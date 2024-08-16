« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 558173 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,116
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8040 on: August 16, 2024, 07:37:31 pm »
If they were to get relegated to the Championship through whatever means would they also face points deduction by the EFL?

Once this is dealt with we should have certainty over the future of the league, either way. I cant help but think they cant get away with it and relegation is a minimum. It could also be that they get points deductions going forward so if they return they are again punished.

Relegation and titles stripped should be the bare minimum. They achieved nothing but tarnishing the reputation of the league and their punishment needs to make that clear. Youve won nothing fairly, youve acted improperly to tip the odds of success in your favour harming every other club in the league as a result.

The other absolute should be the banning of all parties involved from taking part in the premier league from owners to execs to managers to players, anyone who is shown to have colluded with the scheme cant be trusted.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8041 on: August 17, 2024, 08:04:25 am »
In my view, they need some sort of punishment for every year they benefitted from their transgressions.  That's the only proper punishment.  If they just give them a massive fine and points deduction for 24/25 then Saudi could simply pump millions into the barcodes, not comply with any investigations around how they've done this, win 6 or 7 years worth of stuff, improve their global image as a result and then just accept the fine and relegation but keep the trophies.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,114
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8042 on: August 17, 2024, 12:21:09 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on August 17, 2024, 08:04:25 am
In my view, they need some sort of punishment for every year they benefitted from their transgressions.  That's the only proper punishment.  If they just give them a massive fine and points deduction for 24/25 then Saudi could simply pump millions into the barcodes, not comply with any investigations around how they've done this, win 6 or 7 years worth of stuff, improve their global image as a result and then just accept the fine and relegation but keep the trophies.

That is a possible scenario. Win trophies for 5 years, accept one year where you dont win anything and repeat. There needs to be an acceptance that City have been at it for multiple years and thus they need the same number of years outside the EPL. Even that isnt a tough enough punishment.

The owners of City will not let this rest and they will challenge everything that prevents the continued cheating. Theyll also find new ways to cheat. Best thing would be to kick the club right out if all leagues but give them a 10 year route back in. The real fans will continue to support them but the plastic ones will jump ship.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8043 on: August 17, 2024, 03:40:08 pm »
-30 points the next 5 seasons will do
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 08:48:22 am »
The cheats fans are banking on the UK government not allowing the PL to call their friends from Abu Dhabi cheats .
They know ADFC have cheated to get where they are. They openly admit they had to bend the rules that the corrupt cartel had put in place . Lets hope the PL ,and indeed the UK government , realise that destroying the national game will have a far worse effect on the country than upsetting their friends from Abu Dhabi.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 08:53:50 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:48:22 am
The cheats fans are banking on the UK government not allowing the PL to call their friends from Abu Dhabi cheats .
They know ADFC have cheated to get where they are. They openly admit they had to bend the rules that the corrupt cartel had put in place . Lets hope the PL ,and indeed the UK government , realise that destroying the national game will have a far worse effect on the country than upsetting their friends from Abu Dhabi.

You'd like to think the labour government will be less likely to help them out than the Tories. Andy Burnham is a bit of an issue though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8046 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 am »
Written in the stars. They'll get away with it.

https://www.space.com/next-supermoon-blue-moon-2024-or-2037-why
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,730
  • J.F.T.97
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8047 on: Yesterday at 04:17:32 pm »
He's insufferable isn't he? An absolute thunder twat
Logged

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8048 on: Yesterday at 04:20:06 pm »
Relegation to the Championship isnt enough.They should be relegated to the bottom of the EFL or National League. Do what they did to Rangers, bottom of the pyramid.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • Up the Red Men
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8049 on: Yesterday at 06:43:48 pm »
What I find incredible is the Abu Dhabi owners view which says we dont like the rules so were going to change them. We have the money and therefore the power. They should be fkd off just for their comments alone never mind their cheating.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,397
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8050 on: Yesterday at 07:16:51 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 04:17:32 pm
He's insufferable isn't he? An absolute thunder twat

Assume you mean Pep?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8051 on: Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on August 16, 2024, 07:37:31 pm
If they were to get relegated to the Championship through whatever means would they also face points deduction by the EFL?

Dont see how they can. Its specifically the Premier Leagues case and the EFL is a different organisation. You cant impose a points deduction on a team playing in someone elses league, right? Unless the FA or Uefa get involved, but Im not optimistic of that happening.

I guess the best we can hope for is that the PL say they wont be readmitted for a certain number of seasons.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,390
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8052 on: Yesterday at 09:51:25 pm »
Dropping them down into the championship isn't punishment. They need to be refused entry into any football in England no matter what the level. Let them join the Saudi league or whatever.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,177
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 12:11:31 am »
Whatever happens to them, football in this country has been tainted forever by what has happened in the last decade, on top of Abramovich and Chelsea. Newcastle are yet to break cover but I'm sure they will when this panto is over.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,623
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 04:31:37 am »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 04:20:06 pm
Relegation to the Championship isnt enough.They should be relegated to the bottom of the EFL or National League. Do what they did to Rangers, bottom of the pyramid.

