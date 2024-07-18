« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7640 on: Yesterday at 01:32:23 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 18, 2024, 11:15:36 pm
Going to be another fucking shite season of shit.

Just give them the title and all the cups and don't bother playing any games.

They'll only go out and spend £2BN on who they want anyway.

We were privileged over the Klopp years, yes we should have won more - and yes we would have done without these lot. But nobody can replace the journey and emotion enjoyed along that journey. It was quite special and well talk about until the grave. Be grateful for what we have had and what we do have, it was built on legitimacy and authenticity - something we can be proud of.

Just take a step back, enjoy what Slot may bring.the rest is out of our control.
Logged

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7641 on: Yesterday at 06:30:37 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:58:13 am
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)
I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March


It's just wrong
Whatever transfer fee they pay, theyre only paying it to themselves anyway. As the City Sportswashing Group funnel the money back to ADFC anyway.
Its a fucking disgrace. Cheating c*nts.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,134
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7642 on: Yesterday at 07:27:18 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:58:13 am
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)
I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March


It's just wrong


And then a smarmy comment or two from Guardiola and others about how they dont spend as much as other teams.
Logged

vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,802
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7643 on: Yesterday at 09:23:21 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:27:18 am
And then a smarmy comment or two from Guardiola and others about how they dont spend as much as other teams.
Its all sportswashing 101: Overstate revenue, understate spend, magnify a winning image at unbelievable value.
What really grates is when they also have rule-makers, media and influencers in their pockets. Pretty fail-proof model up to now.
Logged

MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7644 on: Yesterday at 10:40:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:30:37 am
Whatever transfer fee they pay, theyre only paying it to themselves anyway. As the City Sportswashing Group funnel the money back to ADFC anyway.
Its a fucking disgrace. Cheating c*nts.

City Football Group is basically just a fucking money laundering operation at this point.

Despicable c*nts have completely destroyed the game that we loved. Fuck them and every single one of their entitled c*nt fans.
Logged

Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,323
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7645 on: Yesterday at 12:01:07 pm
Still no action on these scumbags i see.  :no
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,431
  • Legend
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7646 on: Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:01:07 pm
Still no action on these scumbags i see.  :no

We just need to post this every summer....
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,094
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7647 on: Yesterday at 03:45:20 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:01:07 pm
Still no action on these scumbags i see.  :no

No action but if you want some action, they are currently 16/1 at the bookies to be relegated. They are currently mid table in the odds of getting relegated. West Ham and Brighton have a better chance of staying up next season than Man City does.
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,330
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7648 on: Yesterday at 09:34:42 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:45:20 pm
No action but if you want some action, they are currently 16/1 at the bookies to be relegated. They are currently mid table in the odds of getting relegated. West Ham and Brighton have a better chance of staying up next season than Man City does.
Haven't some of the bookies made them favorite to win the league as well?
Logged

GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7649 on: Today at 05:39:45 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:58:13 am
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)
I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March


It's just wrong


I really, really hope I can find the inner strength to abandon premier league football. I'm completely uninterested in the transfer shenanigans, but once the PL season starts and AFL ends - and with cricket having completely lost its allure in recent years - it's going to be hard. Multi club ownership is utterly disgusting and I hate that our club is getting into it. All clubs should boycott Man City games - let the record show they had a 38-0-0 season with 114 goals for and 0 against, see whether anyone buys it - but of course this won't happen because all the clubs are owned by billionaires and all billionaires are subhuman scum. So it's left to the fans. Perhaps SOS or others can work towards a total boycott of ADFC's Anfield game. Put up picket lines if necessary. Passive resistance to the police. The works.
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,113
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7650 on: Today at 07:37:58 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:34:42 pm
Haven't some of the bookies made them favorite to win the league as well?

The bookies are just covering their arses as far as relegation goes, realistically they'd be around 2000/1 with some bookies same as us and Arsenal, according to oddschecker 55% of relegation bets are on these cheating c*nts so there's a good chance the bookies will take a hammering if the premier league do the right thing, it's just minimising the risk

Logged
