uefa' - what happened with Uefa is that you bought the CAS panel and even with that the course of action was to not allow evidence because they were too old. Everybody on this planet knows that you are cheaters, Pep.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,499
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8332 on: Today at 05:59:23 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 04:41:09 am
'It happened with Uefa' - what happened with Uefa is that you bought the CAS panel and even with that the course of action was to not allow evidence because they were too old. Everybody on this planet knows that you are cheaters, Pep.

He knows what hes doing there.

Press will quote him without the facts.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:05:04 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8333 on: Today at 07:47:02 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:14:07 pm
Not only that, the club and Guardiola insist they want a speedy resolution but have been delaying things themselves! Horrible little club - am hoping they get their comeuppance but it's difficult not to be cynical about things, given how they keep getting away with things such as the UEFA charges (and even when punished, they get a paltry fine) and how the UK themselves have discussed the charges (and how they were involved in the Newcastle takeover). Hoping this time is different.

Yep all a show, sted is as corrupt as them.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
  • Sound
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8334 on: Today at 09:13:20 am »
You've almost got to admire the brass neck on him
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8335 on: Today at 11:13:57 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 04:41:09 am
'It happened with Uefa' - what happened with Uefa is that you bought the CAS panel and even with that the course of action was to not allow evidence because they were too old. Everybody on this planet knows that you are cheaters, Pep.

If City were allowed to choose two thirds of the judges, like they did for the CAS ruling, then i'm fairly confident they'll find a way to give a not guilty verdict. There's still no explanation about how exactly that was allowed to happen apart from the obvious £££. Never happened before or since, "move along nothing to see here".
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,903
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8336 on: Today at 11:18:03 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:13:20 am
You've almost got to admire the brass neck on him

He did the same when caught drugs cheating as a player. Others at the time accepted what they had done but he denied and still denies anything, it was all someone elses fault and he had done nothing wrong whatsoever. Literally doing the same thing again even this time in the face of 100% cast iron evidence.

Hes the worst kind of cheat, zero remorse or apologies, just flat out brazen denial.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,257
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8337 on: Today at 11:22:00 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:18:03 am
He did the same when caught drugs cheating as a player. Others at the time accepted what they had done but he denied and still denies anything, it was all someone else’s fault and he had done nothing wrong whatsoever. Literally doing the same thing again even this time in the face of 100% cast iron evidence.

He’s the worst kind of cheat, zero remorse or apologies, just flat out brazen denial.


I've said before, if he's knowingly lying he's basically the worst kind of scum.

If he believes this crap he says, he's a narcissistic personality that veers away from reality, the fact of things. Sort of insane, if you like

I dunno which is better or which is worse

Thank fuck he's not a manager of anything I respect or care about
Logged

Online steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8338 on: Today at 11:23:06 am »
Made the mistake of politely engaging with a City fan on reddit about this. Apparently the enormous trove of evidence is just some propaganda from a sodding newspaper. 🙃
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,605
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8339 on: Today at 11:40:20 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:03:42 am
BBC north west news last night suggested it was unlikely they'd be bombed out of the league, more likely a points deduction.

BBC Salford Quays are a gang of arse licking, manc loving c*nts who are a stain on balanced journalism at the BBC. Have been for many years. So Manc centric it's fucking embarrassing. From puff pieces, to one sided rhetoric the cheating oil bastards have Manchester sewn up. Stone and his oppo at the Manchester Guardian, Jackson, well in the pay of Abu Dhani as is the whole City including their Mayor. Ratcliffe cap in hand to Government, the place reeks of corruption and subterfuge. Gone to the dogs. Still a shithole with London traffic as buildings are being thrown up. There's a facesaver plan being hatched for both PL and that rancid club with the bald drug cheat at the helm of that I am sure
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 