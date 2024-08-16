Personally, Ive half checked out but a few 40+ football fans leaving the game behind wont matter. Its a global enterprise and more popular than ever. In our own bubbles it might feel like a groundswell, but the reality is that the great unwashed are only happy to be sportswashed.
I recently spoke to a few people who teach in Qatar. They absolutely love it. When I brought up the human rights issues they dismissed it like the way people dismiss trivial things on holiday, like not being able to drink tap water. They even boasted about having maids because theyre so cheap. Every positive they had revolved around money.
Ha, so true... over the past 20-odd years I've known plenty who have gone to Abu Dhabi or Dubai, and it's always the same conversation.
"So how do you like it?"
"Oh, it's great!"
(pause)
"So what in particular do you like about it?"
"Well, we're earning three times more than we did in [ex country]"
"And what about the everyday life?"
"It's great, you don't pay tax!"
"What about the lifestyle, how do you manage with the ultra conservative society?"
"Oh, if you go to exclusive expat clubs you can do stuff, if you have the money. Did I mention we're making lots of money?"
"How do your kids like it?"
"Yeah, the money loves the money!"
"OK bye"