« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 582624 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,095
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8280 on: Today at 09:28:54 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:27:37 am
I don't think that will happen, it's gone anyway. Do we know if the players are bothered they tend to live in the moment, anyway. It's more important to win things now.
I doubt it will either but thats what I think should happen. Although they wont perhaps get that trophy lift moment. Im genuinely not sure what the players most affected would want, but they deserve to be known as league champions and have the medals as they earned them fair and square.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8281 on: Today at 09:31:11 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:28:54 am
I doubt it will either but thats what I think should happen. Although they wont perhaps get that trophy lift moment. Im genuinely not sure what the players most affected would want, but they deserve to be known as league champions and have the medals as they earned them fair and square.

What if the bonus payout's crippled the club? :D
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8282 on: Today at 09:42:29 am »
Unfortunately their delaying of the case might work in their favour, for several reasons.

In the time since they have been under investigation the scene has changed somewhat  other clubs are cheating or finding loopholes, and the public and fans seem to have somewhat accepted this as part of football now.
Look at Chelsea. Look at other clubs attempts to manipulate figures to meet FFP targets. Fans are coming round to thinking that FFP is not fair  Newcastle, Everton, Villa, Forest etc.

Fans are also getting apathetic with the news, as it has been in the background for some time now. They are also unable to understand why City now have such a good team assembled. They think it is all down to the coaching of Guardiola, who of course wouldnt be at City, without the signings they made through financial cheating.

They 100% need to be punished. None of this getting off on technicalities, or delaying of any punishment by appeal after appeal etc. Why have we (and others) played by the rules, whilst City havent, and furthermore, they arrogantly tell the PL that they will not be co-operating? That for me, is a huge issue.

Another poster suggested that the PL should have deducted them 5 points for failing to hand over accounts in 2018, and increased this every year. Good idea. I would have gone further, refusing to renew their membership of the league until they did so. But that ship has sailed.

Time to punish them. And sufficiently. They wont be missed.
I dont follow cricket, but noticed that a club was recently docked 12 points because 1 player used an oversized bat. No messing about there. The rules were broken, and they were punished. City wont accept any punishment. Theyre too arrogant.

Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8283 on: Today at 09:54:29 am »
The fact is most fans of the smaller clubs and the clubs themselves don't really care if City have cheated. Firstly they don't really see it as their problem and more importantly they are living in the hope they will be bought by as state. They dream of their days of infinite wealth and the power to do what they want. It's why it's so difficult for the Premier League big clubs to get a majority together to pass rules to stop cheating. Never forget, "We're fuckin rich."

It's the same way that working class people in America will vote for a president who lies to them, makes their lives worse and the only promise kept is to give tax cuts to billionaires. It seems stupid but so long as the dream of being the one on top exists nothing gets better for the vast majority.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,095
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8284 on: Today at 09:57:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:31:11 am
What if the bonus payout's crippled the club? :D
Shhhhhhh Al will hear

But actually they should be fined as well and made to pay the bonuses
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:04 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,046
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 10:03:42 am »
BBC north west news last night suggested it was unlikely they'd be bombed out of the league, more likely a points deduction.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,469
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 10:05:22 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:17:51 pm
I have to get my hopes up because if they get away with it again then Im out.

We talked about this last season when you said you'd be done once Klopp leaves.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335930.msg19346172#msg19346172

Quote from: JRed on March 12, 2024, 10:44:20 am
Honestly, I really dont feel I will right now. Ive been fed up with the officials ever since VAR showed us that they are not actually making mistakes, its all deliberate, but that on Saturday along with what weve had to put up with this season, just feels like its the final straw.

But you're still here this season, still talking about refs and City.  We'll all be around next season too, regardless of what happens with City.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,352
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 10:10:40 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:03:42 am
BBC north west news last night suggested it was unlikely they'd be bombed out of the league, more likely a points deduction.

They know nothing.
PL has set a precedent with Everton + others.
One charge + complete cooperation gets you a points deduction.

