sinnermichael

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:12:13 pm
SpionBob

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:24:24 pm
Here we go!! Nail those cheating bastards to the wall!!!
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:13:07 pm
Kick the cheating c*nts out of the game for good.
lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:16:53 pm
At least we know its actually going to happen nail the bastards
Red Eyed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:18:30 pm
Tick tock, times running out you cheating bastards.
vblfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm
Would have made more sense to do this at the end of last season and over the summer. As it will pan out, we will have yet another season messed up as they roll along without punishment. Would have thought the likes of Leeds would like to know if City were to be relegated or such. Its a farce to treat them with these kid gloves.
redgriffin73

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Be interesting to see if the attitudes of pundits and comms changes as it goes along. Less fawning over a cheating machine would be nice.
MJD-L4

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:57:07 am
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm
Would have made more sense to do this at the end of last season and over the summer. As it will pan out, we will have yet another season messed up as they roll along without punishment. Would have thought the likes of Leeds would like to know if City were to be relegated or such. Its a farce to treat them with these kid gloves.

They wouldn't have been able to do that anyway as Abu Dhabi brought a frivolous lawsuit against the PL as a delay tactic.

Seems like that's about to be resolved earlier than expected which means the 115 hearing can be brought forward.

Hope they get battered.
Brain Potter

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:10:30 am
I hope the Premier League and it's lawyers are thoroughly prepared for any shite the Abu Dhabi legal team throw at them. Unlike the fools at UEFA. 
smutchin

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:12:25 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Be interesting to see if the attitudes of pundits and comms changes as it goes along. Less fawning over a cheating machine would be nice.

Nah, theres too much of a disconnect in the minds of most pundits/fans between club and team. Its the club thats doing the cheating, but Peps team thats achieving all the titles. Somehow they dont see that the latter wouldnt be possible without the former. Whatever the outcome of the case, I dont see that changing for most pundits/fans.
A Complete Flop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:25:08 am
No point getting hopes up over the outcome of this. In a just world they would be stripped of all the titles they have won and relegated to the lowest tier in football but i expect a 10 point deduction and a big fine at the very most.
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:34:51 am
More chance of us signing a player than these getting punished to be honest.

This is the end game for a lot of people tho. If theyre not severely punished for their cheating, then there really is no point in continuing to be invested in football.
TomDcs

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:37:16 am
From the SSN article:

The report in The Times says the outcome of a separate legal case which City brought against the league's associated party transactions rules - in which clubs strike sponsorship or revenue deals with businesses linked to their owners - is due in the next fortnight.

So this is the trigger for it to be brought forward, lets hope thats due to the right outcome there
stewy17

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:44:32 am
Good that it's finally going to be dealt with though I can't see a good outcome for the Premier League. They'll get away with all but minor misdemeanours and get something like a laughable £2m fine.
wampa1

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:44:48 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:10:30 am
I hope the Premier League and it's lawyers are thoroughly prepared for any shite the Abu Dhabi legal team throw at them. Unlike the fools at UEFA.
UEFA largely got it right, didn't they? It was only CAS and the City approved judges that got them off.
Qston

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:49:24 am
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 09:44:48 am
UEFA largely got it right, didn't they? It was only CAS and the City approved judges that got them off.

There was a limitation argument over charges etc so effectively a technicality
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:54:09 am
The time-barred shit was an absolute joke.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:25:14 am
CAS overturn or reduce pretty much every case that gets sent their way. It's a bullshit organisation/system.
Gladbach73

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:38:14 am
I fear that the Premier League wont have the bottle to do them as money will talk with the representation of a top KC they have appointed. I think it will be a rap on the knuckles, although the cases included of failing to co-operate with the league, and failing to supply documents on numerous occasions is serious enough to suggest guilt.
Andy82lfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:38:55 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:44:32 am
They'll get away with all but minor misdemeanours and get something like a laughable £2m fine.

If that happens then any fan who still follows the game in terms of hoping for a competitive outcome are complete and utter mugs, plain and simple.

Abu Dhabi cheating away the legacy of arguably the greatest manager we have ever had at the club, and possibly shortening his stay, took away a lot of my obsession for the game, I now follow sparingly and likely won't go the games this year.

If the league fails to act properly I honestly think I will bin it off entirely as there will be no point at all, can't see why anyone would follow the game if they fail to act properly i.e at the rock bottom very least, relegation and stripping of titles.
BarryCrocker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:41:40 am
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 09:37:16 am
From the SSN article:

The report in The Times says the outcome of a separate legal case which City brought against the league's associated party transactions rules - in which clubs strike sponsorship or revenue deals with businesses linked to their owners - is due in the next fortnight.

