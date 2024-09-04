* 5x Failure to comply with UEFA's rules including Financial Fair Play (FFP) 2013/14 to 2017-18.



The CFCB found after its investigations and hearings that the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the company through which Sheikh Mansour of the Abu Dhabi ruling family owns City, had funded payments in 2012 and 2013, understood to be £15m each year, that were reported to the Football Association and to Uefa as independent sponsorships from the telecoms company Etisalat.



Manchester City refused requests for evidence and witnesses during the investigation.

Verdict that kept Manchester City in Europe delivers some glancing blows

The Cas panel of three European lawyers decided by a majority 2-1, however, that it would not consider the legitimacy of those Etisalat payments, because they were made more than five years before the CFCB charges were brought in May 2019, so were time-barred.



On just these charges alone Cheaty are caught bang to rights. That should equate to a 30 point deduction minimum for these charges alone, maybe more for serial offending? Throw in the non co operation and the other potential dodgy financial payments to players and managers then relegation down one or two divisions looks to be inevitable. Put asterixes on their titles and a lengthy transfer ban then justice will be seen to be done and we can all move on.



What that statement misses is how the layers were selected. City chose one, UEFA chose one and all was down to an arbiter. City proposed a name to which UEFA (who nows why) agreed. Turns out, he was their man too. Their was a long article I read somewhere...CAS is not really an independent institution as we seem to perceive it. It functions more or less like the UN Security Council - only things that the big sides agree to can pass. (Exaggeration, of course).