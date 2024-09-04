« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8200 on: September 4, 2024, 03:46:37 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September  3, 2024, 11:47:52 am
Said it last season, if you take out City from the last 10-12 years you would have League winners looking something like United, Chelsea, Leicester, Chelsea, Liverpool, Liverpool, United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Arsenal. Not exactly like that but close - and it looks a much more interesting sporting product. I guess the flip side of it is, we won 1 title at a canter and would have won 2 more by an even bigger margin than City or United ever achieved.
2018 we finished 4th, it was as good as 2nd, we kinda sacked the league off when Europe took priority and city pulled clear

remove them from it I think we still could have been best of the rest. 
Logged



farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8201 on: September 4, 2024, 05:09:09 pm
Quote from: SpionBob on September  4, 2024, 11:54:59 am
* 5x Failure to comply with UEFA's rules including Financial Fair Play (FFP) 2013/14 to 2017-18. 

The CFCB found after its investigations and hearings that the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the company through which Sheikh Mansour of the Abu Dhabi ruling family owns City, had funded payments in 2012 and 2013, understood to be £15m each year, that were reported to the Football Association and to Uefa as independent sponsorships from the telecoms company Etisalat.

Manchester City refused requests for evidence and witnesses during the investigation.
Verdict that kept Manchester City in Europe delivers some glancing blows
Read more
The Cas panel of three European lawyers decided by a majority 2-1, however, that it would not consider the legitimacy of those Etisalat payments, because they were made more than five years before the CFCB charges were brought in May 2019, so were time-barred.

On just these charges alone Cheaty are caught bang to rights. That should equate to a 30 point deduction minimum for these charges alone, maybe more for serial offending? Throw in the non co operation and the other potential dodgy financial payments to players and managers then relegation down one or two divisions looks to be inevitable. Put asterixes on their titles and a lengthy transfer ban then justice will be seen to be done and we can all move on.
What that statement misses is how the layers were selected. City chose one, UEFA chose one and all was down to an arbiter. City proposed a name to which UEFA (who nows why) agreed. Turns out, he was their man too. Their was a long article I read somewhere...

CAS is not really an independent institution as we seem to perceive it. It functions more or less like the UN Security Council - only things that the big sides agree to can pass. (Exaggeration, of course).
Logged


JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8202 on: September 4, 2024, 05:28:50 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September  4, 2024, 05:09:09 pm
What that statement misses is how the layers were selected. City chose one, UEFA chose one and all was down to an arbiter. City proposed a name to which UEFA (who nows why) agreed. Turns out, he was their man too. Their was a long article I read somewhere...

CAS is not really an independent institution as we seem to perceive it. It functions more or less like the UN Security Council - only things that the big sides agree to can pass. (Exaggeration, of course).
Wasnt one of Abu Dhabis choices a lawyer, with offices in Abu Dhabi?
Totally impartial

Edit:
Andrew McDougall it was.
Works for White and Case
White and case have offices in Abu Dhabi

No conflict of interest whatsoever.
Last Edit: September 4, 2024, 05:35:26 pm by JRed
Logged

StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8203 on: September 4, 2024, 06:15:58 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on September  4, 2024, 03:46:37 pm
2018 we finished 4th, it was as good as 2nd, we kinda sacked the league off when Europe took priority and city pulled clear

remove them from it I think we still could have been best of the rest.

The table doesn't lie and all that, but I really do remember finding it quite inexplicable that we finished lower than United that season. It seemed...unfair? Particularly considering that it was the first year we were really established as the team with the best chance of vanquishing Pep's City. Crazy to think that, if not for City, one of the worst Premier League managers of all time would have a winner's medal.
Logged

emitime

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8204 on: September 4, 2024, 10:41:41 pm
Quote from: JRed on September  4, 2024, 05:28:50 pm
Wasnt one of Abu Dhabis choices a lawyer, with offices in Abu Dhabi?
Totally impartial

Edit:
Andrew McDougall it was.
Works for White and Case
White and case have offices in Abu Dhabi

No conflict of interest whatsoever.

I think you can mostly assume the arbitrator is going to vote with the side that picks them.

The third and supposedly independent chairman that city recommended and UEFA didn't object to, being a 'Mining, Oil & Gas Law' expert does raise an eyebrow though...
Logged

JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8205 on: September 5, 2024, 06:47:20 am
Quote from: emitime on September  4, 2024, 10:41:41 pm
I think you can mostly assume the arbitrator is going to vote with the side that picks them.

The third and supposedly independent chairman that city recommended and UEFA didn't object to, being a 'Mining, Oil & Gas Law' expert does raise an eyebrow though...
If they just side with the side that chooses them, its not independent is it? And its a total farce and waste of time.
Logged

paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8206 on: September 5, 2024, 12:23:57 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  4, 2024, 06:15:58 pm
The table doesn't lie and all that, but I really do remember finding it quite inexplicable that we finished lower than United that season. It seemed...unfair? Particularly considering that it was the first year we were really established as the team with the best chance of vanquishing Pep's City. Crazy to think that, if not for City, one of the worst Premier League managers of all time would have a winner's medal.
I think we were pretty much sown up for 4th and had no chance of the league so sacked it off

Had we a chance you would have seen a bit more from us

Mind you its all subjective
Logged



LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8207 on: September 5, 2024, 12:35:27 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on September  5, 2024, 12:23:57 pm
I think we were pretty much sown up for 4th and had no chance of the league so sacked it off

Had we a chance you would have seen a bit more from us

Mind you its all subjective

Yep we rested players in draws at home against Stoke and away against West Brom when we somehow threw away a 2-0 lead. Danny Ings started both games I believe. Then we lost away to Chelsea a few days after qualifying the CL final, before turning it on in the last game of the season to ensure CL qualification (although had we lost we still would finished 4th).
Logged


paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8208 on: September 5, 2024, 12:40:18 pm
Yeah we strangely seemed to struggle against some weak teams

Danny ings did play against West brom alright and scored.

We had some bad results against the likes of West Brom (2 draws), Swansea (lost away) and Stoke (drew at home)
Logged



Gus 1855

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8209 on: Today at 11:58:20 am
So, the hearing to start on Monday.
Logged



paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8210 on: Today at 12:13:22 pm
expected to last 10 weeks

Decision made public sometime later in the season
Logged


