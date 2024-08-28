« previous next »
Dr. Beaker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8160 on: August 28, 2024, 04:57:52 pm »
Trainer had to go off and come back on with a brand new bag.
farawayred

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8161 on: August 28, 2024, 05:02:07 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on August 28, 2024, 04:15:40 pm
Yeah it was different,  I have an old video of Brazil at the 1970 world cup, they fairly took a lot of punishment, but I didnt realise until I watched it how well they looked after themselves too

Pele was punched in the face in the final and the ref just gave his opponent a talking too, think Bobby Charlton got punched in the England game too (where Banks brought off that save)
WC 1970 was the first time when red and yellow cards were introduced, wasn't it?
Dr. Beaker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8162 on: August 28, 2024, 05:05:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August 28, 2024, 05:02:07 pm
WC 1970 was the first time when red and yellow cards were introduced, wasn't it?
How did they get along?
farawayred

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8163 on: August 28, 2024, 05:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 28, 2024, 05:05:46 pm
How did they get along?
One was showing off all the time, the other stayed more quiet out of view.
Dr. Beaker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8164 on: August 28, 2024, 05:11:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August 28, 2024, 05:10:24 pm
One was showing off all the time, the other stayed more quiet out of view.
A cautionary tale.
paulrazor

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8165 on: August 28, 2024, 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August 28, 2024, 04:53:44 pm
Ref wasn't having any of it, told him to get up..........get on up.
please please please just don't.

No no no no
Anthony

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8166 on: August 28, 2024, 08:21:52 pm »
I feel bad!

Walshy nMe®

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8167 on: August 29, 2024, 12:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on August 28, 2024, 01:04:55 pm
The term 'bungs' always reminds me of football manager or championship manager or similar? Like really early versions in the 90's, if I'm not making it up I'm sure there was an option to send a 'bung'.  ;D

Shows you how rife stuff like that probably was. Still is I guess but like all corruption, it doesn't go away people just get better at hiding it.

Ultimate Soccer Manager, was a great game.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8168 on: August 29, 2024, 04:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 28, 2024, 04:48:22 pm
It's a Man's Man's Man's World

.. but it aint nothing without a woman!
rafathegaffa83

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8169 on: August 30, 2024, 01:48:18 pm »
I'm very surprised they aren't signing a back-up to Haaland.
norecat

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8170 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm »
Could it be argued the sports washing exercise has failed? No football fan outside those who go to the Etihad give their sporting 'achievements' since 2008 any value or merit. When I think of sporting merit I think of ourselves naturally. The late Sir Bobby Robson's work at Ipswich. Forest winning back to back EC's in the late 70s. Celtic winning the EC in 67. Everton 1984-85. Leicester winning the Pl in 2016.

These were all true sporting achievements accomplished without bending the rules. They were the result of sweat and tears. City now just seems like a soulless corporate entity devoid of heart, spirit or basic humanity.
slaphead

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8171 on: Yesterday at 11:54:58 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
Could it be argued the sports washing exercise has failed? No football fan outside those who go to the Etihad give their sporting 'achievements' since 2008 any value or merit. When I think of sporting merit I think of ourselves naturally. The late Sir Bobby Robson's work at Ipswich. Forest winning back to back EC's in the late 70s. Celtic winning the EC in 67. Everton 1984-85. Leicester winning the Pl in 2016.

These were all true sporting achievements accomplished without bending the rules. They were the result of sweat and tears. City now just seems like a soulless corporate entity devoid of heart, spirit or basic humanity.

They're just not interesting. After a Utd or even Arsenal game there is lots of chatter on here or in general. After a City game it's just empty. Arsenal are one them sides you just cannot like with their play acting and snideness but at least they give you something to get your emotions out. City are just a case of ah they won easy, there's a surprise, who's next
Barneylfc∗

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8172 on: Today at 12:00:38 am »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
Could it be argued the sports washing exercise has failed? No football fan outside those who go to the Etihad give their sporting 'achievements' since 2008 any value or merit. When I think of sporting merit I think of ourselves naturally. The late Sir Bobby Robson's work at Ipswich. Forest winning back to back EC's in the late 70s. Celtic winning the EC in 67. Everton 1984-85. Leicester winning the Pl in 2016.

These were all true sporting achievements accomplished without bending the rules. They were the result of sweat and tears. City now just seems like a soulless corporate entity devoid of heart, spirit or basic humanity.

I disagree. There are plenty, even on RAWK, that try to argue their cheating can be separated from what happens on the pitch. There's loads on here that drool at the sight or the mere mention of Ped. They're accepted and lauded.
So in that respect, the sportswashing has absolutely worked.
thejbs

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8173 on: Today at 12:16:28 am »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
Could it be argued the sports washing exercise has failed? No football fan outside those who go to the Etihad give their sporting 'achievements' since 2008 any value or merit. When I think of sporting merit I think of ourselves naturally. The late Sir Bobby Robson's work at Ipswich. Forest winning back to back EC's in the late 70s. Celtic winning the EC in 67. Everton 1984-85. Leicester winning the Pl in 2016.

These were all true sporting achievements accomplished without bending the rules. They were the result of sweat and tears. City now just seems like a soulless corporate entity devoid of heart, spirit or basic humanity.

Generations of kids are growing up as City fans. Among my nephews friends, city shirts seem the most common. A mate who supports Utd has two sons who support city. Sportswashing is a long game.