City are truly in uncharted waters if the case against them is proven.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,042
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8288 on: Today at 10:15:14 am »
The PL has a dilemma. It has a competition that is tarred by cheating and that becomes less competitive, less interesting and therefore less marketable the longer City keep winning. On the other hand, all sorts of pressures will be exerted by Abu Dhabi on anyone of influence, with the threat of legal action always in the background. The PL will regard it as a result if they can curb City from cheating too openly in the future, find a few Chelsea-inspired work-arounds, perhaps. Which will be ironic because it will encourage Saudi FC to open the floodgates.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8289 on: Today at 10:25:48 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:54:29 am
The fact is most fans of the smaller clubs and the clubs themselves don't really care if City have cheated. Firstly they don't really see it as their problem and more importantly they are living in the hope they will be bought by as state. They dream of their days of infinite wealth and the power to do what they want. It's why it's so difficult for the Premier League big clubs to get a majority together to pass rules to stop cheating. Never forget, "We're fuckin rich."

It's the same way that working class people in America will vote for a president who lies to them, makes their lives worse and the only promise kept is to give tax cuts to billionaires. It seems stupid but so long as the dream of being the one on top exists nothing gets better for the vast majority.

They don't care because they aren't imapcted in any way, in fact a lot of the smaller teams (and the league itself) want the influx of cash via transfers that cheaty/chelsea all brought.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,182
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8290 on: Today at 11:08:34 am »
Every team in the Pyramid is potentially impacted by one place.

The PSR rules are also doing a job so new wealthy owners have a harder time relatively then when City were building their first sides. Also, there are few owners you could wish for richer than Newcastles so if the floodgates open, even those wishing for wealthy owners are unlikely to be the wealthiest.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:18:25 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8291 on: Today at 11:17:01 am »
All clubs are impacted in many ways, it's just a shame a lot of the fans don't see it. Aside from it being harder to compete in the league, it's harder to compete in the transfer market - paying ludicrous transfer fees and wages and hoovering up all the young talent causes scarcity and leads to transfer hyperinflation. The likes of Everton and Forest might be less likely to be in the mess they're in if they didn't have to pay such high fees for ordinary players.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8292 on: Today at 11:34:25 am »
No entirely confident this will be a stellar outcome, which opens the floodgates to corruption en mass if City get away with it.

It bugs me we live in a world of absolute corruption, so with that in mind and the seemingly unlimited wealth of Arab states, everyone involved with the trial could be bribable, so who knows what will happen.

If by some miracle the cheats are properly punished, there are still Chelsea and the others bending rules. We seem to be turning a blind eye to the plastics, since their form has been shite it is almost funny to watch the expensive fail, but when they do click it wont be funny. Doesn't even seem there is a case to throw at them either.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,454
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8293 on: Today at 11:37:30 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 09:42:29 am
City wont accept any punishment. Theyre too arrogant.


Their owner is the pampered son of a dictator, whose family assumes the entire country's wealth as their own.

He's had servants and yes-men kissing his arse - and probably literally wiping it for him - all his life.

Of course he's ultra-arrogant.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:49:14 am by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,681
  • Believer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8294 on: Today at 11:41:25 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:15:14 am
The PL has a dilemma. It has a competition that is tarred by cheating and that becomes less competitive, less interesting and therefore less marketable the longer City keep winning. On the other hand, all sorts of pressures will be exerted by Abu Dhabi on anyone of influence, with the threat of legal action always in the background. The PL will regard it as a result if they can curb City from cheating too openly in the future, find a few Chelsea-inspired work-arounds, perhaps. Which will be ironic because it will encourage Saudi FC to open the floodgates.

It certainly does have a dilemma but it is also an opportunity for a reset i.e. punish them properly and then it sends out a strong message. It's whether they seize this chance or at least the panel use the full extent of their powers.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,844
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8295 on: Today at 11:52:31 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:03:42 am
BBC north west news last night suggested it was unlikely they'd be bombed out of the league, more likely a points deduction.

Did they say what they based that suggestion on?
Logged
Believer

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8296 on: Today at 11:53:24 am »
Even if they're found "guilty" of these charges I think there is very little chance that they'll receive any significant punishment.

It's pretty obvious that the government in the UK will not allow a diplomatic issue with the completely separate entity to manchester city that is Abu Dhabi and the Premier League and even if they did, there is also next to no chance that Abu Dhabi will swallow any decision or punishment handed out. They'll wrap things up in expensive litigation forever, just like all of the super rich do. See Trump, Musk etc etc etc.

Prepare yourselves for disappointment.

And if you think Abu Dhabi are bad, wait until Saudi activate themselves properly via Clearlake and Newcastle (and any other clandestine investments in other clubs).

The Premier League won't win this fight.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8297 on: Today at 11:54:05 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:03:42 am
BBC north west news last night suggested it was unlikely they'd be bombed out of the league, more likely a points deduction.

