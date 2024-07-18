Going to be another fucking shite season of shit.
Just give them the title and all the cups and don't bother playing any games.
They'll only go out and spend £2BN on who they want anyway.
We were privileged over the Klopp years, yes we should have won more - and yes we would have done without these lot. But nobody can replace the journey and emotion enjoyed along that journey. It was quite special and well talk about until the grave. Be grateful for what we have had and what we do have, it was built on legitimacy and authenticity - something we can be proud of.
Just take a step back, enjoy what Slot may bring
.the rest is out of our control.