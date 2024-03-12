Unfortunately their delaying of the case might work in their favour, for several reasons.



In the time since they have been under investigation the scene has changed somewhat  other clubs are cheating or finding loopholes, and the public and fans seem to have somewhat accepted this as part of football now.

Look at Chelsea. Look at other clubs attempts to manipulate figures to meet FFP targets. Fans are coming round to thinking that FFP is not fair  Newcastle, Everton, Villa, Forest etc.



Fans are also getting apathetic with the news, as it has been in the background for some time now. They are also unable to understand why City now have such a good team assembled. They think it is all down to the coaching of Guardiola, who of course wouldnt be at City, without the signings they made through financial cheating.



They 100% need to be punished. None of this getting off on technicalities, or delaying of any punishment by appeal after appeal etc. Why have we (and others) played by the rules, whilst City havent, and furthermore, they arrogantly tell the PL that they will not be co-operating? That for me, is a huge issue.



Another poster suggested that the PL should have deducted them 5 points for failing to hand over accounts in 2018, and increased this every year. Good idea. I would have gone further, refusing to renew their membership of the league until they did so. But that ship has sailed.



Time to punish them. And sufficiently. They wont be missed.

I dont follow cricket, but noticed that a club was recently docked 12 points because 1 player used an oversized bat. No messing about there. The rules were broken, and they were punished. City wont accept any punishment. Theyre too arrogant.