There's fucking no chance they get bombed out the league. None.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,046
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8298 on: Today at 11:54:14 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:52:31 am
Did they say what they based that suggestion on?

I can't remember the phrasing exactly but from memory the reporter just said something like "it's our understanding that..."
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,844
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8299 on: Today at 11:58:57 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:54:14 am
I can't remember the phrasing exactly but from memory the reporter just said something like "it's our understanding that..."

So, and this isnt aimed at you  :)

The independent commission have already decided the outcome and punishment before hearing/examining the evidence and told BBC Northwest reporters

Or

Theyre speculating

Logged
Believer

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,618
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8300 on: Today at 12:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:52:31 am
Did they say what they based that suggestion on?

They don't have any idea anyway, no one does it's just idle speculation which there will be a lot of.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 12:36:17 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:54:05 am
There's fucking no chance they get bombed out the league. None.

Then stop watching, surely? Stop supporting a corrupt entity. I think (or at least, hope) that there might be a truly significant punishment for this. And if not, it's simple: Premier League football isn't worth watching any more, as Abu Dhabi and Saudi will do exactly as they wish unless this is decisively stopped this time.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,710
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8302 on: Today at 01:02:22 pm »
Ped is such a smug c*nt. Can't stand him and it boggles my mind people like him.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,414
  • Klopptimistic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8303 on: Today at 01:03:59 pm »
I stopped watching football a couple of years ago. The EPL is dead to me. Chelsea started it, Agu Dhabi finished it. Everything the Arab states touch becomes corrupt. Money corrupts. Same with F1. Footie was a working class game, now its a billionaires plaything. Meh.

Up the Doonhamers!
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,469
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8304 on: Today at 01:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:02:22 pm
Ped is such a smug c*nt. Can't stand him and it boggles my mind people like him.

He's been like that since day one.  It always baffled me how people couldn't see it when he was Barca manager.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8305 on: Today at 01:13:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:05:22 am
We talked about this last season when you said you'd be done once Klopp leaves.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335930.msg19346172#msg19346172

But you're still here this season, still talking about refs and City.  We'll all be around next season too, regardless of what happens with City.
Yes, a large part of giving up the game is that it is rigged. I stayed with it because of Klopp but I also said if things dont change , with the cheating and the officials then Im out. The trial is only just beginning so well done with your little research but I havent changed my opinion since then. If the cheats get away with it then there is no game and anyone who still invests heavily in the game, emotionally and financially, needs to give their head a wobble.
 Abu Dhabi actually being charged and the case beginning has given me the slightest bit of hope there is something worth saving in the game and we might act get a fair sport back again.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,710
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8306 on: Today at 01:17:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:13:51 pm
Yes, a large part of giving up the game is that it is rigged. I stayed with it because of Klopp but I also said if things dont change , with the cheating and the officials then Im out. The trial is only just beginning so well done with your little research but I havent changed my opinion since then. If the cheats get away with it then there is no game and anyone who still invests heavily in the game, emotionally and financially, needs to give their head a wobble.

It's a pretty big thing to walk away from emotionally. Not as easy as just waking up one morning and deciding you no longer give a fuck. 
I'm sure I've said in the past I'm done when Klopp leaves, but I'm going over for the game tomorrow  :D
My eldest lad is now emotionally invested and my 7 year old daughter loves it too. It would be much much easier to walk away from if they had no interest.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8307 on: Today at 01:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:17:48 pm
It's a pretty big thing to walk away from emotionally. Not as easy as just waking up one morning and deciding you no longer give a fuck. 
I'm sure I've said in the past I'm done when Klopp leaves, but I'm going over for the game tomorrow  :D
My eldest lad is now emotionally invested and my 7 year old daughter loves it too. It would be much much easier to walk away from if they had no interest.
Its not about stopping giving a fuck overnight, its just about stepping back. I already have done to a certain extent. I barely even celebrate a goal like I used to, didnt even know who we are playing tomorrow when someone asked me earlier. I only watch games if Im not doing anything else rather than it taking precedence over other things. I was getting so stressed out at unexplainable ref decisions and Abu Dhabi getting away with blatant cheating that I just stepped back. Most of the time I come on here as Im just used to doing so I guess and whenever I have a bit of downtime I look in here. Its replaced doom scrolling on any social media sites.

