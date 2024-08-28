Could it be argued the sports washing exercise has failed? No football fan outside those who go to the Etihad give their sporting 'achievements' since 2008 any value or merit. When I think of sporting merit I think of ourselves naturally. The late Sir Bobby Robson's work at Ipswich. Forest winning back to back EC's in the late 70s. Celtic winning the EC in 67. Everton 1984-85. Leicester winning the Pl in 2016.



These were all true sporting achievements accomplished without bending the rules. They were the result of sweat and tears. City now just seems like a soulless corporate entity devoid of heart, spirit or basic humanity.