 Never mind relegation. They need stripping of everything they've ever won.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 07:48:57 am »
They will get a fine and a massive points deduction. Thats it. And the points deduction will not dump them out of the league but will be big enough that their stooges in the media can call it unprecedented. 40 points or so.

Pep will leave and theyll not be as utterly dominant going forward. And the PL will hail their punishment as having worked while continuing to suckle on the corpulent Arab money teet.

The big clubs, including us, will not complain.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 09:51:26 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:48:57 am
They will get a fine and a massive points deduction. Thats it. And the points deduction will not dump them out of the league but will be big enough that their stooges in the media can call it unprecedented. 40 points or so.

Pep will leave and theyll not be as utterly dominant going forward. And the PL will hail their punishment as having worked while continuing to suckle on the corpulent Arab money teet.

The big clubs, including us, will not complain.

You should bookmark this post. Feels like it may well be bang on.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,292
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 10:02:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:26 am
You should bookmark this post. Feels like it may well be bang on.

Considering it is the perfect balance between 'protecting the brand' and 'appearing to be dilligent and in control' - yes, it does seem the most likely outcome. Premier League preobably can't punish City to the extent that they deserve (no matter what is proven in the proceedings) because it would basically ruin the image of the league and they would need to answer - how the fuck did this happen and who allowed these people in at all. What does it say about the competition and it's organisers when the serial Champions are effectivelly a borderline criminal organisation activelly looking to destroy the competition they play in? Premier League want to have Manchester City in it, they do well in Europe, they buy star players, they are another team to challenge old giants. But as it will be proven in due time, if they miss this chance - it is City (and other similar clubs) that will run the Premier League from now on.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,466
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 10:04:21 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:48:57 am
They will get a fine and a massive points deduction. Thats it. And the points deduction will not dump them out of the league but will be big enough that their stooges in the media can call it unprecedented. 40 points or so.

Pep will leave and theyll not be as utterly dominant going forward. And the PL will hail their punishment as having worked while continuing to suckle on the corpulent Arab money teet.

The big clubs, including us, will not complain.

I think this will happen, too.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,688
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 10:09:33 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:48:57 am
They will get a fine and a massive points deduction. Thats it. And the points deduction will not dump them out of the league but will be big enough that their stooges in the media can call it unprecedented. 40 points or so.

Pep will leave and theyll not be as utterly dominant going forward. And the PL will hail their punishment as having worked while continuing to suckle on the corpulent Arab money teet.

The big clubs, including us, will not complain.
40 points would be too much. 20 is more realistic to protect the brand as they still have a chance of Champions League football. Poor little old Man City still making it to Europe after those meanies in authority unfairly punished them. What a story that would be. Best league in the world!
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 10:19:11 am »
https://x.com/themagic_tophat/status/1825456227645554709


Interesting take, can't see it myself but I can see the reasoning behind the theory
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,598
  • Believer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8061 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:48:57 am
They will get a fine and a massive points deduction. Thats it. And the points deduction will not dump them out of the league but will be big enough that their stooges in the media can call it unprecedented. 40 points or so.

Pep will leave and theyll not be as utterly dominant going forward. And the PL will hail their punishment as having worked while continuing to suckle on the corpulent Arab money teet.

The big clubs, including us, will not complain.

This has the feel of being absolutely bang on. I agree
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,811
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8062 on: Today at 10:35:01 am »
So if this prediction being the most likely how many of you will be continuing to watch the league after that happens?

Maybe easier for me to say seen as I've taken more and more of a back seat for the last year with Klopp going and city destroying his legacy, but I won't be some mug dickhead continuing to watch on pretending it is all competitive and fair.
Logged

Online Jesse Pinkman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8063 on: Today at 10:48:34 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:22:56 am
This has the feel of being absolutely bang on. I agree

But what about their past titles? Surely it would to be 'null and void' or awarded to the second place winner? You cannot punish yet allow them to keep the titles. It would be like allowing a bank robber to keep the proceeds. Like others have said, it would be like those meaningless fines to US corporates that they just take on as a cost of doing business.
Logged
On Sterling:
Quote from: Always_A_Red on December  1, 2013, 04:31:46 pm
Were spurs not happy to pay like £7-9m for him? I'd be giving Levy a call tonight to give him an option buy.
He's so over rated its ridiculous. Every time he plays he looks completely out of his depth and has done for about 9 months now.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8064 on: Today at 10:57:33 am »
Personally, Ive half checked out but a few 40+ football fans leaving the game behind wont matter. Its a global enterprise and more popular than ever. In our own bubbles it might feel like a groundswell, but the reality is that the great unwashed are only happy to be sportswashed.

