Going to be another fucking shite season of shit.Just give them the title and all the cups and don't bother playing any games.They'll only go out and spend £2BN on who they want anyway.
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by MarchIt's just wrong
Crosby Nick never fails.
And then a smarmy comment or two from Guardiola and others about how they dont spend as much as other teams.
Whatever transfer fee they pay, theyre only paying it to themselves anyway. As the City Sportswashing Group funnel the money back to ADFC anyway. Its a fucking disgrace. Cheating c*nts.
Still no action on these scumbags i see.
No action but if you want some action, they are currently 16/1 at the bookies to be relegated. They are currently mid table in the odds of getting relegated. West Ham and Brighton have a better chance of staying up next season than Man City does.
Haven't some of the bookies made them favorite to win the league as well?
The bookies are just covering their arses as far as relegation goes, realistically they'd be around 2000/1 with some bookies same as us and Arsenal, according to oddschecker 55% of relegation bets are on these cheating c*nts so there's a good chance the bookies will take a hammering if the premier league do the right thing, it's just minimising the risk
Gotta thank Reddit algorithm posting this on my feed. Just for actual confirmation that Kyle Walker is really really thick, watch to the very end.https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/s/z7eXzdRzfG
.Due to new regulations, players cannot transfer between clubs in the same multi-club ownership model - convenient for Savinho & CFG.
I don't understand this sentence; isn't this exactly what happened?
I think the ruling was no transfer between MCO teams in the same competition, but as Savinho was owned by Troyes rather than Girona the transfer is allowed, whereas if he was owned by Girona it wouldn't have been.
He's definitely filing for Bankruptcy by his 40th birthday."Stop being a Kyle" will be a Euphemism for someone who can't keep his Dick in his Pants
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.73]