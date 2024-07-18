The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)

I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March





It's just wrong





I really, really hope I can find the inner strength to abandon premier league football. I'm completely uninterested in the transfer shenanigans, but once the PL season starts and AFL ends - and with cricket having completely lost its allure in recent years - it's going to be hard. Multi club ownership is utterly disgusting and I hate that our club is getting into it. All clubs should boycott Man City games - let the record show they had a 38-0-0 season with 114 goals for and 0 against, see whether anyone buys it - but of course this won't happen because all the clubs are owned by billionaires and all billionaires are subhuman scum. So it's left to the fans. Perhaps SOS or others can work towards a total boycott of ADFC's Anfield game. Put up picket lines if necessary. Passive resistance to the police. The works.