They'll get away with all but minor misdemeanours and get something like a laughable £2m fine.



If that happens then any fan who still follows the game in terms of hoping for a competitive outcome are complete and utter mugs, plain and simple.Abu Dhabi cheating away the legacy of arguably the greatest manager we have ever had at the club, and possibly shortening his stay, took away a lot of my obsession for the game, I now follow sparingly and likely won't go the games this year.If the league fails to act properly I honestly think I will bin it off entirely as there will be no point at all, can't see why anyone would follow the game if they fail to act properly i.e at the rock bottom very least, relegation and stripping of titles.