So this is the trigger for it to be brought forward, lets hope thats due to the right outcome there

Literally Man City threatening to go after them hard if they punish them for the 115 charges.
Andy82lfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:45:11 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:25:14 am
CAS overturn or reduce pretty much every case that gets sent their way. It's a bullshit organisation/system.

The Oscar Pistorius doc was pretty eye opening when he basically said they thought they had no chance so went in and basically berated them and the IAAF's ruling for an hour with tons of BS, CAS then they ruled in their favour and he couldn't believe it. Obviously his lawyers/management smelt their ignorance and lack of knowledge a mile away and probably knew exactly how they could be played. A good and rare real life documentation of what a joke of an organisation they are.
The Test

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:45:37 am
Had an argument with an Arsenal fan in the pub a few weeks ago. i was arguing that Arsenals point tally and their quality should have been rewarded with a league title last year as should ours in the 98 and 99 point seasons.

He kept repeating this mantra that "pep has brought excellence to the premier league and if we can't reach that level thats on us". People seem to find it easy to separate the unfair financial advantage from the quality of the football.

It's not a problem people have when criticising lance armstrong. I honestly don't get it.
danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:45:54 am
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/man-city-charges-financial-case-premier-league-decision-673jkmpt8

Quote
Hearing into Man Citys 115 alleged breaches to start next month
Premier League champions for past four years fighting threat of relegation as independent inquiry begins into charges that club broke Premier League financial rules
Martyn Ziegler, Matt Lawton
Monday August 12 2024, 8.00pm, The Times

The hearing against Manchester City on 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules is set to start next month with the outcome known early in the new year.

The independent commission had been expected to start in November but sources with knowledge of the case have said that it is now due to begin in mid-to-late September, unless there are further legal delays.

The hearing has been scheduled to last ten weeks, with the commission members expected to deliver their verdict at the start of 2025. The outcome of Citys separate legal case brought against the Premier Leagues associated party transaction rules (APT) is set to be revealed in the next two weeks, which would then allow the 115 charges hearing to take place earlier. There is a belief that City have achieved some successes in the arbitration hearing.

The Premier League declined to comment. City did not respond when approached by The Times.

City are facing the threat of relegation from the Premier League if the most serious charges against them are proved. The alleged rule breaches include not providing accurate financial information for nine separate seasons, not providing full details of former manager Roberto Mancinis pay over the four seasons he was at the club from 2009 to 2013, and not providing full details of players remuneration  including that of the former midfielder Yaya Touré  over six seasons from 2010-11 to 2015-16.

City have also been charged with not co-operating with an investigation and handing over documents as required over five seasons from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

The Premier Leagues chief executive, Richard Masters, said in April that a date had been set, adding: The case will resolve itself at some point in the near future.

City have always denied any wrongdoing and say they have irrefutable evidence that will clear them. They have employed Lord Pannick KC to lead the clubs defence against the charges.

The Premier League launched an investigation into City in 2018 after the publication of Football Leaks documents by the German website Der Spiegel, including copies of Mancinis contract, image rights agreements involving Tourés agent, and numerous emails suggesting Citys owners had paid sponsorship money directly.

City were banned by Uefa for two years of European competition in 2019 only for that to be overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The court ruled that payments of £30million in allegedly disguised owner equity funding via the Etisalat telecoms company could not be dealt with as rule breaches as they were time-barred. Two of the three CAS panel members also cleared City of receiving disguised equity funding via Etihad Airways saying that remains unsubstantiated.

The Etisalat payments can be dealt with by the Premier League among its charges as it does not have the same time restrictions as Uefa.

The Times revealed last year that a Uefa report, produced in 2020 but never published, stated that a mystery figure from the United Arab Emirates paid Manchester City £30million that was supposed to come from Etisalat.

The adjudicatory committee of Uefas Club Financial Control Boards (CFCB) report concluded that the payments, which were supposed to come from the UAEs majority-state-owned telecommunications company, were actually disguised equity funding. It alleges that funding came from Citys owner, the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the investment group headed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabis vice-president.

The report says that during Uefas disciplinary hearing Citys lawyer named the person who paid the money as Jaber Mohamed and stated he was a person in the business of providing financial and brokering services to commercial entities in the UAE. The report adds that . . . the obvious question, not answered at any point in the clubs submission and evidence, [is] why either Etisalat or ADUG should have needed any financial assistance from a broker in paying the Etisalat sponsorship liabilities.

Citys case was that Etisalat repaid the money to their owners in 2015, but that was not accepted by the Uefa adjudicatory committee.

LFCEmpire

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:51:05 am
I took a break from all things Man Shitty this summer because they annoy me so much and reduce my love of football.

Now the season is coming to a start and sadly these lot are still here all giddy and ready to sweep up another title. What a joke.

The future of the game rests on these getting fucked off to the lower leagues never to be seen again.

