« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 581033 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,179
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8240 on: Yesterday at 08:42:39 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 08:29:02 pm
Same here

Same.

Itll be hard but just dont see what the point will be if cheating goes unpunished.

I cant see them getting away with it particularly as some of the charges are factual. They didnt cooperate and did miss deadlines, no debate. My fear is they get a slap on the wrist and were supposed to swallow that.

The just ending would be them being dissolved as a club, though thats not on the table. The right plausible ending is them kicked out of the league, titles stripped, all individuals involved banned from future involvement in the league and 130 points deduction the next time they come back up or 26 pts for the next five seasons to make 130 and ensure prolonged punishment for prolonged cheating.

Well see what happens though.

We need to use it as an incentive either way as if youre second in January, you could suddenly be favourites if they right punishment comes down.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8241 on: Yesterday at 09:11:37 pm »
a 5 million quid fine, payable over 5 years.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,685
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8242 on: Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:11:37 pm
a 5 million quid fine, payable over 5 years.

Deferred for 5 years.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8243 on: Yesterday at 09:29:19 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
Deferred for 5 years.
At which point it will become time-barred
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8244 on: Yesterday at 09:35:28 pm »
Would be great if the 17 proper PL clubs released a joint statement threatening a breakaway league if the cheats are not dealt with.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8245 on: Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm »
Andy Burnham and the government will be secretly telling them to go lightly on the crooked bastards. Some Abu Dhabi representative will have close ties to whoever is examining the case.

They will get off with a measly fine and a paltry points deduction.

Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,162
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8246 on: Yesterday at 09:38:15 pm »
In my opinion this is a political case as much as it is a footballing one.

Got to wonder how much autonomy the FA will have in any verdict or potential punishments.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,143
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8247 on: Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm »
I did hear some pundits suggest they should be given a transfer embargo which would be utterly pointless.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8248 on: Yesterday at 09:40:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm
I did hear some pundits suggest they should be given a transfer embargo which would be utterly pointless.
We all know what would happen if they did.
Abu Dhabi would appeal it, spend around a billion pounds whilst appeal is heard then get a one window suspended ban.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,143
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8249 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:40:28 pm
We all know what would happen if they did.
Abu Dhabi would appeal it, spend around a billion pounds whilst appeal is heard then get a one window suspended ban.
It'd be an insult to every (decent) football supporter in the country and the end of English football if they don't get properly punished.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,685
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8250 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm
It'd be an insult to every (decent) football supporter in the country and the end of English football if they don't get properly punished.

The response from football fans has to match the energy of the punishment.

If it's a slap on the wrist, then football fan groups should all agree on mass walk-outs, every game, until its fixed.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,143
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8251 on: Yesterday at 09:49:56 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm
The response from football fans has to match the energy of the punishment.

If it's a slap on the wrist, then football fan groups should all agree on mass walk-outs, every game, until its fixed.
The other supporters I speak to or in group chats with don't seem that fussed about it as it isn't their club. Hopefully that's a minority.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,571
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8252 on: Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm »
Even a points deduction of 100 meaning they would go down isn't enough here. A year in the championship wouldn't be too bad for them.

I can't see them taking titles away but maybe have a permanent asterisks against each title and kick them out of the league meaning they have to negotiate with the football league to possibly get into league two. No way that happens but one can dream..
Logged

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8253 on: Yesterday at 10:21:19 pm »
The danger is if the EPL go in hard on City, unlikely, but if they do it will undermine the historic credibility of the competition. The scale of cheating if these charges are upheld is simply staggering. The non City football fans in the UK , I believe don't afford City's achievement's any respect. Rightly so. You could never admire what City have done on the field in the same way as you could admire Forest winning back to back European cups. Or Ipswich winning the UEFA cup or our unique treble in 2001.

The last City success that devoid of being tainted is probably the back to back promotions in the late 90's early 2000s.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm by norecat »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,179
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8254 on: Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 10:21:19 pm
The danger is if the EPL go in hard on City, unlikely, but if they do it will undermine the credibility of the competition. The scale of cheating if these charges are upheld is simply staggering. The non City football fans in the UK , I believe don't afford City's achievement's any respect. Rightly so. You could never admire what City have done on the field in the same way as you could admire Forest winning back to back European cups. Or Ipswich winning the UEFA cup or our unique treble in 2001.

The last City success that devoid of being tainted is probably the back to back promotions in the late 90's early 2000s.

Thats the wrong way round. The credibility of the competition is already undermined. Going in hard on City is the only way to restore it.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8255 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm
Thats the wrong way round. The credibility of the competition is already undermined. Going in hard on City is the only way to restore it.
100% correct.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,571
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8256 on: Yesterday at 10:38:57 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm
Thats the wrong way round. The credibility of the competition is already undermined. Going in hard on City is the only way to restore it.

i think if they dont clubs wont sit on there hands anymore
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8257 on: Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm »
I want City punished as much as the next person. I just see the EPL being reluctant. Especially with the 'best league in the world' spiel the media feed us. It would be massively embarrassing to the EPL to have to admit that since 2008 the PL has been a bogey.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8258 on: Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:38:15 pm
In my opinion this is a political case as much as it is a footballing one.

Got to wonder how much autonomy the FA will have in any verdict or potential punishments.
It's got absolutely nothing to do with the FA
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,412
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8259 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm »
All this is like us fighting for Justice . It's not going happen or at least it's a slap on the wrist.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8260 on: Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm
I want City punished as much as the next person. I just see the EPL being reluctant. Especially with the 'best league in the world' spiel the media feed us. It would be massively embarrassing to the EPL to have to admit that since 2008 the PL has been a bogey.
they either take the embarrassment hit or risk losing the true money-spinning teams and the huge backlash from fans.  they'd be regarded as a joke throughout football, and rightly so.
Logged

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8261 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm
they either take the embarrassment hit or risk losing the true money-spinning teams and the huge backlash from fans.  they'd be regarded as a joke throughout football, and rightly so.

The question is are they willing to take the hit? I think not. Finding them guilty of cheating opens up and enormous can of worms domestically and in Europe.

The way around that is to award the next team any trophy city won or leave tainted titles unallocated as a permanent reminder of a disgraced period for the game.

Personally I would leave titles unawarded plus relegation to the conference league. Their should also be punishment for any non co-operation or attempts to frustrate an nvestigation
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm by norecat »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 12:27:11 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
All this is like us fighting for Justice . It's not going happen or at least it's a slap on the wrist.

I bet they are saving their best 11 for Monday.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,608
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 06:30:05 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:38:15 pm
In my opinion this is a political case as much as it is a footballing one.

Got to wonder how much autonomy the FA will have in any verdict or potential punishments.

They already could have stopped the FA getting this far, but here we are. I really wish people would be less cynical about this and just wait and see. Many on here were stating with certainty that this moment would never come. Well it has. The next stage is it has to be proven, if it is then nobody knows what the punishment would be. We are in unprecedented times where this is concerned.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 