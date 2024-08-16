If they were to get relegated to the Championship through whatever means would they also face points deduction by the EFL?



Once this is dealt with we should have certainty over the future of the league, either way. I cant help but think they cant get away with it and relegation is a minimum. It could also be that they get points deductions going forward so if they return they are again punished.



Relegation and titles stripped should be the bare minimum. They achieved nothing but tarnishing the reputation of the league and their punishment needs to make that clear. Youve won nothing fairly, youve acted improperly to tip the odds of success in your favour harming every other club in the league as a result.



The other absolute should be the banning of all parties involved from taking part in the premier league from owners to execs to managers to players, anyone who is shown to have colluded with the scheme cant be trusted.