I recently spoke to a few people who teach in Qatar. They absolutely love it. When I brought up the human rights issues they dismissed it like the way people dismiss trivial things on holiday, like not being able to drink tap water. They even boasted about having maids because theyre so cheap. Every positive they had revolved around money.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,598
  • Believer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8065 on: Today at 10:59:31 am »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 10:48:34 am
But what about their past titles? Surely it would to be 'null and void' or awarded to the second place winner? You cannot punish yet allow them to keep the titles. It would be like allowing a bank robber to keep the proceeds. Like others have said, it would be like those meaningless fines to US corporates that they just take on as a cost of doing business.

I don`t think anything will happen in relation to past titles. They will be forever tainted and shamed over them which has its own impact.

There could well be a situation where the prediction by thejbs (which I think is probably going to be near the money) is actually a deal of sorts done with the league to avoid all the dirty washing in public. Everyone then moves on.

None of this is ideal I know, and we are just hypothesising. I also think that the press reaction in relation to all this will influence as well. That influences government, public opinion etc etc.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8066 on: Today at 11:02:12 am »
If ADFC receive any kind of suitable punishment, then the PL are basically calling the deputy prime minister of Abu Dhabi, a liar and a cheat. Which I think is why it has taken so long. The PL must be very sure to charge them , given the circumstances. The game would be so much better without the cheating bastards in it.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8067 on: Today at 11:10:53 am »
I had TalkSport on in the car and they were banging on about how brave Guardiola is to have not made any new signings despite selling Alvarez (seemingly the discounted £30m signing of Brazilian international Savinho from one of their feeder clubs doesn't count).

Yesterday they comfortably won away at Chelsea with a bench that had Ake, Stones, Walker, Foden, Grealish, Nunes and McAtee - only one of which was used in the match.  They also have Rodri to imminently come back into the team.  If they somehow get pitched as the underdogs this season I think I will lose my mind.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,645
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8068 on: Today at 12:06:44 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:57:33 am
Personally, Ive half checked out but a few 40+ football fans leaving the game behind wont matter. Its a global enterprise and more popular than ever. In our own bubbles it might feel like a groundswell, but the reality is that the great unwashed are only happy to be sportswashed.

I recently spoke to a few people who teach in Qatar. They absolutely love it. When I brought up the human rights issues they dismissed it like the way people dismiss trivial things on holiday, like not being able to drink tap water. They even boasted about having maids because theyre so cheap. Every positive they had revolved around money.

Ha, so true... over the past 20-odd years I've known plenty who have gone to Abu Dhabi or Dubai, and it's always the same conversation.

"So how do you like it?"
"Oh, it's great!"
(pause)
"So what in particular do you like about it?"
"Well, we're earning three times more than we did in [ex country]"
"And what about the everyday life?"
"It's great, you don't pay tax!"
"What about the lifestyle, how do you manage with the ultra conservative society?"
"Oh, if you go to exclusive expat clubs you can do stuff, if you have the money. Did I mention we're making lots of money?"
"How do your kids like it?"
"Yeah, the money loves the money!"
"OK bye"
Logged

Online Red Wanderer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8069 on: Today at 12:21:13 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:48:57 am
They will get a fine and a massive points deduction. Thats it. And the points deduction will not dump them out of the league but will be big enough that their stooges in the media can call it unprecedented. 40 points or so.

Pep will leave and theyll not be as utterly dominant going forward. And the PL will hail their punishment as having worked while continuing to suckle on the corpulent Arab money teet.

The big clubs, including us, will not complain.

Maybe even 50-60 points: a total that would relegate most teams, but sets up a narrative of City managing to bravely avoid relegation by heroically amassing 80+ points, in the face of terrible adversity.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,490
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8070 on: Today at 12:43:22 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:06:44 pm
Ha, so true... over the past 20-odd years I've known plenty who have gone to Abu Dhabi or Dubai, and it's always the same conversation.

"So how do you like it?"
"Oh, it's great!"
(pause)
"So what in particular do you like about it?"
"Well, we're earning three times more than we did in [ex country]"
"And what about the everyday life?"
"It's great, you don't pay tax!"
"What about the lifestyle, how do you manage with the ultra conservative society?"
"Oh, if you go to exclusive expat clubs you can do stuff, if you have the money. Did I mention we're making lots of money?"
"How do your kids like it?"
"Yeah, the money loves the money!"
"OK bye"

 ;D

This is absolutely spot on.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,475
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8071 on: Today at 01:12:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:43:22 pm
;D

This is absolutely spot on.

But wasnt that the same response of those that went to work in Saudi?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Up
« previous next »
 