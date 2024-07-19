The city football group is a private entity set up to try to disguise that it is really just the Abu Dhabi sports washing project. City are not state owned they say. But City football group will be in the Abu Dhabi portfolio for those they want to see it.



Simon Jordan said the fox is in the hen house now. I cant see how they can be removed because they will sue anyone who challenges them and will have vastly more resources to see it through.



I am hopeful that the Premier league impose some sanctions on them, but unless state ownership is banned and enforced, which both Newcastle and City deny they are and will go forever legally batteling anyone who challenges that position, then the foxes will forever be in the hen house. They wont give up.