My lad is not interested in football a plays other sports so I guess its a bit different to your situation.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:45 pm by JRed »
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8308 on: Today at 01:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:02:22 pm
Ped is such a smug c*nt. Can't stand him and it boggles my mind people like him.

In his press conference earlier the prick seems incredibly blase about the whole thing  "It starts soon and then finished soon. An independent panel will decide and I am looking forward to the decision . I know there will be more rumours and more about the [possible] sentences but we will see. I know what people are expecting as its what Ive read for many years. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty and that the Manchester City hierarchy was ready to "accept" whatever sentence is handed out in their upcoming hearing." It's like deep down he knows the PL have already made a deal with the cheating c*nts that they are happy with

It would be funny if they were found guilty regarding his final comment that "the Manchester City hierarchy were ready to accept whatever sentence is handed out" yeah right like they wouldn't drag it through the courts if they did suffer a points deduction   
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,710
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8309 on: Today at 01:33:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:26:30 pm
Its not about stopping giving a fuck overnight, its just about stepping back. I already have done to a certain extent. I barely even celebrate a goal like I used to, didnt even know who we are playing tomorrow when someone asked me earlier. I only watch games if Im not doing anything else rather than it taking precedence over other things. I was getting so stressed out at unexplainable ref decisions and Abu Dhabi getting away with blatant cheating that I just stepped back. Most of the time I come on here as Im just used to doing so I guess and whenever I have a bit of downtime I look in here. Its replaced doom scrolling on any social media sites.

My lad is not interested in football a plays other sports so I guess its a bit different to your situation.

In the not too distant past I wouldn't have dreamed of doing anything else if a Liverpool game was on.
However this Tuesday when we're playing Milan, I'm probably going to be going to watch my local team instead.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,469
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8310 on: Today at 01:35:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:26:30 pm
Its not about stopping giving a fuck overnight, its just about stepping back. I already have done to a certain extent. I barely even celebrate a goal like I used to, didnt even know who we are playing tomorrow when someone asked me earlier. I only watch games if Im not doing anything else rather than it taking precedence over other things. I was getting so stressed out at unexplainable ref decisions and Abu Dhabi getting away with blatant cheating that I just stepped back. Most of the time I come on here as Im just used to doing so I guess and whenever I have a bit of downtime I look in here. Its replaced doom scrolling on any social media sites.

My lad is not interested in football a plays other sports so I guess its a bit different to your situation.

I think it depends on how you approach things.  I mean, from what I can see, around 90% of your posts are having a pop at rival teams/fans or talking about how biased you think the officials are.  And when you do post about Liverpool, it's to complain about transfer business.

It's not Fromola-tier, of course, but maybe walking away is the right choice if you're so obsessed with Arsenal, City, Utd, Everton, etc and don't really talk about Liverpool all that much.

But... you'll still be here next season, whatever happens.  Even if City get off completely.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • We all Live r pool
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8311 on: Today at 01:41:22 pm »
Surely, if City are an "independent entity" separated from the Abu Dhabi state, then there's no way that the Abu Dhabi state should be involved, at any level. If they do get involved, it shows that they are cheating, no? So in theory, City either get the punishment they deserve without government pressure, or they get the government involved and prove their guilt.

And yes, if anyone is selling a bridge I'd love to buy one  ::) ;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8312 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
How many points?
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,271
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8313 on: Today at 02:01:44 pm »
smug or not I am not sure what people want him to say

he is hardly gonna say "yeah I knew all along"

or "I'm gonna resign out of the goodness of my heart"

or "yep were guilty, do what you want, and like Father Jack I'm soooooooooo sooooooooooooo sorry"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,469
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8314 on: Today at 02:03:05 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:01:44 pm
smug or not I am not sure what people want him to say

he is hardly gonna say "yeah I knew all along"

or "I'm gonna resign out of the goodness of my heart"

or "yep were guilty, do what you want, and like Father Jack I'm soooooooooo sooooooooooooo sorry"

He could have a little humility about it and not talk about it with a smirk on his face.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,193
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8315 on: Today at 02:09:10 pm »
Should make em sell up. No nation states. Not even the appearance of a connection to nation states. Football's for the people.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8316 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Funny how they have decided already that they won't be stripped of anything
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,271
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8317 on: Today at 02:18:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:03:05 pm
He could have a little humility about it and not talk about it with a smirk on his face.
I would if I thought I would get away with it

Which they probably will

And then he gets a new deal
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Up
« previous next »
 